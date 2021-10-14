Durst faces day of reckoning in murder of best friend

FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, file photo, New York real estate scion Robert Durst, 78, answers questions from defense attorney Dick DeGuerin, while testifying in his murder trial at the Inglewood Courthouse in Inglewood, Calif. The sentencing of Durst will be comparatively brief compared to his murder trial that stretched over the better part of two years. The New York real estate heir faces a mandatory term of life in prison without parole Thursday, Oct. 14 for the first-degree murder of his best friend, Susan Berman. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BRIAN MELLEY
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The bitterly fought murder trial of Robert Durst stretched over the better part of two years. His sentencing will be comparatively brief and could lack the fireworks that erupted between the lead prosecutor and defense lawyer.

The eccentric New York real estate heir faces a mandatory term of life in prison without parole Thursday for the first-degree murder of his best friend, Susan Berman.

“Now that the jury has found whodunnit, the punishment is quite clear,” Loyola Law School Professor Laurie Levenson said. “I'm not sure there’s a lot more left for (the prosecutor) to say."

Durst, 78, was convicted last month in Los Angeles Superior Court of shooting Berman point-blank in the back of the head in her Los Angeles home just before Christmas 2000.

The trial began in March 2020 and was adjourned for 14 months as the coronavirus pandemic swept the U.S. and courts were closed. It resumed in May with the jury that reached its verdict Sept. 17.

Berman, the daughter of a Las Vegas mobster, was Durst’s longtime confidante who was preparing to tell police she provided a phony alibi for him after his wife vanished in New York in 1982.

Kathie Durst has never been found. Robert Durst has never been charged with a crime related to her disappearance.

But following his conviction in Berman's death, which relied on evidence that he killed his wife, a New York prosecutor is prepared now to seek charges against him in her death, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Durst testified in the LA case, denying he killed his wife or Berman, but he said he'd lie if he had done so.

Kathie McCormack Durst's family had hoped to present statements to the court Thursday about their loss, but prosecutors denied the request, according to emails sent to their lawyer.

Attorney Robert Abrams said the McCormack family was disappointed, and he was outraged. He said family members would not attend the sentencing.

“The family is not going to go travel 3,000 miles to be a prop in some Hollywood production and sit there and not be able to make their victim impact statements," Abrams said. “This is not some movie where it’s gross spectacle. This is their lives, and they’ve suffered for 40 years.”

A spokesman for the district attorney's office did not return a message seeking comment.

Levenson said it was questionable whether Kathie Durst was a victim in the Los Angeles case because Robert Durst wasn't charged with her killing. Allowing her siblings to speak at sentencing would create another issue for an appeal.

Defense lawyers plan to argue for a new trial Thursday, saying there was insufficient evidence to prove the case and listing 15 ways the judge erred.

The motion is mainly to preserve issues for appeal and likely to fail, Levenson said, though some of their claims could get a higher court's attention.

The defense said Judge Mark Windham should have declared a mistrial when the jury was sent home and the case adjourned. They said the length of the delay was unprecedented.

Many of the other issues revolve around admission of evidence, such as allowing prosecutors to present testimony that Durst killed a neighbor in Galveston, Texas, in 2001 and chopped up his body and tossed the parts out to sea. Durst was acquitted of murder after testifying that Morris Black pulled a gun on him and was killed in a struggle for the weapon.

They also objected to testimony and exhibits that showed when Durst was arrested in New Orleans in 2015, he had a mask, fake identification, drugs, $40,000 cash and a loaded handgun in his hotel room.

They also objected to showing jurors a feature film based on Durst's life and the six-part documentary, “The Jinx: The Life and Crimes of Robert Durst.”

To limit the number of appellate issues, prosecutors may be more restrained in their sentencing presentation, Levenson said, particularly when the prison term is already set.

Deputy District Attorney John Lewin was asked by a reporter after the conviction what he had to say to Durst.

Lewin, who was aggressive and frequently scrapped with defense lawyer Dick DeGuerin over the six years it took from arrest to conviction, initially said he didn't have anything to say to the man he had pursued for years.

Then he called Durst a “narcissistic psychopath” who “killed his wife and ... had to keep killing to cover it up.”

“He’s 78 years old. He’s been walking around for a long time," Lewin said. "He had a lot more of a life, you know, Kathie didn’t make 30. On balance, considering what he’s done, he got a lot more of a life than he was entitled to.”

___

Associated Press writer Michael R. Sisak in New York contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UN report: North Koreans risk starvation following country's severe COVID restrictions

    North Korea faces a growing food crisis that has left children and elderly people at risk of starvation, a UN investigator said in a report out Wednesday. Driving the news: Prolonged and strict measures implemented to curb the spread of COVID-19 have worsened conditions in the isolated Asian nation and have lead to "severe economic hardship," per the report.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeNorth Korea has enforced aggressive meas

  • Baltimore County police investigate father-son homicide

    Baltimore County police are investigating a double homicide of a father and son. County police said officers were called just after 9 p.m. Monday to the 7400 block of Plainview Road to investigate a shooting. The 11 News I-Team has learned the 911 call came from inside the house. Officers found two men inside a house suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

  • Photos: Gridlock at L.A. ports as dozens of ships idle off the coast

    A global supply chain breakdown has resulted in gridlock at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach and beyond.

  • UK startup blasts gov't plan to downgrade data protection

    The U.K. government's post-Brexit appetite to "reform" domestic privacy rules by reducing the level of protections wrapping people's data is already having wider ramifications for the country's tech ecosystem. Last month the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) announced a consultation on reducing privacy standards -- claiming "simplified" rules would be a boon for business innovation. Now a homegrown scale-up has blasted the consultation in an excoriating blog post -- warning that any reduction in data protection standards will "certainly" damage its EU business and could even weaken its U.S. business, given that a number of states (such as California) have already passed similar laws to Europe's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

  • Unsolved Murdaugh Murders Expose Years of South Carolina Mysteries

    HAMPTON, S.C. — Curtis Edward Smith, a handyman and former logger, had done his share of odd jobs over the years for Alex Murdaugh, a lawyer and scion of one of the most powerful legal families in the South Carolina Lowcountry. But Smith said he was reluctant to do the last job Murdaugh asked for when the two men met at the side of a rural road one Saturday in September. “I want you to shoot me in the back of the head,” Smith recalled Murdaugh telling him. He said Murdaugh had a loaded gun in hi

  • In Japanese court, 5 ask N. Korea to pay for their suffering

    A Japanese court on Thursday is hearing from five people who say they were promised “paradise on Earth” in North Korea but suffered human rights violations instead and now want the country and its leader Kim Jong Un to compensate them. The hearing became possible after the Tokyo District Court in August agreed to summon Kim Jong Un to speak, according to Kenji Fukuda, a lawyer representing the plaintiffs.

  • Prosecutor: Giuliani associate was 'laughing' about breaking the law

    Lev Parnas is accused of illegally funneling more than $100,000 in funds from a Russian businessman into U.S. political campaigns and groups.

  • Driver charged with death of pedestrian he ‘knocked down’ after he died from COVID in hospital

    Retired lecturer Christopher Pack, 69, was knocked down just outside his home in Maidstone.

  • Federal judge boosts sentences for U.S. Capitol rioters

    A federal judge in Washington has repeatedly sentenced people who stormed the U.S. Capitol to more prison time than prosecutors sought, saying that even people who were not violent should face consequences for joining the unprecedented assault.

  • Climate change: Carbon emissions from rich countries rose rapidly in 2021

    Emissions from the richest countries are going up again this year as the global economy rebounds.

  • One person killed in Wednesday night shooting, Kansas City police say

    The victim was found fatally shot in the street shortly after officers arrived near the intersection of 37th Street and Wayne Avenue, according to police.

  • Biden announces plan to ease supply chain jams

    President Joe Biden announced Wednesday the Port of Los Angeles will become a 24/7 operation, in hopes of ending the logjam of ships waiting to unload. The move is part of his effort to reassure America he can tame high inflation. (Oct. 13)

  • Lindsey Vonn Is a Stylish Tourist in a Crop Top, Ripped Skinny Jeans & Off-White Kicks

    The athlete made her way across Europe this week.

  • Inflation: Price of top China soy sauce raised as costs surge

    The announcement is the latest sign of inflationary pressures in the world's second largest economy.

  • Afghan pomegranate pickers jobless as fruits rot at shuttered border

    Afghanistan's festive pomegranate season has begun, but this year thousands of tonnes of the juicy red fruit risk rotting on trucks blocked at Pakistan's frequently shuttered border -- leaving thousands of farm workers unemployed.

  • Dead soldier at Fort Hood identified, cause of death not released

    A young soldier found dead at Fort Hood has been identified, but his cause of death remains hidden.

  • Megan Fox said Machine Gun Kelly appeared faceless when they first met because their 'spirit guides' were 'luring' them apart

    The actor told British GQ Style that the first thing her now-boyfriend said to her was "I am weed" when they first met at an LA party a few years ago.

  • ‘No Time to Die’: How Daniel Craig’s Farewell as James Bond Got the Supersized IMAX Treatment

    Oscar-winning DP Linus Sandgren shot the first Bond movie in large-format Kodak film for brutal action in expansive locations.

  • Irving: Refusal to get vaccinated about 'what's best for me'

    NEW YORK (AP) Kyrie Irving said Wednesday he didn't want to lose salary or a chance to compete for a championship with the Brooklyn Nets, but was doing ''what's best for me'' by refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The Nets decided Tuesday that Irving wouldn't be with the team because he isn't eligible to play in home games, where a New York mandate requires professional athletes on one of the city's teams to be vaccinated to practice or play in public venues. Speaking on Instagram Live, Irving said he loved basketball and wasn't going to retire.

  • Borrowers denied student loan relief will get a second look

    Thousands of public servants who were rejected from a student loan forgiveness program will get their cases reviewed by the Education Department as part of a settlement in a lawsuit brought by one of the nation's largest teachers unions. The settlement announced Wednesday aims to resolve a 2019 suit accusing the department of mismanaging its Public Service Loan Forgiveness program — a troubled initiative that the agency is separately working to fix through an overhaul announced last week. The suit was brought by the American Federation of Teachers on behalf of eight members who said they were wrongly denied debt cancellation through the program.