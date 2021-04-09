Duryea man to spend up to five years after getting nudes from teen

Patrick Kernan, The Times Leader, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
·2 min read

Apr. 9—WILKES-BARRE — A Duryea man was sentenced to spend up to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to charges stemming from allegations he received nude photos from a 16-year-old girl.

Anthony Lamar Bishop, 33, appeared before Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. on Thursday afternoon to be sentenced on six felony counts of child pornography and an additional charge of sexual abuse of a minor.

Court records show Bishop entered a guilty plea on the counts in October of last year. He was originally scheduled to be sentenced in January, but his sentencing was ultimately pushed to Thursday after the courthouse closures due to COVID-19.

Bishop was arrested in December 2019 after officers received a tip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children, showing that a minor female Facebook user had been contacted through Facebook Messenger with messages of a sexual nature. The messages were sent by a Facebook page with Bishop's name.

The minor, a 16-year-old girl, had sent sexual photos and videos to Bishop. When investigators spoke with her, she said Bishop would ask her to send the images, which she did. She said she knew Bishop, saying he'd give her rides home and that they'd smoke weed together.

Bishop apparently told the girl that she was prettier than his girlfriend.

When investigators made contact with Bishop, he said, "I know what this is about."

In court on Thursday, Bishop apologized for his actions.

"I looked for comfort where I should not have," he said, claiming to have been in a bad mental place at the time of the incident.

Bishop was joined by defense attorney Frank McCabe, who claimed his client had been very cooperative with the investigation, adding that he has been receiving counseling.

But Sklarosky said that, while Bishop takes ownership of his actions now, it doesn't change that they happened.

"The bottom line in this case is that you were the adult and the law places the responsibility on you as an adult to go a different way," he said, before remarking that it was amazing that, at no point in his actions, did Bishop have "warning lights" going off in his head that the actions were wrong.

Sklarosky sentenced Bishop to spend between 15 and 60 months, or one-and-a-quarter to five years, in prison. He was given credit for four days time served immediately after his arrest. Sklarosky also ordered Bishop to spend two years on probation following his release.

Recommended Stories

  • France advises vaccine mixing for some, amid clotting fears

    French health officials said Friday that people under 55 who received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine should get other vaccines for their second shot because of an extremely rare risk of a blood clotting disorder. Germany is expected to recommend a similar booster dose strategy for people under age 60. The World Health Organization says it's too early to know whether to recommend such vaccine mixing, however, and the European Medicines Agency hasn't advised putting any age restrictions on the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

  • Flags Lowered to Half-Staff at Durham Fire Service Following Announcement of Prince Philip's Death

    Flags have been lowered to half-staff across the UK following the announcement of the death of Prince Philip on April 9.The Royal Family said the Duke of Edinburgh “passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle”. He was 99.This footage shows flags outside the County Durham & Darlington Fire & Rescue Service lowered to half-staff. Credit: County Durham & Darlington Fire & Rescue Service via Storyful

  • Kentucky man sentenced to 30 years after admitting to production of child pornography

    A Bourbon County man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to producing child pornography.

  • Study flags gender bias in Facebook's ads tools

    Facebook users may not be learning about jobs for which they are qualified because the company's tools can disproportionately direct ads to a particular gender "beyond what can be legally justified," university researchers said in a study published on Friday. According to the study, in one of three examples that generated similar results, Facebook targeted an Instacart delivery job ad to a female-heavy audience and a Domino's Pizza delivery job ad to a male-heavy viewership. Instacart has mostly female drivers, and Domino's mostly men, the study by University of Southern California researchers said.

  • Egypt discovers lost ‘golden city’ buried under sand in Luxor

    Archaeologists have announced the discovery of an ancient royal city that lay buried under sand for centuries near Luxor in Upper Egypt, hailing it as one of the most significant archaeological finds for Egyptologists since Tutankhamun's tomb nearly a century ago. The city, known as the “The Rise of Aten”, was built 3,400 years ago during the reign of one of Egypt’s most powerful pharaohs, Amenhotep III. Archaeologists rediscovered the site within the ancient Egyptian capital Thebes last September, while searching for a mortuary temple of King Tut, whose tomb was discovered in Luxor's Valley of the Kings in 1922. But the team soon uncovered much more extensive mud-brick structures, according to the Egyptian archaeologist overseeing the dig, Zahi Hawass. Though much of the lost industrial royal metropolis remains to be uncovered, digging has already revealed a distinctive wavy zig-zag wall encircling the city, which contains near-complete structures including a bakery, kitchen, storage rooms and a cemetery.

  • Boise mass stabbing suspect was facing death penalty. With guilty pleas, is that the case?

    Timmy Kinner has pleaded guilty to murder and other charges in the rampage, and prosecutors made concessions in exchange.

  • Fox News' Brian Kilmeade Links Prince Philip’s Death To Meghan And Harry Interview

    "And evidently, it definitely added to his stress,” the "Fox & Friends" co-host claimed of the couple's conversation with Oprah Winfrey.

  • California man accused of killing wife, propping up body on Christmas is now convicted

    The man is accused of propping up his dead wife’s body while their kids opened presents.

  • One person dead, multiple hospitalized in a mass shooting in Bryan, Texas

    Police rushed to the scene of the reported shooting at an industrial park in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday afternoon.

  • Lockheed Martin delivers its first F-35 stealth fighter aircraft to NATO ally Denmark

    The Royal Danish Air Force is expected to buy 27 F-35 jets in the coming years.

  • Some students found a safe haven in remote school. Now, they have to go back.

    One CMS student says: “I was just always feeling kind of out of place ... My mental health is better.”

  • US resumes funding to UN agency for Palestinian refugees

    The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a resumption of U.S. assistance to the Palestinians, including to the U.N. agency that deals with Palestinian refugees, nearly all of which had been eliminated by former President Donald Trump. The State Department said it would provide a total of $235 million to projects in the West Bank and Gaza as well as to the U.N. Relief and Works Agency, or UNRWA.

  • Ecuador, Peru to elect presidents amid strengthened pandemic

    A surging coronavirus pandemic that has brought on new lockdown measures and exacerbated fatigue in Ecuador and Peru has left many voters generally indifferent to the names they will see on the ballots Sunday, when the neighboring South American nations are set to choose new presidents. No candidate in each nation has garnered enough support to be a clear favorite, and after a year of collective suffering and corruption scandals, voters seem to be hoping for a winner who can pull them out of the pandemic’s economic mess with the least stumbles possible. Ecuadoreans face a runoff between conservative businessman Guillermo Lasso and Andrés Arauz, a disciple of former leftist President Rafael Correa.

  • Tech Tent: The end of ad tracking?

    Big changes from Apple and Google are set to shake up online ads - but is it a win for consumers?

  • French winemakers set candles and straw ablaze to save vines from frost

    French winemakers have lit candles and burned bales of straw to try to protect their vineyards from sharp spring frosts, with the forecast of more cold nights this week raising fears of serious damage and lost production. Temperatures plunged as low as -5°C overnight in wine regions including Chablis, in Burgundy, and Bordeaux, which could hurt shoots already well-developed because of earlier mild weather. Winemaker Laurent Pinson said he had put between 300 and 600 large candles - burning cans of paraffin - across many of his 14 hectares of vines.

  • UK-made AstraZeneca vaccines sent to Australia - Sydney Morning Herald

    Hundreds of thousands of doses of AstraZeneca vaccine have been flown to Australia from Britain but the source of the shipments was kept quiet to avoid any controversy in the United Kingdom, the Sydney Morning Herald said. The first 300,000 British-made doses landed at Sydney airport on February 28 – a month after the European Commission adopted curbs on the export of vaccines produced in the EU, the newspaper said. Another large batch arrived on an Emirates passenger plane in March, well after Italy and the European Commission formally blocked an application by AstraZeneca to ship 250,000 doses to Australia, it added.

  • Surging Predators rout Red Wings 7-1 for 9th win in 10 games

    Viktor Arvidsson scored three times to lead the surging Nashville Predators in a 7-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. “It’s probably up there for birthdays," said Arvidsson, who had his third career hat trick on the day he turned 28. Juuse Saros stopped 25 saves for the Predators, who have won nine of their last 10 games.

  • Connor Hellebuyck makes 36 saves, Jets beat Canadiens 4-2

    Connor Hellebuyck made 36 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Thursday night to open a five-game trip. Josh Morrissey, Trevor Lewis, Nikolaj Ehlers and Andrew Copp scored for the Jets. Jets captain Blake Wheeler is sidelined indefinitely by head injury.

  • Tennis: French Open postponed to May 30 amid COVID-19 crisis

    This year's French Open has been postponed by a week due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will begin on May 30, the French Tennis Federation (FFT) said on Thursday. The claycourt Grand Slam, which was postponed by four months last year and took place in front of limited crowds, will finish on June 13, two weeks before the expected start of Wimbledon. The grasscourt Grand Slam said it would not change its dates following the French Open's decision, which it supported.

  • Tahj Eaddy will forgo final year at USC and declare for NBA draft

    USC guard Tahj Eaddy, who played a big role in the Trojans' march to the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament, is declaring for the 2021 NBA draft.