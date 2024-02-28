During first day with new weapon detectors, a gun was found at a JCPS high school

Rick Abraham, VP of Technical Solutions, goes over an Evolv weapon detection system that was demonstrated on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Butler Traditional High School.

A student who tried to bring a gun into a Jefferson County public high school Tuesday was stopped as he entered the building, thanks to a new technology the school began using that day.

Parents of students at Pleasure Ridge Park High were notified shortly before 5 p.m. that the school's brand new weapon detectors alerted school staff that a student had a gun in their backpack when the student attempted to enter the building.

The weapon detectors had not been used before Tuesday morning at PRP, but students were notified about the "practice run" the day prior.

JCPS leased weapon detectors, made by Evolv, in July for $12 million and has been installing them at high schools in phases. PRP was in the second phase.

"The safety of our students and staff is our top priority," an email to PRP families said. "This morning, we decided to do a practice run with our Evolv weapon detection systems so our students and staff could be more comfortable with the process when we begin daily use of the technology. During the practice screening process, we determined a student had a gun in their backpack after the weapon detection system alerted. The gun was never used in a threatening manner at our school."

The student, according to the email, will be disciplined according to the district's behavior intervention handbook.

The plan is to have weapon detectors in all high schools by the end of this school year and in all middle schools next year. The schools who already have detectors operating are Ballard, Butler, Eastern, Iroquois, Seneca, Shawnee and Waggener.

There were nine guns found in JCPS schools during the first semester of this year, along with one gun found during a school-related function, according to the district.

Evolv weapon detectors work differently than metal detectors. Students remove their Chromebooks from their bags, but not all items. The technology is meant to streamline the security process, but reports show there are limitations to when and what Evolv detectors pick up.

Last year, a New York student passed through an Evolv scanner with a knife in his backpack, which he ultimately used to stab another student. In another incident within the same district, an off-duty officer accidentally brought a revolver through a scanner without triggering an alarm.

