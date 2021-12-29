During Crocus Hill armed carjacking, mother pulls child from car seat as 3 teens take vehicle

Dec. 29—Three teens were arrested Tuesday following a frightening carjacking in St. Paul, authorities said.

Isaiah Charles Foster, 18, of Richfield, a 17-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy with criminal histories were arrested following a four-hour manhunt involving five law enforcement agencies.

A St. Paul woman told police she had been running errands on Grand Avenue on Tuesday morning when she noticed a group of people in a nearby car wearing ski masks. That made her uneasy, so she got into her car with her 3-year-old child and drove to her Crocus Hill home in the 700 block of Osceola Avenue.

After pulling into her garage at around 9:30 a.m., she realized the suspicious car had followed her home and had pulled up to block her escape.

A man with a gun confronted her and demanded her purse and keys. He then got into the car and was trying to drive away while the woman frantically pulled her child from the car seat in the back seat.

Ramsey County sheriff's deputies investigating the carjacking determined that the suspects' car was stolen and had been used in another robbery in Minneapolis.

Deputies spotted the woman's vehicle near Huron Boulevard and Delaware Street in Minneapolis and began to follow it. The 17-year-old boy jumped out of the back seat and was apprehended after a foot chase near Huntington Bank Stadium on the University of Minnesota campus.

According to the Ramsey County sheriff's office, the 17-year-old has a criminal history that includes aggravated robbery and weapons arrests.

In the course of the foot pursuit, and in close proximity to the carjacked vehicle's last known location, another armed robbery occurred. The perpetrators matched the descriptions of the St. Paul carjacking suspects. The suspect vehicle also matched the description of the woman's carjacked vehicle.

At about 1:30 p.m., deputies learned that the woman's vehicle was in North Minneapolis. The vehicle was located, and Foster and the 14-year-old boy were apprehended following another foot chase.

Both were wanted in connection with another Minneapolis carjacking and have criminal histories that include auto theft and carjackings. St. Paul police said the 14-year-old was convicted last spring of first-degree aggravated robbery and simple robbery.

Five law enforcement agencies collaborated on the arrests: the Ramsey County sheriff's office, St. Paul Police Department, Minneapolis Police Department, University of Minnesota Police Department and the Hennepin County sheriff's office.

Authorities in many Twin Cities communities have been struggling to get a handle on a surge in violent carjackings this year. As in the case of the Tuesday carjacking in St. Paul, many of the perpetrators have been teenagers.

Last week, a man was shot during an apparent carjacking attempt in South Minneapolis. Two young suspects ran from the scene Thursday night. The shooting victim was expected to recover.

In Minneapolis, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman recently dedicated several staff members to prosecute carjacking suspects, both juvenile and adult. An advocate was also assigned to counsel carjacking victims.