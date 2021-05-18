Durst jurors to get refresher in deaths tied to millionaire

  • FILE - In this March 10, 2020, file photo, real estate heir Robert Durst looks over during his murder trial in Los Angeles. Fourteen months after the murder trial of New York real estate heir Durst was put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, jurors are returning to court to see if they can finish the assignment they were given. A Los Angeles judge will question jurors Monday, May 17, 2021, to find out if they can continue to serve in the case that is expected to last four to five months. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo, Pool, File)
  • FILE - In this March 5, 2020, file photo real estate heir Robert Durst, middle, sits with his defense attorneys, David Chesnoff, left, and Dick DeGuerin during his murder trial at the Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles. Fourteen months after the murder trial of New York real estate heir Durst was put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, jurors are returning to court to see if they can finish the assignment they were given. A Los Angeles judge will question jurors Monday, May 17, 2021, to find out if they can continue to serve in the case that is expected to last four to five months. (Robyn Beck/Pool Photo via AP, File)
  • FILE - In this March 10, 2020, file photo Judge Mark E. Windham looks over during the murder trial of real estate heir Robert Durst in Los Angeles. Fourteen months after the murder trial of New York real estate heir Robert Durst was put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, jurors are returning to court to see if they can finish the assignment they were given. Windham has called back the panel of 23 jurors, including 11 alternates, and plans to question them Monday, May 17, 2021, to find out if they can continue to serve in the case that is expected to last four to five months. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo/Pool, File)
  • FILE - In this March 10, 2020, file photo, defense attorney Dick DeGuerin completes his opening statement in the murder trial of real estate heir Robert Durst, in Los Angeles. Fourteen months after the murder trial of New York real estate heir Durst was put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, jurors are returning to court on Monday, May 17, 2021, to see if they can finish the assignment they were given. Durst's lawyers have repeatedly, and unsuccessfully, sought a mistrial because they argued the delay in March 2020 harmed his chance of a fair trial. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo, Pool, File)
  • Judge Mark Windham speaks during the murder trial of Robert Durst Monday, May 17, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. The murder trial of the multimillionaire has resumed in Los Angeles County after a 14-month recess without the defendant present and with arguments about whether the case should continue at all. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool)
  • Defense attorneys David Z. Chesnoff, left, and Dick DeGuerin talk to each other during the murder trial of Robert Durst Monday, May 17, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. The murder trial of the multimillionaire has resumed in Los Angeles County after a 14-month recess without the defendant present and with arguments about whether the case should continue at all. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool)
  • Defense attorney Dick DeGuerin, center standing, addresses Judge Mark Windham, center in back, alongside fellow defense attorney David Z. Chesnoff, left, and Deputy District Attorney John Lewin, at right, representing the prosecution, during the murder trial of Robert Durst Monday, May 17, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. The murder trial of the multimillionaire has resumed in Los Angeles County after a 14-month recess without the defendant present and with arguments about whether the case should continue at all. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool)
  • Judge Mark Windham speaks during the murder trial of Robert Durst Monday, May 17, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. The murder trial of the multimillionaire has resumed in Los Angeles County after a 14-month recess without the defendant present and with arguments about whether the case should continue at all. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool)
  • Judge Mark Windham speaks during the murder trial of Robert Durst Monday, May 17, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. The murder trial of the multimillionaire has resumed in Los Angeles County after a 14-month recess without the defendant present and with arguments about whether the case should continue at all. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool)
  • Judge Mark Windham speaks during the murder trial of Robert Durst Monday, May 17, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. The murder trial of the multimillionaire has resumed in Los Angeles County after a 14-month recess without the defendant present and with arguments about whether the case should continue at all. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool)
  • Defense attorney Dick DeGuerin appears before Judge Mark E. Windham who denied an emergency motion by the defense team seeking to postpone the trial today. during the murder trial of Robert Durst Monday, May 17, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. The murder trial of the multimillionaire has resumed in Los Angeles County after a 14-month recess without the defendant present and with arguments about whether the case should continue at all. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool)
1 / 11

Robert Durst Murder Trial

FILE - In this March 10, 2020, file photo, real estate heir Robert Durst looks over during his murder trial in Los Angeles. Fourteen months after the murder trial of New York real estate heir Durst was put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, jurors are returning to court to see if they can finish the assignment they were given. A Los Angeles judge will question jurors Monday, May 17, 2021, to find out if they can continue to serve in the case that is expected to last four to five months. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo, Pool, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BRIAN MELLEY
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — After an unprecedented 14-month recess in the murder trial of multimillionaire Robert Durst, the judge in the case welcomed back jurors and asked: “Where did we leave off?”

The laughter that followed may have reflected that memories from six days at trial in Los Angeles County Superior Court before the case was adjourned in March last year had dimmed in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic.

Whatever they may have forgotten about Durst — from the cloud of suspicion that has dogged him for decades to his claims of innocently being trailed by bad luck — they will be reminded Tuesday in a new round of opening arguments.

The unusual move is just one of several made to get the trial back on track without having to go through the painstaking process of picking a new jury.

Judge Mark Windham moved the case to a larger courtroom in Inglewood to accommodate the distancing needed to resume. Lawyers are spaced out in jury boxes on both sides of the courtroom, Plexiglas separates participants, and the 21 jurors in the case, including nine alternates, are seated several seats and rows apart in the gallery. Only one journalist and one member of the public are allowed in the courtroom.

Durst, 78, an heir to a New York commercial real estate empire, is charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of his best friend, Susan Berman. She was shot in the back of the head at her Los Angeles home in December 2000.

Durst has pleaded not guilty. His lawyer said Durst didn't kill her and doesn't know who did, though he conceded at opening statements last year that Durst found her body, putting him at the crime scene for the first time.

Durst, who is frail and sickly, did not appear in court Monday.

Bailiffs reported that he refused to leave the Los Angeles County jail cell, Windham said. But defense lawyer Dick DeGuerin questioned that account, saying jailers previously failed to get Durst and inaccurately reported he was “willfully absent.”

Windham denied a defense request to suspend the case further because Durst has bladder cancer, among myriad other health problems that require hospitalization.

“The question isn’t whether he can endure the rigors of the trial,” DeGuerin said. “It’s whether he can survive at all.”

Deputy District Attorney John Lewin scoffed at claims Durst needed to be released to a hospital for treatment, saying he was getting high-quality care at the jail.

“It’s a get out of jail free card,” Lewin said. “The goal here is simply to have this trial go away.”

The two sides have often gotten into heated arguments. Tensions exploded Monday afternoon into hollering and mutual accusations of lying over an evidence issue.

As Windham tried to regain control of the courtroom, he pointed at Lewin and DeGuerin with both hands and said, “Sit down! No speaking. Sit down. ... We are going to be silent now.”

The judge, who chimes a gong when adjourning for the day, took a brief meditative moment and then let DeGuerin speak.

Durst’s lawyers have repeatedly — and unsuccessfully — sought a mistrial. They said the unprecedented delay would harm Durst’s ability to get a fair trial because jurors preoccupied with their own health and safety wouldn’t be able to pick up where they left off.

Windham denied each of those motions, saying he would bring the jury back to court when it was safe to do so.

“I do not want to go with another jury selection process,” he said at a hearing in June. “If we have to wait, we’ll wait.”

After waiting 430 days, Windham, wearing a black mask, stepped off the bench Monday, approached the jurors and addressed the pandemic's toll.

“You’ve likely had losses or like me know people that have lost loved ones,” he said.

He asked jurors to write in their notepads if they had seen stories about the Durst case or discussed it with anyone during the break and if they had any health concerns or hardships that would prevent them from serving another four to five months.

After speaking with nine jurors in his chambers, he dismissed one.

Durst is only on trial in the killing of Berman, the daughter of a Las Vegas mobster whom he became friends with in college, but prosecutors are using the disappearance of his wife and the killing of an elderly neighbor in Texas to bolster their case.

He was arrested in New Orleans in 2015 on the eve of the final episode of “The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst,” an HBO documentary probing the three cases.

Berman served as Durst's spokeswoman when his wife, Kathie, vanished in New York in 1982 and she helped him cover his tracks, prosecutors said.

Durst has long been suspected of killing his wife, whose body was never found, though he's denied any role in her disappearance.

Prosecutors in Westchester County, New York, said Monday they were reviewing the killing of Kathie Durst as one of several unsolved homicides.

When news broke in the fall of 2000 that the Westchester district attorney had reopened the case, Durst went into hiding in Texas and knocked off Berman before she could tell police she helped him cover up the killing, prosecutors claim.

Nine months later, he fatally shot his neighbor, Morris Black, in the Galveston, Texas, boarding house where they lived. He was acquitted in the case after he testified he shot the man in self-defense and then in a panic cut up the man's body and tossed it out to sea.

Los Angeles prosecutors said he killed Black because the older man had discovered his identity.

Durst's lawyers have said he will testify again in this trial, a rare and risky move for a defendant.

Lewin, who has had loud and testy exchanges with DeGuerin and other members of the defense team, said Monday that he was savoring the chance to cross-examine Durst.

“Get your popcorn and candy and a lounge chair because it’s going to be a while," Lewin said.

___

Associated Press reporter Karen Matthews contributed to this story from New York.

Recommended Stories

  • China's Clover says its COVID-19 vaccine candidate shows immune response in mice

    Clover said in a statement its vaccine candidate demonstrated a "neutralisation" against the South African, Brazilian and UK variants among mice. The company is testing a COVID-19 vaccine candidate containing an adjuvant, typically designed to boost the efficacy of vaccines, from Dynavax Technologies Corp.

  • Judge to hear evidence on actor Danny Masterson rape charges

    Prosecutors on Tuesday are set to begin presenting evidence to a judge as they attempt to show “That '70s Show” actor Danny Masterson should stand trial in the rapes of three women. Masterson, 45, who has pleaded not guilty and has been free on bail since his June arrest, is charged in a Los Angeles County court with three counts of rape by force or fear. At his preliminary hearing scheduled to begin Tuesday morning, prosecutors say they will present evidence that he raped a 23-year-old woman sometime in 2001, a 28-year-old woman in April of 2003, and a 23-year-old woman between October and December of 2003.

  • Hong Kong's new Catholic bishop wants plurality respected

    Hong Kong’s incoming Roman Catholic bishop Stephen Chow called for plurality to be respected, in a time of polarization in the Catholic community as the city’s political situation deteriorates. Chow said while he had “no big plan” on how to unify a diocese that had become politically polarized over the last two years amid months of anti-government protests in Hong Kong, he believed that God wanted them to be united. “Unity is not the same as uniformity,” Chow said at a news conference Tuesday.

  • Nigeria's Boko Haram militants: Six reasons they have not been defeated

    After more than a decade of fighting, the Islamist militant group is still causing havoc in the north-east.

  • Australian businessman trapped in India dies from Covid

    Mr Kant is believed to be the second Australian to die in India amid a temporary travel ban on citizens.

  • Man cuts own throat, dies after verdict in federal courtroom

    Federal authorities say a man on trial in Fargo, North Dakota, slashed his own throat in the courtroom Monday and died. Carlson said the man had a sharp instrument that might have been made of plastic. Carlson said the jury had left the courtroom, but U.S. District Judge Peter Welte, courtroom staff and others witnessed the incident.

  • This picture of Emily Ratajkowski is free to look at. But its NFT sold for $140,000

    When is a picture in front of picture that's posted on Instagram worth $140,000? When it's part of Emily Ratajkowski's first-ever NFT. Let us explain.

  • Apple has stored the data of thousands of customers on Chinese servers and censored apps to please the government that controls most of its supply chain, the New York Times reports

    Apple has relied upon its China-based supply chain for years, and the NYT reports that the tech giant has bowed to the Communist Party's demands.

  • Lebanon minister's remarks on Gulf draw criticism of PM-designate

    Lebanon's caretaker foreign minister, Charbel Wehbe, made scathing remarks about Gulf countries in an interview late on Monday, blaming them for the spread of Islamic State, comments that could add strain to an already tense relationship. "Those countries of love, friendship and fraternity, they got us Islamic State and planted it in the plains of Nineveh and Anbar and Palmyra," Wehbe said in an interview with regional network Al Hurra, referring to parts of neighbouring Syria and Iraq that Islamic State seized in 2014. When asked if by "those countries" he meant Gulf states, Wehbe said he did not want to name names.

  • Eric Clapton feared he would 'never play again' after 'disastrous' time with vaccine

    Legendary guitarist and anti-lockdown activist Eric Clapton writes a letter blaming vaccine 'propaganda' for his second-dose AstraZeneca side effects.

  • Seth Rogen explains why he and his wife are 'f---ing psyched' to not have kids

    "We're laying in bed on Saturday mornings smoking weed, watching movies naked," Rogen told Howard Stern.

  • Trump sent bizarre secret memo after losing election urging Pentagon to immediately remove troops overseas

    Former president claims Biden able announce Afghanistan troop withdrawal because he ‘built train that couldn’t be stopped’

  • Melinda French Gates reportedly hired trust and estate lawyers in her divorce from Bill Gates, an 'unusual' move signaling that she could tweak their 3 kids' $10 million inheritance

    Experts told Page Six that having estate lawyers in divorce filings was unusual and could lead to a change in the Gates kids' $10 million inheritance.

  • Emirates Air faced "tough year" as virus looms over travel

    Passenger levels for the Middle East's largest airlines plummeted by 70% last year and it furloughed more than a quarter of its staff due to the coronavirus pandemic, Emirates' chairman and chief executive said Monday. Despite the turbulence of last year and the continued uncertainty around global travel, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said he expects passenger levels for Dubai's flagship carrier to climb back to nearly three-fourths of what they were before the COVID-19 outbreak by the end of the year. “It’s been a very tough year,” Al Maktoum said.

  • Trump, House Democrats near agreement on Deutsche Bank subpoenas

    Former President Donald Trump and Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Monday they are near an agreement to resolve disputes concerning congressional subpoenas of his financial records from Deutsche Bank AG. In a filing in federal court in Manhattan, lawyers for Trump and the Democrats said they believed they were "close to an agreement" in talks concerning the scope of the subpoenas and a process for resolving privacy concerns.

  • Vanessa Bryant didn't want daughter Natalia to miss prom because of Kobe, like she did

    Natalia Bryant accepted Kobe Bryant's Hall of Fame jacket Friday. Then, with mother Vanessa Bryant's blessing, she flew back to L.A. the next day for senior prom.

  • Rudy Giuliani: I Am Being Treated Like ‘Head of Drug Cartel’

    REUTERSLawyers for Rudy Giuliani slammed prosecutors on Monday for secretly obtaining electronic access to the former New York City mayor’s accounts—likening the operation that resulted in the April 28 FBI raid of his home and office to that of a drug cartel takedown.“Unfortunately for Giuliani, and even more unfortunately for the attorney-client privilege and executive deliberation privilege, and the public’s perception that those privileges are real, the SDNY simply chose to treat a distinguished lawyer as if he was the head of a drug cartel or a terrorist, in order to create maximum prejudicial coverage of both Giuliani, and his most well-known client—the former President of the United States,” the letter filed Monday on behalf of Giuliani states.The letter is the first legal response from Giuliani’s team since the April 28 raid on Donald Trump’s former attorney’s Manhattan home and office. Federal prosecutors have asked the U.S. Southern District of New York to appoint a special master to review the evidence seized during the raid to ensure material that falls under attorney-client privilege isn’t released.Giuliani’s lawyers, however, claimed Monday that the government’s push for a special master amounts to a “do over” after prosecutors failed to seek one in what they say was a similar search during the Trump administration.When prosecutors seized contents of Giuliani’s iCloud account with an undisclosed 2019 search warrant, his attorneys claim that they assembled their own “secret taint team” to determine whether the information in the former New York City mayor’s iCloud account benefited from attorney-client privilege rather than asking a judge to appoint an independent special master to make those determinations.Trump Has Blown Off Rudy Giuliani’s Pleas for Help as Feds CircleThey further allege that “the fruits of that 2019 search were certainly used in some part to secure the 2021 largely duplicative search warrant.” As a result, Giuliani’s attorneys have asked a federal judge to halt the appointment of a special master in the 2021 warrant to provide more time for them to review the circumstances and evidence supporting the 2019 search.Giuliani’s team also complained about the government’s non-disclosure order issued alongside its fall 2019 iCloud warrant, in which prosecutors claimed that the existence of the warrant must remain secret because of the risk that Giuliani “might destroy evidence or intimidate witnesses.” His lawyers called the allegation “false” and “extremely damaging to Giuliani’s reputation” and demanded that the government reveal the evidence it used to back up the assertion.Giuliani’s attorneys claim that prosecutors intentionally waited until the Biden administration took office and “senior members of the Justice Department had been removed and replaced by Biden appointees” to carry out the raid on their client’s apartment. As evidence, they claim that prosecutors applied for a warrant to search Giuliani’s devices twice before, once in November 2020 and again in January 2021, and were denied.As previously reported by The Daily Beast, Giuliani’s attempts to get out of legal trouble have prompted the former mayor to unsuccessfully seek help from his former allies—including Trump. The former president, however, has been unwilling to help his embattled friend as the feds ramp up their probe into whether Giuliani’s work with Ukrainian officials during the last administration was illegal.A separate letter was filed Monday on behalf of Victoria Toensing, a former top DOJ official and Giuliani associate who was also the subject of a search warrant on April 28. The letter, filed by her legal team, asks the government to return the materials seized during the raid at her D.C. home and asks that she be permitted “to effectively assert her client’s privilege protections and otherwise comply with her ethical obligations to inform them that the Government is in possession of potentially privileged and confidential materials.”“To do so, Ms. Toensing should be afforded the same opportunity to review and assert the privilege that she and her clients would have had if this information were pursued through a subpoena as it normally would have been under similar circumstances,” the letter states, adding that prosecutors should disclose what information is under review so that Toensing may protect her clients.Trump-Supporting Lawyers diGenova and Toensing Teamed Up With Giuliani to Dig Up Ukraine Dirt on Biden: ReportThe letter also mentions a December 2019 Google search warrant that was looking for information about Toensing’s client. Toensing’s lawyer said that while that search warrant was limited in scope, prior to Giuliani’s iCloud search warrant that “contained no such limitation even though it too contained privileged and confidential information concerning the same pending DOJ matter.”“Moreover, neither warrant excluded such information from Google or iCloud production obligations, nor would either third party be equipt to do so if it did,” the letter mentions, adding that both warrants could leak information about an unrelated criminal matter.Toensing’s lawyers also slammed the government’s request for a special master for the raid, adding that the information obtained in April is “virtually identical to those previously seized.” The lawyer now wants the data previously obtained to be returned and information on what prosecutors know.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Kim Kardashian buys Janet Jackson's 'If' music video outfit for $25,000

    Julien's Auctions held an event called "Iconic Treasures from the Legendary Career and Life of Janet Jackson" in celebration of her 55th birthday.

  • Lincoln Project launches new ad calling GOP disloyal to America

    Anti-Trump conservative group unveils new attack ad

  • Archie Harrison Makes Cameo Appearance in Trailer for Harry’s New Show

    Apple TV+Prince Harry’s son, Archie, is featured in the trailer for his new documentary with Oprah Winfrey.While it must be said at the outset that Archie is utterly adorable, the move to include Archie in the film could trigger a new round of criticism over the Sussexes’ perceived double standards when it comes to their privacy.The trailer for Harry’s new show, which is called The Me You Can’t See, was released Monday morning.Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Should Drop Their Titles, Royal Sources SayThe show itself, which is described as a multipart documentary, will hit screens via Apple TV+ on Friday.The dropping of the official trailer was announced on Harry and Meghan’s website, Archewell, which said it “offers a glimpse into the diverse stories of mental health and emotional well-being that will be highlighted in the new documentary series.”The show will see Harry and Oprah “join forces to guide honest discussions about mental health and emotional well-being while opening up about their personal journeys and struggles,” the website said.It added that the docuseries would feature “high-profile guests and everyday people—including singer, songwriter, and actress Lady Gaga, Syrian refugee Fawzi, DeMar DeRozan of the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs, author and counselor Ambar, and many others—sharing their stories of living with the challenges of mental health issues and addressing their emotional well-being.”The trailer at one stage shows a tearful Oprah saying: “It’s just something I accepted.” Oprah has previously opened up about how she was raped as a child.There is a clear suggestion that Harry will talk in detail about his own traumatic childhood: In one clip he is shown looking emotional at the camera before it cuts to footage of him at the funeral of his mother, Princess Diana.There will likely be some trepidation at Buckingham Palace that Harry will use the film to renew his criticisms of his father, Prince Charles.Last week, speaking about Charles, he told a podcast: “He’s treating me the way that he was treated.” He also said: “There’s a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on anyway. As parents we should be doing the most we can to try and say, ‘You know what, that happened to me, I’m going to make sure that doesn’t happen to you.’”It seems unlikely the new series will lead to any royal reconciliation. In another clip, Harry appears to be on a video call when he is joined by wife Meghan, who is wearing a T-shirt with the words “Raising The Future” emblazoned on it. (The shirt is by Mère Soeur, a “U.K. lifestyle brand that empowers women and celebrates sisterhood.”)Suggesting that the impact of the pandemic will be a key thread in the show, Harry is seen saying, “The results of this year will be felt for decades, for kids, families, husbands, wives…”The trailer then cuts to footage of Archie on Meghan’s knee. Archie is wearing a white baby suit, and Meghan is holding a large rectangular object which looks like a kid-proofed tablet (or perhaps a baby mirror).The inclusion of Archie in the trailer, and presumably the series itself, is likely to spark criticism of the couple for double standards when it comes to their family privacy, in much the same way that Archie’s appearance in a podcast they made for Spotify last year did.On that occasion, Archie was heard wishing listeners, “Happy New Year.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.