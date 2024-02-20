During this Louisiana tradition, one lucky crawfish is saved from a boil seafood boil

One lucky crawfish named Sherbin was saved from a seafood boil, during the 8th Annual Pardoning of the Crawfish by Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser.

Hosted in the crawfish capital of the world, Breaux Bridge, this unique Louisiana tradition officially kicks off crawfish season. "We take on lucky crawfish out of the Atchafalaya Basin, we pardon it, and let it live its life out in swamps of Louisiana," said Lt. Gov. Nungesser.

This year crawfish is named in honor of Mayor Sherbin Collette, who was elected in 2004 to lead the town of Henderson. "This is one of greatest honors I've had out of 20 years of being the mayor, said Collette. The official proclamation — sealed and signed by Nungesser first started eight years ago in New Orleans when the Lt. Governor first heard about America's annual Thanksgiving turkey pardon.

8th annual pardoning of the crawfish: (Left to right) Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Mayor Sherbin Collette, Crawfish Queen 2023 Bree Guidry

"Eight years ago the Lt. Governor called me one day, and said what do you think about pardoning a crawfish? I said I think that is a great idea so I went to New Orleans, made a crawfish trap, and I caught 5," said Collette.

Held on the first Tuesday following Mardi Gras, this annual pardoning celebrates crawfish season in Louisiana and across the Gulf South, Nungesser said. Louisiana's 1,600 crawfish farmers produce approximately 150 million pounds of crawfish every year, with a value of over supplying $175 million within the industry.

"It's been a struggle this year with the imports, with the drought and freeze and shortage of crawfish, so highlighting this incredible industry is important, with the warm weather coming this week hopefully they'll come out the ground, so everybody can enjoy them," said the Lt. Gov.

As closing words were said, Samantha Carroll, executive director of the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board, lets everyone know:

"Sherbin will be protected from any boil or dish, and shall be free from any water that is hotter than the beautiful swamps or bayous of Louisiana. Whereas Sherbin should be free to live life in our marshes, enjoying fresh water without spices, potatoes, seasoning, and onions or garlic."

After the pardon, Sherbin was transported to Lake Fausse Point State Park in St. Martinville, where he will live out his life.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser pardoned one lucky crawfish