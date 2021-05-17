During call with Netanyahu, Biden expresses support for ceasefire

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Catherine Garcia
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, and during their call expressed support for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and encouraged Netanyahu "to make every effort to ensure the protection of innocent civilians," the White House said.

Over the last week, Israel has been conducting airstrike after airstrike in Gaza, and in return, Hamas has fired thousands of rockets into Israel. This is the worst fighting between the two sides since 2014, and so far, at least 200 Palestinians and eight Israelis have been killed.

Egypt and the United Nations have been trying to broker a ceasefire, but have yet to make any progress. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday said any "diplomatic initiative that advances that prospect is something that we'll support," but "ultimately it is up to the parties to make clear that they want to pursue a ceasefire."

The Biden administration said it is focusing on "quiet, intensive diplomacy," but some Democrats, including Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), are calling on the president to "push harder" on Israel and Hamas to stop the violence. "We can't continue to see this loss of civilian life," Schiff said on Face the Nation Sunday. "It's got to come to an end."

More stories from theweek.com
7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ouster
The GOP's blatant disregard for democracy
Biden reports lower 2020 income in newly-released tax returns

Recommended Stories

  • Psaki says 'it's not our role to assess or analyze the politics' of the Israel-Gaza violence

    President Joe Biden has faced mounting criticism from fellow Democrats over his approach to the situation, and for not being more critical of Israel.

  • Biden backs Gaza ceasefire for first time in call with Netanyahu

    President Biden expressed support for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in a call on Thursday evening with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the White House said in a statement.Why it matters: This is the first time since the beginning of the crisis last Monday that Biden or anyone in his administration has publicly backed a ceasefire. It will increase pressure on Israel to seek an end to the conflict, which Netanyahu has insisted will continue until Hamas' ability to attack Israel is further degraded.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBetween the lines: An Israeli official said the Biden administration hadn't given Israel a deadline for reaching a ceasefire but had been stressing on Monday that it was reaching the end of its ability to hold back international pressure on Israel over the Gaza operation. “The overall message was that they support us but want this to end."Israeli official to AxiosThe U.S. has blocked at least three attempts at the UN Security Council to release a statement on the situation in Gaza.During the call, Biden reiterated his support for Israel’s right to defend itself against indiscriminate rocket attacks while encouraging Netanyahu to make every effort to avoid civilian casualties, the White House said.Gaza health officials say at least 212 Palestinians have been killed over the past week, including 61 children. Most of the casualties are the result of Israeli airstrikes.10 Israelis have been killed, including two children, as Hamas has fired thousands of rockets at Israel — most of which have been intercepted.What to watch: Netanyahu thanked Biden for his support for Israel’s right to self-defense but stressed that he wants to complete all the goals of the Gaza operation, his office said.Biden and Netanyahu also discussed U.S. engagement with Egypt and other partners toward a ceasefire, the White House said.Meanwhile, Secretary of State Blinken spoke on the phone today with his Israeli, Jordanian, Emirati and EU counterparts about efforts to end the fighting.Worth noting: The U.S. waited until five minutes before the deadline to block the most recent UN Security Council statement on Monday, which Israeli officials read as a signal that the U.S. position was shifting, Israeli officials say.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Biden wants ‘calm’ in the Mideast. So much for peace.

    As the conflict claims more lives, the words U.S. officials use are telling.

  • Gaza reports deadliest day of fighting as Israel-Hamas aerial bombardments enter second week

    Israel and Hamas continued aerial bombardments into Monday morning, as fighting entered a second week.Why it matters: The worst violence in the region since 2014 has resulted in the deaths of 197 people in Gaza, ruled by Hamas, and 10 in Israel. 58 Palestinian children and two Israeli children are among those killed since the aerial exchanges began on May 10, Reuters notes. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeUnited Nations Secretary General António Guterres said at a UN Security Council meeting Sunday the fighting "has the potential to unleash an uncontainable security and humanitarian crisis and to further foster extremism — not only in the occupied Palestinian territory and Israel, but in the region as a whole."What's happening: Gaza officials said 10 children were among 42 people to die in airstrikes in the Palestinian territory Sunday — the deadliest day so far of the latest conflict. Israeli's military said it had "attacked the homes of nine Hamas commanders across Gaza," as Hamas continued to rockets toward civilian areas of Israel, AP reports.The big picture: President Biden raised concerns with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Saturday about civilian casualties in Gaza and the bombing of a building that housed media offices including AP and Al Jazeera.Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Sunday that Israeli forces' attacks would continue with "full force" despite growing international calls for a ceasefire, per AP. Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, early on May 17. Photo: Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images A wounded Palestinians girl is evacuated from the rubble of a destroyed building in Gaza City's Rimal residential district on May 16, following Israeli airstrikes. Photo: Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images A building damaged by Hamas rockets in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, Israel, May 16. Photo: Gideon Markowicz/AFP via Getty Images Smoke billows from a fire following Israeli airstrikes on multiple targets in Gaza on May 16. Photo: Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images The Israeli Iron Dome missile defense system (L) intercepts rockets (R) fired by Hamas from Gaza toward Israel early on May 16. Photo: Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images Palestinian doctors rush to treat a wounded girl who arrived with her family at Al-Shifa Hospital after intensive bombardments in Gaza City on May 16. Photo: Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images Members of Israel's security and emergency services transport an injured woman from a site hit by a rocket in Ramat Gan on May 15. Photo: Oren Ziv/AFP via Getty Images Palestinians carry one of survivors from under the rubble of a building, after it was struck by Israeli strikes, in Gaza, May 16. Photo: Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images A member of the Israeli emergency services works on a site hit by a rocket in Ramat Gan, following the launching of rockets from Gaza. Photo: Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP via Getty ImagesGo deeper: AP calls for independent investigation into Israeli bombing of Gaza officeEditor's note: This article has been updated with the latest developments in the fighting, the increased death toll, political reactions and more photos.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Jodie Turner-Smith Reflects on Monarchy's "Terrible Missed Opportunity" With Meghan Markle

    In a new interview, Jodie Turner-Smith, who portrays Queen Anne Boleyn in an upcoming UK series, spoke out about how Meghan Markle could've helped to modernize the monarchy.

  • Israeli warplanes stage more heavy strikes across Gaza City

    Israeli warplanes unleashed a new series of heavy airstrikes at several locations in Gaza City early Monday, hours after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signaled the fourth war with Gaza's Hamas rulers would rage on. Explosions rocked the city from north to south for 10 minutes in an attack that was heavier, on a wider area and lasted longer than a series of air raids 24 hours earlier in which 42 Palestinians were killed — the deadliest single attack in the latest round of violence between Israel and the Hamas militant group that rules Gaza.

  • Pro-Palestine and pro-Israel demonstrators clash in Toronto

    A smaller group of roughly 100 pro-Israel demonstrators also gathered in the same area and teams of police worked to keep the two groups apart.Many in the crowd called for Canada and the West to end their support of Israel."Billions of dollars of our taxpayer money and the United States' taxpayer money go to Israel every single year. That money funds the bombs that's killing Gazans, Palestinian civilians... they're civilians. They are not combatants," said Hines, a pro-Palestinian demonstrator.

  • Blinken says he hasn't seen evidence Hamas was in AP building Israel struck

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday he had not personally seen evidence that Hamas was operating in a building that housed offices for Al Jazeera, the AP and other media in the Gaza Strip, as the Israeli government has claimed, AP reports.The latest: "The Secretary was referring only to what he personally had seen. As he made clear, any such information would be provided to others in the administration, not directly to the secretary of State," a senior State Department official told Axios.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: Israel has said the presence of a Hamas military intelligence office justified an airstrike that destroyed the 12-story building on Saturday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told CBS News' "Face the Nation" Sunday that Israeli intelligence had shared proof with the U.S. “Shortly after the strike we did request additional details regarding the justification for it,” Blinken said at a press conference in Denmark Monday, later adding he has "not seen any information provided.”Blinken said he "will leave it to others to characterize if any information has been shared and our assessment of that information."The state of play: The AP and Al Jazeera have also said they were not provided evidence that Hamas occupied the building. The news outlets condemned the airstrike and called for an independent investigation, with AP President and CEO Gary Pruitt saying "the world will know less about what is happening in Gaza because of what happened today." Acting director-general of Al-Jazeera Media Network Mostefa Souag called the strike a "war crime," describing it as an effort to curtail press coverage of the situation in Gaza. "We have called on the Israeli government to put forward the evidence. AP’s bureau has been in this building for 15 years. We have had no indication Hamas was in the building or active in the building. This is something we actively check to the best of our ability. We would never knowingly put our journalists at risk."AP President and CEO Gary Pruitt in a statementIn a phone call with Pruitt on Sunday, Blinken "offered his unwavering support for independent journalists and media organizations around the world and noted the indispensability of their reporting in conflict zones," according to State Department spokesperson Ned Price.Editor's note: This story has been updated with comment from a senior State Department official.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Biden plan would pick winners, losers in move to green jobs

    In Georgia, school bus-maker Blue Bird has visions of going from selling a few hundred electric buses annually to 15,000. Both companies are looking to President Joe Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal to help transform the automotive sector as electric vehicles shift from a luxury niche to mainstream America. The plan reflects an effort by Biden to accelerate certain sectors of the economy with the belief they'll become the engines for growth in the decades to come.

  • Céline Dion Says She's 'Not Thinking About' Falling in Love Again After Husband René Angélil's Death

    "Love is so big right now in my life," Céline Dion said of her dating life, after her late husband René Angelil died of throat cancer in 2016

  • Israel crisis puts Schumer on collision course with progressives

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's longtime support for Israel puts him on a collision course with the progressive wing of his party as the conflict between Israel and Hamas worsens.Why it matters: This is the toughest political position the New York Democrat has been in since becoming majority leader. The fighting in the Middle East is dividing his party — and creating a clear rift among its different wings.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDeepening the challenge: Schumer is up for re-election next year and one of his potential opponents — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) — is one of the most vocal progressive critics of the actions taken by Israel's leader, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.While President Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are similarly boxed in after ascending to power in a pro-Israel environment, Schumer faces this problem most acutely.The backdrop: Schumer, the first Jewish Senate majority leader, rose to prominence in part thanks to a career in New York politics built on a foundation of pro-Israel credentials.He frequently bucked President Obama on Middle East policy, including opposing the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.That put him at odds with the majority of his party but aligned him with Israel. He later criticized President Trump for leaving the deal and said a new agreement should be negotiated.In 2019, Schumer delivered a speech at an American Israel Public Affairs Committee meeting in which he said: "You can be, all at once, completely Jewish, completely pro-Israel and completely American."It was a poke at another Squad member — Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) — who had leveled sharp criticisms against supporters of Israel. Flash-forward to the current crisis. So far, Schumer has largely been silent even as other historically fierce defenders of Israel, such as Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), have spoken up. Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, shocked his colleagues over the weekend when he said he was "deeply troubled" by Netanyahu's military actions. The statement turned the heads of Israel's top politicians, Axios' Barak Ravid said.Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.), who's Jewish, led a group of 29 Democratic senators in calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.Sens. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Todd Young (R-Ind.) — the top members of the Foreign Relations' Middle East subcommittee — issued the first bipartisan statement in support of a ceasefire. Schumer told reporters Monday he agrees with the Murphy-Young statement and wants to see a ceasefire "reached quickly."He did not discuss the issue during his floor remarks — one of the most prominent stages he commands as majority leader.His comments came shortly before Biden announced he backed a ceasefire for the first time during a call with Netanyahu.Meanwhile, a series of progressives have condemned Israel's behavior under Netanyahu.Between the lines: Schumer has worked diligently to solidify his support on the left, strengthening his position against Ocasio-Cortez or another progressive in 2022.Navigating the current crisis in the Middle East — particularly when his fellow members are being far more vocal on the issue — is a foreign policy challenge that has a larger domestic impact on him.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • British official says UK-EU relations 'bumpy' after Brexit

    Britain’s Brexit minister predicted Monday that relations between the U.K. and the European Union would continue to be “bumpy” amid tensions over post-Brexit trading arrangements. David Frost said talks with the EU on ironing out the problems were “not hugely productive” so far. Since Britain made its final economic break from the 27-nation bloc at the end of 2020, the two sides have sparred over EU boats’ fishing rights in U.K. waters and new trade arrangements for Northern Ireland.

  • Nothing is certain

    Taxes are due today. Joel Greenberg pleads guilty to sex trafficking. It's Monday's news.

  • “The guy does not eat well”: Franklin Graham worries Trump too old to run in 2024

    The Rev. Franklin Graham says a potential 2024 presidential bid by Donald Trump would "be a very tough thing to do," the prominent Christian leader told "Axios on HBO."Why it matters: Graham, the president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan's Purse, was among Trump's earliest and most prominent evangelical defenders.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Graham told "Axios on HBO" that a Trump comeback would be difficult because of his advancing age and eating habits."“I think for him, everything will depend on his health at that time. If he still has energy and strength like he does. I don't.""You know the guy does not eat well, you know, and it's amazing the energy that he has.""He's lost weight, fifteen pounds, Maybe. So he might be in good health and in good shape. I don't know."Trump would be 78 in 2024, the same age as Joe Biden in 2020.The big picture: Graham stood by Trump through repeated scandals, telling "Axios on HBO" in 2018 that he saw Trump as a defender of the faith."Now people say 'Well Frank but how can you defend him, when he's lived such a sordid life?' I never said he was the best example of the Christian faith. He defends the faith. And I appreciate that very much."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Kyrie Irving turns attention to Israel-Palestine: Basketball 'not the most important thing to me right now'

    "My goal out here, my purpose, is to help humanity and I can't sit here and not address that," he said.

  • EU vows to boost efforts to end Israeli-Palestinian fighting

    The European Union will redouble its efforts to end the surge in violence between the Israeli military and Palestinian militants, and seek progress during a special meeting of its foreign ministers on Tuesday. The EU also called the weekend destruction of a building housing The Associated Press and other major international media “extremely worrying” and said safe working conditions for journalists were essential. The EU has never had the impact that Washington can wield in the region and no immediate breakthrough was expected from Tuesday’s meeting.

  • It's not too late to get a COVID 'stimulus check' from your auto insurer

    But some insurers are already raising premiums, so time may be running out.

  • Foreign policy expert weighs in on Israeli-Palestinian fighting, offers Biden advice

    Israeli-Palestinian fighting continues as diplomatic efforts to broker a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas reportedly near initiation. Foreign policy expert and Fmr. Rep. Jane Harman (D-CA) joins Jonathan Capehart with her analysis of the developments in Gaza and Israel. Plus, she has some advice for President Biden.

  • Sony CEO apologises for PS5 nightmare as consoles set to restock this week

    Updated Playstation is rumoured to be rehitting shelves sooner than you think according to reports.

  • Biden approves $735m sale of precision-guided missiles to Israel, drawing criticism from Democrats

    The Biden administration has approved the sale of $735m of precision-guided weapons to Israel, raising the ire of some Democrats who question support for the government of Benjamin Netanyahu. The Washington Post reports that Congress was officially notified of the proposed sale on 5 May, citing three people familiar with the notification — a week before the current conflict with Hamas began. Rockets fired from Gaza into Israel have led to the deaths of 10 Israelis.