During traffic stop Wilmington police officer injured, suspect arrested

A Wilmington man faces charges, including felony assault on a police officer causing serious injury, after 'nearly striking' officers with his vehicle.

A Wilmington man is facing several charges including assault after he fled a traffic stop, causing a police officer to fall and sustain serious injuries, according to a Wilmington Police Department news release.

Dashon Davis, 32, is charged with with assault on a law enforcement officer inflicting serious injury, felony flee to elude, assault with a deadly weapon, and RDO inflicting serious injury.

Wilmington police initiated a traffic stop shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 near the 2400 block of Market Street, according to the release, and as officers approached Davis refused to exit the vehicle.

“Officers were mere inches away from the vehicle when the suspect suddenly put it in drive and quickly accelerated, nearly striking law enforcement,” the release states. “As a result, a WPD officer fell and sustained serious injuries.”

Davis turned himself in on Monday, Nov. 14th and remained in the New Hanover County jail Tuesday with bail set at $150,000.

The injured officer was transported to Novant Health NHRMC and has since been released. Wilmington Police did not release details on the injuries, but described them as “serious but non life threatening.”

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Wilmington man jailed with assault charges fleeing police