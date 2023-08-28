From Dust to Display: The Resurrection of a 1951 Daimler DB18

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Decades in a Garage Couldn’t Dim Its Sparkle: A Daimler Convertible Gets a Second Life at the Crawford Auto-Aviation Museum.

The 1951 Daimler DB18 convertible, long confined to the shadows in a dusty garage, has been restored and donated to the Crawford Auto-Aviation Museum in Cleveland, Ohio. Featuring quintessentially British characteristics like a right-hand drive, suicide doors, and an imposing grille, the car is once again drawing attention after years of neglect.

Initially faced with the challenge of extracting the vehicle from its decades-long resting place, the restoration team was relieved to find that the car's flat white-wall tires still held air, enabling an effortless roll onto the awaiting trailer. Once at the shop, the WD Detailing team first focused on cleaning and shining the tires before tackling the layers of dust, dirt, and grime covering the car's two-tone silver and blue paint. Although the trunk lid had lost some of its original sheen, the rest of the car shined up beautifully.

Inside, the detailing crew applied the same meticulous care to the wooden trim and blue leather upholstery. Despite years of neglect that had left the carpet stained with dirt, mildew, and rodent droppings, most of the stains were successfully removed.

As the restoration work progressed, it was discovered that the car had been misidentified as a 1939 model, one of only 25 ever made. In fact, it's a 1951 Special Sports Drophead Coupe, a somewhat less rare but still uncommon model, with Daimler producing between 600 to 1,000 units from 1948 to 1953.

Once cleaned and cosmetically reconditioned, the Daimler was delivered to its new home at the Crawford Auto-Aviation Museum. Here, it has joined a remarkable collection that includes vehicles like a 1932 Cadillac Sport Phaeton and an original, unrestored Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing.

With its roots tracing back to 1896 in Coventry, England, the Daimler Company was once the recipient of a Royal Warrant from the British Monarchy before losing that esteemed endorsement to Rolls-Royce in the 1950s. Subsequently acquired by Jaguar, the Daimler name continues to symbolize luxury and elegance. The revival of this DB18 adds another chapter to its illustrious history and serves as a testament to the enduring allure of classic automobiles.

