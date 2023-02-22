During speech at Luzhniki, Putin recalls Our Father prayer and states that battles are ongoing

Ukrainska Pravda
·2 min read

On 22 February, Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, stated the Russian occupiers were fighting on "historic frontiers" and are "fighting heroically", but he did not specify where exactly this took place.

Source: Putin giving a speech at a rally-concert in Luzhniki on the occasion of Defender of the Fatherland Day and on the eve of the anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine

Putin Quote: "Dear friends, good afternoon. We are meeting with you on the eve of Defender of the Fatherland Day [23 February – ed.]. There is something powerful, formidable in this phrase, I would even say mystical and holy. It is not for nothing that one of the most famous prayers begins with the words "Our Father". Padre, father. And there is something dear to every person in it. After all, we also say homeland-mother [reference to the word ‘father’ in the Russian word for "homeland", ‘otechestvo’]. It is about family, something formidable, powerful and dear to the heart of every person. This is homeland and family.

And there are people, who are standing here, who make a decision for themselves to protect the most sacred and dearest thing that we have — family and homeland.

And today as part of the Special Military Operation [this is how Russia calls the war against Ukraine – ed.], we are here with you, gathering for an essentially celebratory event — but I know, I just listened to the top military leadership about the fact that just now the battle for our historical borders and our people is ongoing. It is led by fighters as brave as those standing here. They fight heroically, courageously, bravely. We are proud of them."

Details: Putin proposed shouting "three cheers" in honour of the invaders.

He also stated that the whole country allegedly supports the occupiers — and all Russians, from those who make shells to children who write letters to Russian soldiers, are defenders of the homeland.

After the anthem of the Russian Federation, Putin offered to shout cheers "for the unity of the Russian people". From the way the Russian dictator waved the microphone, it was clear that he was waiting for three cheers, but the stadium screamed only once. Then Putin suggested to shout the word "Russia" and left with these shouts thundering in the background.

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

