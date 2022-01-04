DUSD To Distribute At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits This Week

DUBLIN, CA — The Dublin Unified School District will provide at-home COVID-19 test kits to families on Thursday, days before students return to class Monday.

Two rapid antigen tests per student can be picked up from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Dublin High School (8151 Village Parkway) or Fallon Middle School (3601 Kohnen Way). State health officials provided the district with 13,000 free tests, said Superintendent Chris Funk in a Monday letter to families.

The COVID-19 tests are offered "in an effort to keep our school community healthy and safe as we return from winter break," Funk said.

Families picking up tests should either have their students in the car or bring a student identification card or report card, school newsletter or another material linking them to a Dublin school, Funk said.

Students are advised to take tests, at minimum, the day before school or the morning of their first day in class. Ideally, students should take tests three days before returning to school and the morning of class.

The district is also offering COVID-19 PCR tests through Friday at its office, 7471 Larkdale Ave.

Samples collected through PCR testing are analyzed in a lab and, unlike rapid antigen tests, results typically come days later and cannot be quickly obtained at home. While PCR testing is less convenient, results have a higher level of accuracy.

Families are asked to upload the student's results online, regardless of whether they are positive or negative.

Get more details from the district about at-home testing and back-to-school.

This article originally appeared on the Dublin Patch