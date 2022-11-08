During a shocking courtroom demonstration, Harvey Weinstein's attorney removed his jacket and told an accuser he would not 'go any further'

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on October 4, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Etienne Laurent-Pool/Getty Images

Harvey Weinstein's attorney stunned the court on Monday during a demonstration.

Attorney Alan Jackson pulled off his suit jacket in court during cross-examination.

He then told one of Weinstein's accusers that he would "not go any further."

During a courtroom demonstration in which he took off his jacket, lawyer Alan Jackson assured Lauren Young — an accuser of disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein — that he would not continue to remove his clothes in court.

Young's Monday testimony was part of the weeks-long trial against Weinstein, who is facing 11 counts of sexual assault stemming from allegations by five different women who accused him of abusing them in Los Angeles hotels between 2004 and 2013.

Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year sentence in a New York prison following an East Coast trial but faces an additional life sentence if found guilty following trial proceedings. He has pleaded not guilty and denied the accusations.

Young, one of the five women testifying during the LA trial, also testified at Weinstein's New York trial.

During Monday's testimony, Young recalled that in 2013, while working as a model and upcoming actress, she had met with Weinstein at the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills to go over a script she was working on, the Associated Press reported.

According to Young's testimony, the meeting with Weinstein led to her being locked in a room alone with the ex-mogul, who completely removed his clothes, groped her, and masturbated in front of her, the AP reported. Young told the court that she had told Weinstein "no" multiple times.

"I was scared of Harvey Weinstein — that he would hurt me, or send someone to hurt me, or ruin my career, or make my life hell," Young said during testimony, according to the AP.

Attorney Jackson, during cross-examination, decided to question Young's account of the incident, including whether or not Weinstein could have removed his clothes in the short timeframe Young recalled.

Story continues

Jackson, to demonstrate the speed in which someone like Weinstein could have undressed, pulled off his suit jacket and then stated: "I'm just going to take my jacket off, I'm not going to go any further."

"Please don't," Young replied.

James Queally, a reporter with the Los Angeles Times, recalled that the moment led "to a number of stunned looks" being exchanged inside the courtroom.

Jackson continued pressing Young, who replied that Weinstein could have begun pulling off his clothes in the hallway to the room she was eventually locked in, the AP reported. Young likened it to a model changing during a fashion show.

"Does Mr. Weinstein strike you as a model?" Jackson asked, according to the AP.

"No, but he's definitely a monster," Young said.

Weinstein's lawyers have caught attention for their bold statements before.

During opening statements, Weinstein's other defense attorney Mark Werksman, accused former actress and wife of California Governor Gavin Newsom, Jennifer Siebel Newsom of being "another bimbo who slept with Harvey Weinstein to get ahead in Hollywood."

Jackson did not respond to Insider's request for comment.

If you are a survivor of sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline (1-800-656-4673) or visit its website to receive confidential support.

Read the original article on Insider