Dustin Davis Mills homicide case: Not all remains found in search of remote natural area

As the investigation into human remains found this month in a remote natural area in Martin County moves to St. Lucie County, a Martin County sheriff’s official said this week not all of the remains have been found.

Officials spent more than a week beginning March 9 at the John C. and Mariana Jones/Hungryland Wildlife and Environmental Area off Southwest Pratt Whitney Road after a biologist with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported seeing what she thought was an arm in an alligator’s mouth, Martin sheriff’s officials have said.

The state natural area is more than 16,600 acres in Martin and Palm Beach counties.

Investigators ultimately found body parts in at least three locations, including a torso in a shallow grave. One part was about 1.5 miles away from a second part, Martin Sheriff William Snyder has said.

“We found the ones that we could locate,” Martin Sheriff’s Capt. Ruben Romero said of the remains. “There's still some of the remains that were missing, but we found as much as we could.”

The dismembered remains are believed to be those of Dustin Davis Mills, 42, of St. Lucie County, but the medical examiner hasn’t confirmed that yet, Romero said.

Snyder has said they could have been buried in a shallow grave and dug up and moved by animals, but Romero said they also could have been dumped at different spots to hinder investigators’ efforts to identify the remains or find them in the first place.

Romero said Martin sheriff’s officials last were at Hungryland March 18 assisting the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office in obtaining soil samples.

Romero said while the remains were found in Martin County “pretty much everything that involves the life of Dustin Mills revolved around St. Lucie County.”

“That's where we could find ... the most information as to what could have potentially happened to him,” Romero said.

He said the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office has assumed the lead role in the case.

“That was determined because we believe that the crime scene of the homicide was in St. Lucie County based on all the information that has been gathered through search warrants and intelligence gathered by both agencies,” he said.

St. Lucie County connection

St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Brian Hester said narcotics investigators at his agency were involved in an unrelated case involving an address in the 1300 block of Southwest Del Rio Boulevard.

Two men were arrested there March 14 as St. Lucie County sheriff’s investigators executed a search warrant at the home, turning up more than 2.5 pounds of cocaine, nearly 3 pounds of marijuana, lesser amounts of other drugs, such as Xanax, crystal meth and fentanyl, a 9mm pistol and more than $13,000 in cash, records show.

“Something in Martin County’s initial investigation led to some sort of a connection potentially with Del Rio,” Hester said. “Either the address or someone that was related to that address, something connected the two.”

Hester said his narcotics unit reported they didn’t know of a possible link until the day before the search warrant.

Information at that location took investigators to an address just over 5 miles away in the 100 block of Northeast Jettie Terrace, Hester said. Another search was done there, but no arrests made, Hester said.

Hester said investigators learned of possible connections between Mills and the Southwest Del Rio Boulevard and Northeast Jettie Terrace addresses, but couldn’t divulge more specifics.

“Some of the results from our investigation that we're waiting on, once we see that, we'll be able to be more clear about that,” Hester said of the possible connection. “But there was information obtained at both residences that led us to that.”

Romero said investigators determined many of Mills’ associates are in St. Lucie County. Mills’ family members, he said, indicated he’d been “living and bouncing around” in St. Lucie County.

“All the connections to all the St. Lucie residents and residences that they searched kind of came from word of mouth and following who his associates were and just places that he's been known to hang out and who he's been hanging out with,” Romero said.

Efforts to communicate with Mills’ friends and family members this week were not successful.

A man who identified himself as an older brother of Mills said via social media, “I don't really know what I have to say right now.”

Mills was released from state prison in February 2020, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office has said.

Mills was sentenced to prison in 1999 in St. Johns County, and again in 2004 in St. Lucie County, according to the state Department of Corrections. In the 2004 case, most of the charges involved marijuana. He also was sentenced in 2018 in Broward County in connection with an offense involving battery on a law enforcement officer, firefighter or emergency responder, records show.

When Mills got out of prison in 2020, his listed residence upon release was 4700 W. Midway Road — the address of the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm.

