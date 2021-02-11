During the 2nd day of Trump's impeachment trial, these chilling videos of violence and close calls were used to make a damning case against the former president

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Erin Snodgrass
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
stacey plaskett trump impeachment
Rep. Stacey Plaskett speaks at Trump's Senate impeachment trial over the Capitol insurrection. Screenshot via C-SPAN

  • House Impeachment managers argued Wednesday that Trump's lies were responsible for the Capitol siege.

  • They showed a trove of new video clips from inside the Capitol on January 6 to highlight the danger.

  • Security footage revealed how many politicians narrowly escaped coming face-to-face with the mob.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

The second day of Donald Trump's second impeachment trial focused on the former president's speeches, tweets, and supporters, as House impeachment managers used never-before-seen video and audio clips to try and make the case that Trump's incendiary claims of election-fraud starting back in mid-2020, directly led to the deadly insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6.

The prosecution began by welcoming the return of Trump's infamous Twitter account. Democrats highlighted the former president's own inflammatory words, both on the social media app and at his many rallies, in an attempt to convince Senators that he was undoubtedly responsible for creating, then goading the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol.

Impeachment managers then emphasized Trump's inaction once his supporters had breached the building.

But the most emotional moments of the day came as the prosecution played never-before-seen video footage from the day of the attack that highlighted just how close so many Senators, House members, staff, and even the then-vice president, had been to the mob.

Impeachment managers used the distressing videos to make a compelling case that Trump's speech prior to the siege on January 6, in which he instructed the crowd to "fight like hell" right before his supporters attacked the Capitol building, incited the violence and death that day.

House managers showed the graphic moment rioter Ashli Babbitt was shot and killed as she broke into the Capitol

At the start of the day, lead House impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland issued a warning to parents and teachers about allowing children to watch the trial due to the graphic footage that would be shown from the Capitol attacks.

Rep. Eric Swalwell of California echoed that warning as he played video of the mounting violence on January 6 that led to rioter Ashli Babbitt being shot by a police officer.

Rioters can be heard screaming: "He has a gun! He has a gun!" about a Capitol Police Officer, as they continue to smash windows in an attempt to breach the building further.

The video shows an officer in the corner of the frame pointing his gun at the mob while they break the glass. As they prepare to climb through, a shot rings out and a body is seen falling to the floor.

The prosecution revealed never-before-heard radio communications from the Metropolitan Police Department during the Capitol siege

Impeachment manager Rep. Stacey Plaskett played audio of radio communications between police officers from January 6 that feature their panicked voices pleading for reinforcements as they describe the encroaching mob.

"They're starting to dismantle the viewing stand. They're throwing metal poles at us," one officer said to dispatch.

Disturbing video showed the moments rioters first breached the building

Plaskett followed by showing heart-pounding footage of the mob's initial breach of the Capitol building. Rioters rush up the steps of the Capitol, pound on the windows, and use a plank of wood and a police officer's protective shield to break the glass. The mob then enters the building through the broken window.

All the while, the video shown to the Senate featured a map in the corner of the image with a red dot tracking the location of the mob in relation to the Senate and House chambers that day.

Never-before-seen security footage shows the same moment from inside the Capitol, as a lone police officer tries to spray the first rioter inside the building, but is quickly overwhelmed as the mob rushes in.

New security footage showed Officer Eugene Goodman telling Sen. Mitt Romney to get to safety

Video footage shows that Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah narrowly avoided the oncoming mob, thanks to Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman.

Goodman has previously been hailed as a hero for his life-saving actions on January 6, when he single-handedly lured a mob away from the Senate chambers, which had not yet been secured. That incident was caught on video.

Wednesday, newly revealed security footage showed yet another brave effort by Goodman.

In the video, Goodman can be seen running past Romney, then turning him around and directing him to safety as the mob beneath them began to search for the Senate Chamber.

Romney said Wednesday night that he had thanked Goodman.

Romney wasn't the only senator who had a close call that day

More security footage revealed in the trial Wednesday showed that Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York and his security detail came within just yards of rioters before turning around at the last moment.

Schumer and his staff can be seen walking out of the frame up a Capitol ramp, then immediately turning around and rushing back from where they came.

The chilling video ends with officers immediately closing the doors behind Schumer, then using their own bodies as safeguards against the door.

Disturbing footage suggests rioters were specifically looking for Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker Nancy Pelosi

In one ominous video, a rioter can be heard calling for Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"Where are you Nancy, we're looking for you! Naancyyy, oh Nancy! Nancyy! Where are you, Nancy?" he taunts.

Pelosi's staff also had a close call, barricading themselves in a conference room as the mob roamed her office.

Vice President Mike Pence also became a target of the mob that day.

Plaskett detailed how rioters began to spread throughout the building just as Pence and his family were quickly evacuated from the building. Video footage shows the then-vice president rushing downstairs and turning around to look back for one brief moment.

"The mob was looking for Vice President Pence because of his patriotism because the vice president had refused to do what the president demand, and overturn the election results," Plaskett said.

Impeachment managers claimed that rioters were reading Trump's tweets about Pence in real-time as they stormed the building.

Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas directly blamed Trump for inciting violence against his own vice president, who tweeted that Pence didn't have the "courage" to overturn the election results, even after the mob had begun marching toward the Capitol.

"Some of you may ask, who was paying attention anyway? Well, that mob was paying attention," Castro said.

The distressing videos clearly made an impact on some senators watching

Following Wednesday's oral arguments, some senators said they got "teary-eyed" or lost their appetites after watching the trove of alarming video footage.

Romney called the video presentations "overwhelmingly distressing and emotional," and Sen Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said impeachment managers had made "a strong case."

But others weren't quite as moved.

Some Republican senators reportedly doodled, put their feet up, and read as managers made their arguments Wednesday.

The trial resumes tomorrow, where House impeachment managers will continue to try and convince the Senate that Trump's lies paved the way to a deadly attack on the US Capitol.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Romney says footage shown at impeachment trial let him know how close he was to danger

    Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) told reporters on Wednesday evening that when House impeachment managers showed previously unreleased law enforcement footage of the Capitol riot during the day's proceedings, he learned just how close he had been to the mob. In the video, Romney is shown running into Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, who motions for him to turn around, as he was headed directly toward the rioters. Immediately after the attack, video was released showing Goodman diverting the mob away from the Senate chambers, and Romney told reporters he did not know that the same officer had helped him that day. "I look forward to thanking him when I next see him," Romney said, adding he feels "very fortunate" that Goodman was "there to get me in the right direction." Seeing the new footage of the attack was "very troubling," he said, and witnessing the "great violence that our Capitol Police and others were subjected to ... tears at your heart and brings tears to your eyes. That was overwhelmingly distressing and emotional." More stories from theweek.comMurkowski says after seeing 'pretty damning' evidence, she doesn't think Trump could ever be re-electedCNN reporter: Fox News cut away from impeachment coverage to keep 'its audience from seeing the truth'GOP senators were nodding off during the impeachment hearing — until Capitol attack footage started rolling

  • Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton automated gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle

    The Iranian nuclear scientist assassinated near Tehran in November was killed by a one-ton gun smuggled into Iran in pieces by the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, according to a report by The Jewish Chronicle on Wednesday. Citing intelligence sources, the British weekly said a team of more than 20 agents, including Israeli and Iranian nationals, carried out the ambush on scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh after eight months of surveillance. Shortly after his death Iran pointed the finger at Israel, Foreign Minister Javad Zarif writing on Twitter of “serious indications of (an) Israeli role."

  • Arrest made in case of Louisiana teen who disappeared, was found dead

    Quawan "Bobby" Charles, 15, was reported missing by his family on Oct. 30.

  • Germany 'offered $1bn if US dropped sanctions against controversial pipeline'

    A new political row has broken out over a controversial gas pipeline between Russia and Germany after Angela Merkel’s government was accused of offering to spend $1bn (£720m) on American gas if the US called off planned sanctions against the project. The Nord Stream 2 pipeline will allow Russian gas to be pumped directly to Germany, but the US has threatened to impose sanctions on any company involved with the project, arguing it will make Europe too dependent on Russia for its energy needs. Lobbying group Environmental Action Germany (DUH) this week published a leaked letter from Olaf Scholz, the German finance minister, to Steve Mnuchin, the then US treasury secretary, dated last August. In it, Mr Scholz offered to invest $1bn on new infrastructure to import American liquefied natural gas (LNG) at German ports if the US dropped the planned sanctions.

  • Chaotic scenes as GOP senator Mike Lee demands evidence of Trump phone call be stricken from record

    The ex-president allegedly accidentally called senator Lee

  • Lindsey Graham reads Neera Tanden negative Glassdoor reviews from old employees during confirmation hearing

    As Neera Tanden, President Biden's nominee to take over as the director of the Office of Management and Budget, sat Wednesday for her confirmation hearing, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), the ranking Republican on the Senate Budget Committee, read aloud some reviews her former employees at the Center for American Progress left on Glassdoor over the last few years. Graham noted that Tanden, the president of CAP, referred the committee to the reviews, some of which were far from flattering about the management at the public policy organization, even when the overall experience was considered positive ("Great experience, terrible management," one read.) "All I can say," Graham said after going through some of the negative comments, "is that this is not the unifying pick that I was looking for in this position." CONFIRMATION HEARING: Sen. Lindsey Graham reads negative Glassdoor reviews of Center for American Progress under Neera Tanden after she referred committee to them: “‘1 out of 5 stars. Terrible absolutely horrible.’” pic.twitter.com/u6hKaZWg0W — Forbes (@Forbes) February 10, 2021 Republicans like Graham weren't the only ones to raise concerns about Tanden. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the chair of the committee, joined some GOP colleagues in questioning Tanden about some inflammatory comments she previously made on Twitter. "Your attacks were not just made against Republicans," he said. "There were vicious attacks made against progressives. People I have worked with." Sanders acknowledged lawmakers are used to such criticism, but he clarified that "it's important" to refrain from personal attacks and instead express "differences on policy." Tanden told Sanders she regrets her past remarks and will change her approach if confirmed. .@SenSanders says it's important to "minimize the level of personal and vicious attacks." Asks Neera Tanden if she'll have a different approach at OMB.@neeratanden: "Absolutely...social media does lead to too many personal comments and my approach will be radically different." pic.twitter.com/QB6FAtrWQr — CSPAN (@cspan) February 10, 2021 More stories from theweek.comMurkowski says after seeing 'pretty damning' evidence, she doesn't think Trump could ever be re-electedCNN reporter: Fox News cut away from impeachment coverage to keep 'its audience from seeing the truth'GOP senators were nodding off during the impeachment hearing — until Capitol attack footage started rolling

  • Thai protesters take to streets in protest at royal insults law

    Hundreds of Thai protesters gathered in Bangkok on Wednesday to demand the release of four activists remanded in custody pending trial on charges of insulting Thailand's king, a crime punishable by 15 years in prison. Many protesters banged pots and pans, borrowing from nightly displays of discontent in neighbouring Myanmar at last week's coup, while some held Myanmar flags to show support for the country's pro-democracy movement. The Bangkok demonstration had originally been organised to show solitary with protesters in Myanmar, but it morphed into calls to change or end the strict "lese majeste" law after the four activists were detained on Tuesday.

  • Asian Man Beaten and Robbed of ‘Around $15K’ at Bank in the Bay Area

    In the latest of a new surge in anti-Asian attacks, a man was assaulted and robbed while trying to deposit “large sums of money” at a bank in San Leandro, California this week. The incident, which left the victim with minor injuries, occurred at the Bank of America branch at 1925 Marina Boulevard around 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday. Witnesses tell me this older Asian man was making a deposit at the Bank of America along Marina in San Leandro & was attacked & robbed.

  • Wife of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny flies to Germany

    The wife of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny arrived in Germany on a flight from Russia on Wednesday night, according to media reports. Yulia Navalnaya landed at Frankfurt airport after flying from Moscow on Wednesday evening, according to Der Spiegel, the German magazine. It is unclear what prompted Ms Navalnaya to leave Russia, but associates stressed to the magazine that her departure was temporary. Her husband, a vocal critic of the Kremlin, was flown to Germany last summer after being poisoned in Siberia with what many Western countries said was a military-grade nerve agent. Mr Navalny returned to Russia with his wife on Jan 17, where he was arrested and sentenced to three and a half years in jail after a Moscow court ruled he had violated the terms of his parole. Ms Navalnaya was arrested on Jan 23 during a demonstration in Moscow. She was later fined 20,000 roubles (£196) for taking part in what prosecutors said was an "unsanctioned protest". Russian authorities have responded to the protests sweeping across the country in support of Mr Navalny with a sweeping crackdown, detaining about 11,000 people. They also have moved to isolate key members of Mr Navalny's team, putting several of his top associates under house arrest for two months without access to the internet. The Kremlin is also thought to be considering pushing through legislation to stop Ms Navalnaya from taking part in parliamentary elections in September. Associates of Mr Navalny have refuted the suggestion that his wife is considering standing for election. The United States, Britain, Germany and the EU have urged Moscow to immediately free Mr Navalny. Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, has said Washington will co-ordinate closely with its allies to hold Russia accountable. On Wednesday, Heiko Maas, the German foreign minister, said sanctions against Russia must target the right people.

  • Dominion says it had to hire detectives to track down Sidney Powell to serve her with its $1.3 billion lawsuit

    Dominion Voting Systems is suing Sidney Powell, a Texas lawyer who pushed a false conspiracy theory that the company helped President Biden defeat former President Donald Trump, for defamation, but it hasn't be easy tracking her down to serve her with the $1.3 billion, the company said in a court filing Tuesday. Dominion had to hire private investigators to chase Powell "across state lines," incurring "unnecessary expenses for extraordinary measures to effect service," the company said. A lawyer for Powell, Howard Kleinhendler, disputed Dominion's claim, telling Politico his client "regularly travels as part of her work," and in recent months "has had to take extra precautions concerning her security, which may have made serving her more difficult." But "Ms. Powell had no reason to evade service as she looks forward to defending herself in court," he added. Powell requested more time to respond to Dominion's lawsuit in a court filing Monday. Dominion said it has no problem giving Powell until March 22 to respond but wanted to note its troubles reaching her for "the record." Powell spent months pushing baseless claims about the November election, including one that Dominion was part of a global communist plot, involving the late Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez, to flip the election to Biden. She served for a while on Trump's legal team before he temporarily cut ties with her after a particularly off-the-rails press conference. Powell was kicked off Twitter for spreading QAnon conspiracy theories after the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. More stories from theweek.comMurkowski says after seeing 'pretty damning' evidence, she doesn't think Trump could ever be re-electedCNN reporter: Fox News cut away from impeachment coverage to keep 'its audience from seeing the truth'GOP senators were nodding off during the impeachment hearing — until Capitol attack footage started rolling

  • Teens Charged Over Rape and Murder of Milwaukee Woman

    Two teenagers have been charged in connection with the rape and death of Ee Lee in Washington Park, Milwaukee in September 2020. Violent crime: Lee, 36, was found unconscious, still breathing but with severe injuries and undressed below the waist in Washington Park by "bystanders" on Sept. 16, 2020. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Lee was sexually assaulted and identified blunt force trauma to her head as the cause of her death.

  • Roadside shooting of Yale graduate student may have been targeted, say police

    Police think violence may have happened after Connecticut car crash

  • Philippines military keen to keep U.S. troop deal - minister

    The Philippines defence apparatus wants to keep a Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with the United States, its defence minister said on Thursday, as officials met to settle differences over a pact central to Washington's Asia strategy. Thursday's meeting in Manila between U.S. and Philippine officials comes after President Rodrigo Duterte, who openly disapproves of the U.S. alliance, unilaterally cancelled the two-decade-old VFA last year, in an angry response to an ally being denied a visa.

  • Murkowski says after seeing 'pretty damning' evidence, she doesn't think Trump could ever be re-elected

    Previously unreleased footage of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot shown during Wednesday's impeachment proceedings left Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) "angry," "disturbed," and "sad," she told reporters Wednesday night. The video and audio showcased the brutality of some members of the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol. In one clip, an officer was shown getting crushed in a doorway, while other videos showed officers getting shoved as they tried to keep rioters back. "I don't see how after the American public sees the whole story laid out here ... how Donald Trump could be re-elected to the presidency," Murkowski told reporters. The House impeachment managers put together a timeline detailing where the rioters were at the Capitol, Trump's messages to the mob, and pleas lawmakers made to Trump in an attempt to get his supporters to leave the complex. The managers are trying to prove that Trump incited an insurrection, and they are making "a strong case," Murkowski said. "The evidence that has been presented thus far is pretty damning." More stories from theweek.comCNN reporter: Fox News cut away from impeachment coverage to keep 'its audience from seeing the truth'GOP senators were nodding off during the impeachment hearing — until Capitol attack footage started rollingTrump the phone guy is back

  • Covid may become just 'sniffles', says scientist, as Tories urge no more lockdowns pledge

    A leading Covid scientist has floated the idea that people may simply get the "sniffles" when they catch the virus in the future. It came as Tory MPs called for ministers to make a promise of no more lockdowns when they reopen the country. Prof Andrew Pollard, the head of the Oxford Vaccine Group, said the "jury is out" about whether new Covid vaccines will be needed to combat mutant strains but expressed hope those already developed can stop severe cases. "If people have just got the sniffles then I think our job is done," Prof Pollard told MPs on Tuesday as he looked ahead to the coming years during an event hosted by the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Coronavirus. With scientists increasingly talking about an annual Covid jab and warning that the virus will not disappear entirely, MPs are considering how to balance the long-term needs of protecting people and rebuilding the economy. Conservative backbenchers eager to see restrictions loosened as soon as is realistically possible have told The Telegraph they want Government ministers to make assurances that nationwide lockdowns will not be repeated. The idea is that to kickstart the economic recovery – getting businesses to reopen and triggering a spending boom – company bosses and workers have to be reassured that the lifting of the rules will not be reversed weeks later.

  • Stimulus checks would be capped at $100,000 income under Democrat plan. What we know

    Here’s who would get stimulus checks under the plan by House Democrats.

  • Four years into voyage and close to land, tanker crew still stuck aboard

    Nearly four years into their odyssey at sea, the five-member crew of oil tanker MT Iba is tantalizingly close to shore, yet still unable to set foot on dry land.

  • 9 Asian-Owned Businesses Have Their Windows Smashed in the Last 2 Weeks in Oregon

    Many Asian-owned businesses in Portland, Oregon were vandalized and had windows smashed. In the last week of January, 13 businesses in the Jade District of East Portland were vandalized, according to Williamette Week. At least nine of the businesses were Asian-owned, including My Brother’s Crawfish, Hanoi Kitchen, Utopia Restaurant & Lounge, Buddy’s Lounge, Fujiyama, and Toast La Tea, according to Oregon Live.

  • Trump still hasn't conceded his election loss. But his impeachment lawyer Bruce Castor did, several times.

    Former President Donald Trump was, by all accounts, furious at his impeachment trial defense team, especially lead lawyer Bruce Castor, panned across the board for his odd, rambling opening statement. "Cocooned at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Trump watched as his defense attorneys responded to an emotional presentation by House impeachment managers with a series of dry, technical, and at times meandering arguments about due process and the constitutionality of the proceedings," Politico reports. "As they droned on, he grew increasingly frustrated with the sharp contrast between their muted response and the prosecution's opening salvo." But Trump, watching the trial on Newsmax, wasn't just dismayed at Castor's low-energy performance and the bad reviews from allies and senator-jurors, Politico reports. Castor declined to use "graphics or a video — tools his TV-obsessed client had hoped to deploy." And the former president was upset Castor "wore an ill-fitting suit and at one point praised the case presented by the Democratic House impeachment managers," The Washington Post adds, even though Trump himself was reportedly also impressed with the impeachment managers and their video presentation. And Castor notably "did what Trump himself has not: conceded Joe Biden won the presidential election," The Associated Press notes. He called Trump a "former president," said he "was removed by the voters," and argued that Americans are "smart enough to pick a new administration if they don't like the old one, and they just did." Trump continues to insist falsely that he actually won the election, and this "big lie" — that the election was "stolen" from him — undergirds his entire impeachment trial. Castor was using Trump's status as former president to make his case, rejected by the Senate, that it's unconstitutional to try a president after he leaves office. In fact, "Trump initially pushed his impeachment lawyers to make the baseless case that the election was stolen," the Post reports, "an approach they ultimately rejected while still arguing that the First Amendment protects their client's right to share misinformation and false claims." More stories from theweek.comMurkowski says after seeing 'pretty damning' evidence, she doesn't think Trump could ever be re-electedCNN reporter: Fox News cut away from impeachment coverage to keep 'its audience from seeing the truth'GOP senators were nodding off during the impeachment hearing — until Capitol attack footage started rolling

  • Romanians demand end to immersing babies in water during baptism after death of newborn child

    Tens of thousands of Romanians are demanding the country’s Orthodox Church bans the tradition of putting babies' heads underwater during baptism after an infant drowned while being christened. An online petition has now gathered over 63,000 names following the tragedy that took place on February 1 in the northern town of Suceava. According to reports, the priest completely immersed the six-week-old boy, who was also born prematurely, during the service, but halted when the baby stopped crying and started to turn blue around the lips. Despite being rushed to hospital, the child died the next day while in intensive care. Police have launched a criminal investigation. The child’s death has triggered an outbreak of anger in Romania against the Church, and prompted calls for it to scrap its ancient tradition of dunking babies three times during the baptism service. Vladimir Dumitru, a teacher and the organiser of the petition, has claimed the tradition often involves brutality and that it needs to be scrapped. “We do not demand the end of the practice of baptism but its modification so babies are not exposed to these unnecessary and absurd risks,” Mr Dumitru wrote on the petition page. He added that immersion should be replaced with a “symbolic sprinkling of water on the baby’s head”. Maria Stamatin, a doctor from the intensive care unit at the maternity hospital in the town of Iasi, in north-eastern Romania, warned that even a small amount of water getting into the lungs of a young baby can be very dangerous. “Especially when the children are newborn, a minor amount of water can provoke a cardiorespiratory arrest and, if there is not a rapid intervention, even the death of the baby,” Dr Stamatin told Libertatea, a Romanian newspaper. In the wake of the tragedy Vasile Banescu, a spokesperson for the Romanian Orthodox Church, called for prosecutors to speed up the investigation into the incident. He also encouraged churches to change their practices, recommending they sprinkle holy water over babies instead of doing total immersion. Priests contacted by Libertatea told the newspaper that while many of them preferred to sprinkle water on the head they felt under pressure from the Church’s hierarchy to conform to tradition and immerse the baby completely three times. Although still widespread across the Orthodox world, dunking popularity is on the wane, with more and more parents opting for the safer and less distressing practice of immersing only the baby's body and sprinkling water over its head. Concerns have been raised about the practice of dunking babies in other countries with Orthodox populations such as Cyprus and Russia after videos surfaced of children being fully and violently immersed in water despite screaming with distress. Traditionalists argue that despite the dangers of dunking, most children escape unharmed from the practice. Archbishop Teodosie Petrescu, an influential cleric from the conservative wing of the Romanian Orthodox Church, has rejected calls for changes to the baptism tradition. “There’s no way for the ritual to change,” said Archbishop Petrescu. “These canons of faith will be available for another thousand years. That is why we will not change. We’re not intimidated.” The archbishop also told the television broadcaster Antena3 that he prefers to baptise babies in cold water because it apparently “sharpens” their spirituality and is good for their health.