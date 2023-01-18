Duryea woman sentenced on weapons charge in Lackawanna County Court

Jan. 18—A Duryea woman was sentenced Wednesday to nine to 23 1/2 months in the Lackawanna County Prison on a weapons-related charge.

Nicole Cristina Kroll, 35, who has already spent about seven months in the county jail, will be allowed to serve the balance of her term on house arrest, Judge Andy Jarbola said in handing down the sentence.

Kroll was arrested in June after county detectives say she sold two handguns to a female confidential informant who told her she was a felon, which barred the woman from possessing a firearm. Kroll pleaded guilty in October to one count of sales to ineligible transferee.

Kroll told Jarbola she was headed down a dark path at the time of her arrest and viewed it as godsend.

As part of her sentence, she must attend at least four Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous meetings per week, the judge said.

— DAVID SINGLETON