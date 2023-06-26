During investigation into missing St. Paul woman, 1 man starts fire, another fights with cops, police say

St. Paul police carried out a search warrant Monday during an investigation into a missing 34-year-old and said a man started a fire and another fought with SWAT officers.

Manijeh “Mani” Starren, who hasn’t had contact with her family since around around April 21, remains missing.

On Monday just before 10 a.m., the St. Paul police SWAT team went to an apartment building at 89 Century Avenue North in Maplewood with a search warrant related to the Starren missing person case, said Sgt. Mike Ernster, a St. Paul police spokesman.

Police took one person out of an apartment safely, but two men barricaded themselves and one started a fire, Ernster said. SWAT members went into the apartment and put out the fire.

Officers got one man out of the apartment without incident. The other man fought with SWAT officers during his arrest, and two officers were treated at Regions Hospital for minor injuries. Police took the man into custody and he was transported to Regions for treatment for smoke inhalation and minor injuries, Ernster said.

Police continue to investigate Starren’s disappearance and ask anyone with information to call them at 651-266-5650. Her family and police are “concerned for her welfare and we want to find her,” Ernster said.

A previous missing-persons bulletin asked for tips in finding Starren and described her as having blonde hair and green eyes; 5 feet 10 inches tall and 145 pounds; angels wing tattoo on her stomach with initials “MS” and a heart; lifeline tattoo on her shoulder and mountains tattoo on her arm with the words “Keep Going.”

