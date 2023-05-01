Dust storm in Illinois causes massive pileup on I-55; several fatalities reported
Strong winds whipped up newly plowed fields off I-55 in Illinois, according to the National Weather Service, causing a massive vehicle pileup.
Strong winds whipped up newly plowed fields off I-55 in Illinois, according to the National Weather Service, causing a massive vehicle pileup.
Very strong winds tomorrow
After a few warm days, a low-pressure system moving down California is bringing cooler temperatures this week and some rare May rain and mountain snow.
A windstorm in south-central Illinois kicked up clouds of dust on Monday, causing numerous crashes, pileups and "multiple fatalities" on Interstate 55, police said.
Bitcoin had been on a roll last month but is now down significantly from when it pushed towards $31,000.
Two hospitals that refused to provide an emergency abortion to a pregnant woman who was experiencing premature labor put her life in jeopardy and violated federal law, a first-of-its-kind investigation by the federal government has found. The findings, revealed in documents obtained by The Associated Press, are a warning to hospitals around the country as they struggle to reconcile dozens of new state laws that ban or severely restrict abortion with a federal mandate for doctors to provide abortions when a woman's health is at risk. The competing edicts have been rolled out since the Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to an abortion last year.
Princess Charlotte is turning 8 and per tradition, her family released a new photo of the young royal!
Officials claim Arikomban, whose fate sparked a weeks-long legal battle, has killed seven people.
Costco has two objectives, to keep members happy and offer the best values on products it can at its warehouses. Keeping customers happy has a lot to do with how the business runs. The warehouse club's focus is on the customer, even while rivals like Amazon make changes that aren't fully customer friendly.
Tom Brady enjoyed special time with his two younger kids, who he shares with ex Gisele Bündchen
A dust storm in Illinois caused a massive pileup of up to 90 motor vehicles Monday morning, resulting in dozens of injuries and multiple deaths. Illinois State Police said in a statement that the “excessive winds blowing dirt” during the storm caused zero visibility for the drivers, resulting in the pileup. The police said that…
Police say 40-60 passenger cars and more than 30 commercial vehicles were involved in a massive chain reaction crash on I-55 that killed at least 6 people.
Nearly 13,000 shoppers rave about these cute and comfy lounge pants.
The search has been taking place for more than 24 hours for a missing boy who disappeared at Eastwood MetroPark in Dayton.
It's a decent time to be selling a home. But read on to see how to avoid spending money on the wrong repairs.
Chris Pratt says he is the first star to say the F-bomb in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with his role as Peter Quill in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."
(Reuters) -A dust storm that cut visibility to near zero on Monday triggered a series of chain-reaction crashes involving dozens of vehicles on an Illinois highway, killing six people and injuring at least two dozen others, authorities said. Roughly 40 to 60 passenger cars and 30 commercial vehicles, including numerous tractor-trailer trucks, were involved in the pileup around 11 a.m. CT (1200 ET) on Interstate 55 in southern Illinois, state police said in a news release.
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny attended the 2023 Met Gala on Monday, May 1, but arrived to the red carpet separately.
More than 43,000 reviewers gush about this vegan shampoo/conditioner duo that fights thinning hair and dandruff.
California has been ahead of the curve when it comes to cars and other states are following its lead.
No I'm not crying. It's allergies.