Dush won't back bill to allow lawsuits over old sex abuse claims

Oct. 5—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — State Sen. Cris Dush, R-Jefferson, helped bring together Pennsylvania pastors and renowned speakers for an anti-sex trafficking conference at Pitt-Johnstown.

At the conference Tuesday, he discussed his framework for working in Harrisburg to get financial and legislative support for a concerted anti-trafficking strategy in Pennsylvania.

While Dush plans to take on sex trafficking with new legislation, there is one proposed piece of controversial legislation related to claims of past child abuse that he doesn't support.

House Bill 951 proposes to open a two-year window that would revive the ability for now-adult victims to file civil claims against abusers outside of Pennsylvania's statute of limitations.

Shaun Dougherty, Johnstown resident and president of Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP), said Dush's efforts to end trafficking would be lacking without support of House Bill 951.

"They are making the area aware of sex trafficking while there is a bill sitting on their desk that would prevent a lot of this," he said. "So why hasn't it come for a vote?"

Despite passing the House and the Senate Judiciary Committee this year, House Bill 951 still hasn't come to a floor vote in the Senate. If it would come to a Senate vote, Dush said, he'd oppose it.

In an interview Tuesday during a break in the anti-sex trafficking conference that he helped organize in Cambria County, Dush said his opposition to House Bill 951 is out of fairness to the accused, whom he said could easily be falsely accused in civil cases that require little evidence.

"You don't want to create second victims," he said. "There is a reason why there is a statute of limitations."

Pennsylvania's statute of limitations law says individuals have 37 years after the age of 18 to file a claim of sexual abuse that happened in their childhood.

"If an individual entitled to bring a civil action arising from sexual abuse is under age 18 at the time the cause of action accrues, the individual shall have a period of 37 years after attaining 18 years of age in which to commence an action for damages regardless of whether the individual files a criminal complaint regarding sexual abuse," the law states.

And if the individual is at least 18 but less than 24 years old at the time the cause of action occurs, the individual will have until age 30 to commence an action.

For individuals who've aged out of the statute of limitations — perhaps long ago — the passage of House Bill 951 would revive their ability to make claims for a temporary window of two years.

The bill, Dush said, would create an environment where accused people don't have a defense, because civil claims require only a "preponderance of evidence" — or, in simple language, "more evidence to say it happened than evidence that it didn't," he said.

That evidence may come in the form of multiple people making accusations against an accused person.

"The defense — you just sit back and wait for the judge to tell you how much to write the check for because of the preponderance of evidence standard," he said. "And once someone is accused of something like this, it can be hard to get someone to testify for them because they don't want their name dragged through the mud along with the accused."

Speaking as a retired U.S. military police officer, he said there's another issue he's concerned about — witnesses change their statements, especially as time passes between interviews.

"It's memory," he said. "It's the memory one builds up sometimes. You start having emotional responses to an incident, and the memories change. Sometimes, over years, even dreams can influence memories.

"So you open the door to a profession where you look at all these legal ads — attorneys trying to get money — and there's a way to create a new set of victims here (the falsely accused). You might help a few people, but you open the door to hurting others, and possibly a significant number of others."

In March 2021, state Reps. Mark Rozzi and Pamela DeLisso, both Democrats, introduced House Bill 951. It passed the Pennsylvania House of Representatives by a vote of 149-52.

It was supported in the state House by Cambria County state Reps. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, and Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, and it passed through the Senate Judiciary Committee with support from Sen. Wayne Langerholc, Jr., R-Richland.

However, Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward, a Republican from Westmoreland County, has kept the bill from a floor vote since March.

Proponents of the bill argue it would give victims an opportunity to seek justice after, in their opinions, organizations such as the Roman Catholic Church spent decades allegedly covering up abuse.

Information could also be obtained and made public about possible abusers through the legislation, Dougherty said.

Dougherty has called the measure a protective bill that will protect children against child rape.

He said predators have hurt more victims as lawmakers spent years fighting proposals for a retroactive window for abuse claims.

"Case in point, if they would have passed this bill in 2016 or 2017, one of Dr. Barto's victims would have came forward named him, he would have lost his medical license and the victim from 2018 would have seen a different doctor," he said.

Johnnie Barto, a sexual predator pediatrician in Johnstown, was sentenced to up to 158 years in prison in 2019 for abusing generations of children.

Dougherty said in a phone interview that with Dush in town for an anti-trafficking conference, the senator should support legislation that Johnstown's elected officials already support.

"We have Senator Dush here making us aware of trafficking, which is great, but he has a bill on Sen. Kim Ward's desk that's been sitting there for over a year that Rep. Burns, Rep. Rigby and Sen. Langerholc all went on record in support of."