Duryea man to spend up to five years after getting nudes from teen

Apr. 9—WILKES-BARRE — A Duryea man was sentenced to spend up to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to charges stemming from allegations he received nude photos from a 16-year-old girl.

Anthony Lamar Bishop, 33, appeared before Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. on Thursday afternoon to be sentenced on six felony counts of child pornography and an additional charge of sexual abuse of a minor.

Court records show Bishop entered a guilty plea on the counts in October of last year. He was originally scheduled to be sentenced in January, but his sentencing was ultimately pushed to Thursday after the courthouse closures due to COVID-19.

Bishop was arrested in December 2019 after officers received a tip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children, showing that a minor female Facebook user had been contacted through Facebook Messenger with messages of a sexual nature. The messages were sent by a Facebook page with Bishop's name.

The minor, a 16-year-old girl, had sent sexual photos and videos to Bishop. When investigators spoke with her, she said Bishop would ask her to send the images, which she did. She said she knew Bishop, saying he'd give her rides home and that they'd smoke weed together.

Bishop apparently told the girl that she was prettier than his girlfriend.

When investigators made contact with Bishop, he said, "I know what this is about."

In court on Thursday, Bishop apologized for his actions.

"I looked for comfort where I should not have," he said, claiming to have been in a bad mental place at the time of the incident.

Bishop was joined by defense attorney Frank McCabe, who claimed his client had been very cooperative with the investigation, adding that he has been receiving counseling.

But Sklarosky said that, while Bishop takes ownership of his actions now, it doesn't change that they happened.

"The bottom line in this case is that you were the adult and the law places the responsibility on you as an adult to go a different way," he said, before remarking that it was amazing that, at no point in his actions, did Bishop have "warning lights" going off in his head that the actions were wrong.

Sklarosky sentenced Bishop to spend between 15 and 60 months, or one-and-a-quarter to five years, in prison. He was given credit for four days time served immediately after his arrest. Sklarosky also ordered Bishop to spend two years on probation following his release.