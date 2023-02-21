During NYC visit, Gov. DeSantis complains about ‘woke’ politicians, avoids thorny issues like abortion, book bans and LGBTQ rights

NEW YORK — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis jetted into the city Monday to press the case that New York should follow his state’s lead in turning the tide on “woke” politics, including by rolling back “failed” bail reform laws.

But the Republican governor, in town to deliver remarks at a law enforcement conference on Staten Island, steered clear of discussing abortion, LGBTQ rights and other issues he’s drawn plenty of controversy for on the national stage.

“I read that New York is the only state that doesn’t allow judges to consider when they’re making a bail determination whether someone’s a danger to the community,” said DeSantis, who’s considered likely to launch a 2024 campaign for president. “That’s like one of the most important things that you need to be considering when you’re making these bail determinations.”

The governor blamed New York’s bail laws on Democrats trying to “out-woke” each other, and in reference to NYPD officers added: “You apprehend a criminal, bring him in, and then they just release ‘em, so you got to risk your life again two weeks later to apprehend the same guy all over again. How does that make any sense? Is that making your community any safer by doing that? So you need to do things like repeal these failed pieces of legislation.”

DeSantis’ “danger to the community” comment appeared to reference the fact that New York does not have a so-called “dangerousness standard” when it comes to setting bail for non-violent offenses. The lack of such a standard does not preclude bail from being set in cases involving violent crimes.

Democratic state lawmakers in Albany have argued that dangerousness standards disproportionately impact low-income Black and Hispanic New Yorkers. In 2019 and 2020, the state Legislature made most nonviolent crimes ineligible for bail in New York under the same auspices.

DeSantis, who was introduced at the law enforcement conference by failed New York GOP gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin, claimed the reforms are causing crime spikes in New York — though data do not back that up.

“If you’re disenchanted, if you don’t think things are going to turn around wherever you are, not just in New York or wherever, just know that there’s a state that’s doing it right. There’s a state that will value your service,” DeSantis said to the crowd on Staten Island, which was made up of many members of law enforcement.

While they spiked slightly during the pandemic, crime levels in New York remain at historic lows when compared to the peaks of the 1980s. Shootings and murders have also trended down in the city over the past year, though some other crime categories have ticked up.

DeSantis, who’s on a national tour of major cities to push his “law and order“ message, did not mention that he’s pushed through laws in Florida to make it harder for women to access abortion.

He also did not go into detail about the fact that he’s signed a slate of bills banning schools from stocking books about African-American history and outlawed teachers from talking about sexual orientation and LGBTQ rights through third grade.

Mayor Eric Adams preempted DeSantis‘ speech by highlighting the most controversial aspects of the Florida governor‘s record.

”Welcome to NYC, @GovRonDeSantis, a place where we don’t ban books, discriminate against our LGBTQ+ neighbors, use asylum seekers as props, or let the government stand between a woman and health care,” Adams tweeted early Monday morning. “We’re happy to teach you something about values while you’re here.”

On other fronts, though, Adams is more aligned with DeSantis.

Since taking office last year, Adams has pushed state lawmakers in Albany to reverse some of the 2020 bail reforms, including by calling for an implementation of a dangerousness standard.

Like DeSantis, Adams has also recently taken aim at “woke” members of the Democratic Party.

“There’s a hemorrhaging of our Latino community, our AAPI communities, that’s leaving the traditional Democratic base because we’ve allowed the loudest and those who consider themselves to be ‘woke’ (to take charge),” Adams said in an appearance on MSNBC earlier this month.

Adams spokesman Fabien Levy disputed the notion that the mayor and DeSantis are aligned on any issues.

”Whether we’re talking about immigrants, women’s reproductive rights, LGBTQ+ rights, gun laws, or really anything else, there is no comparison between Mayor Adams and Governor DeSantis,” Levy said. “I would honestly question the judgment of anyone who is unable to recognize all those differences.”