'Multiple fatalities,' injuries after dust storm causes massive pile-up on Illinois' I-55

Multiple people are dead and dozens injured after a dust storm caused a multi-vehicle pileup late Monday morning south of Springfield, Illinois.

Traffic on Interstate 55 was shut down in both directions for nearly 30 miles.

Video images posted on Twitter showed dozens of cars and tractor-trailers in disarray amid billowing smoke and dust on both sides of the interstate. Flames were still visible from at least one vehicle. One photo depicted an almost apocalyptic scene of burnt wreckage silhouetted against the haze.

“The cause of the crashes is due to excessive winds blowing dirt from farm fields across the highway, leading to zero visibility,” Illinois State Police Maj. Ryan Starrick said at a news conference. He said the exact number of fatalities would be released later in the day.

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, the pileup took place just before 11 a.m. Central Time near milepost 76 in south-central Illinois' Montgomery County, prompting authorities to close traffic between mileposts 52 and 80.

The crashes involved 40 to 60 passenger cars and multiple tractor-trailers, two of which caught fire, Starrick said. At least 30 people were transported to hospitals with injuries, and Montgomery County authorities said 10 helicopters were called to the scene in addition to a hazardous materials team to suppress fires, including a power-tool battery blaze on a semitrailer.

According to WSIL chief meteorologist Nick Hausen, dust blowing off freshly cultivated fields led to low visibility in the area.

Horrific 'dust bowl'

Nathan Cormier told Weather.com he was driving on the interstate when he saw a cloud of smoke ahead in the distance.

"I've driven through them before, you know," Cormier said. "You put your hazards on, go slow. And I moved to the left lane to get away out from behind a semi. And that's when I came across everything else stopped in the road.”

He described the scene as a "dust bowl."

Crash on I-55 south of Springfield backed up traffic for some 30 miles.

Authorities directed people seeking to reunify with individuals involved in the crash to call 1-800-RedCross.

Officials expected the roadway to be closed through the evening, and travelers were urged to seek alternate routes. Gusts between 35 and 45 miles per hour had blown through the area, according to Weather.com.

Dust storms are rare in the area. In 2014, dust blowing off dry farm fields near Carlinville, 45 miles south of Springfield, led to multiple collisions on Illinois’ State Highway 108. One driver told the (Springfield) State Journal-Register that loosed dirt from plowed soybean fields had produced brown clouds of dust along the freeway, and police said visibility was hampered to the point that drivers could not see beyond the hoods of their vehicles.

Contributing: Associated Press; Tiffini Jackson and Steven Spearie, State Journal-Register, a member of the USA TODAY Network

