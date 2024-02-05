We dusted off our cursive while reporting on an Indiana bill to make it mandatory in schools

A bill seeking to make cursive writing compulsory in Indiana schools came back this year in the Indiana General Assembly. One lawmaker has filed a bill for mandatory cursive instruction every year since 2011.

The test sentence: "The buzz on cursive: Quick, can you write this sentence?" We did OK on the Z's, but Q's were another story.

Here's what you need to know about the push for cursive:

What's happening with cursive at the Statehouse?

Senate Bill 103, filed for the 2024 Indiana General Assembly, sought to require all accredited elementary schools to include cursive handwriting in the curriculum. It was authored by Sen. Jean Leising, R-Oldenburg, and Sen Michael Young, R-Indianapolis. The bill died last week.

Last week, language was added to an internet safety bill to mandate cursive writing in elementary schools.

What's in Indiana SB 287?

Senate Bill 287 started with requirements regarding internet safety curriculum in schools. It included guidelines regarding developing the instruction. Click here to read the current version of the bill.

What does Senate Bill 287 say about cursive in Indiana schools?

Below is a proposed amendment to Senate Bill 287 that would mandate cursive:

