During coronavirus outbreak, a daughter steps from father’s protective shadow to be a new kind of hero

I wanted my daughter to go to college, to discover her passion and make her mark in the world.

But it turns out she knew where she was needed.

She works at Target.

Normally, she’s stationed in the beauty section, keeping the shelves stocked and dispensing advice. Lately, she’s been selling a lot of hair color and nail care products for people who can’t get out to the salons.

While the coronavirus has made shut-ins of most of us, she ventures out nearly every day into an environment we’ve been told to fear, where one careless sneeze in her proximity could imperil her health or make her a danger to all those she loves.

She still comes to dinner on her days off. Given our history, I forgive the wary look in her eyes as she greets me, uncertain if the night will end with a thinly veiled lecture about life choices.

In normal times, she can deflect these efforts with anecdotes from work. Most are stories about obnoxious customer behavior that she collects like currency to dish out over spaghetti and garlic bread.

Now, the store she described sounds familiar, but altered in ways reminiscent of the dystopian young adult novels she grew up with, like “Hunger Games.” Her stories remind me of the grizzled veteran in war movies who frightens new arrivals with tales from the front. I half expect her to say, “You can’t know what it’s like unless you’ve been there.”

Instead, what she said was: “It feels like Christmas, but everyone is terrified.”

Signs and messages broadcast through the store’s public address system gently remind customers about the need for social distancing. Cashiers wipe the credit card machine with a disinfectant after every transaction. Two people do nothing but clean shopping carts. Another staff member circulates through the store wiping down anything a customer might touch.

For Isabel Catron, 22, stocking shelves at Target became a frontline position in a pandemic. More

“The first week we were flooded with people,” my daughter recalled. “Groups of 30 to 40 people waiting outside when the store opened at 8 a.m. They rushed in to grab all the toilet paper, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, frozen food, water, milk, eggs, butter and meat.

“Now there’s a limit on many things you can buy.”

Customers seemed panicked but understanding, at least at first.

“There were rude people, but they could still see hope at that point,” my daughter said. “After two weeks of hearing ‘maybe tomorrow’ — people start to get more exhausted. More desperate.” She recalled the experience of a friend, a young woman of Asian descent who worked the self-checkout line the day the store put purchase limits in place.

When my daughter asked how her day went, the woman’s eyes started watering. “I’ve been having to take things away from people,” her friend explained. “People have been calling me names.”

Hoping to elicit a smile, my daughter said, “Who’s been calling you names? I’ll go beat them up.”

Her friend shrugged. “People just don’t like Asians right now.”

My daughter, blond and about as white as bed linen, is spared the animus of racial prejudice, yet it’s hard enough to get through most days without the customer-service smile wearing thin.

Once, a fashionably dressed older woman stood directly over her while she restocked shelves. After my daughter moved 6 feet away, the woman apologized for getting in her way.