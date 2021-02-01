Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44. ‘Saved by the Bell’ fans react to actor’s death

Mike Stunson

Dustin Diamond, who played nerdy Screech on “Saved by the Bell,” died Monday of stage 4 lung cancer, according to media reports.

Diamond played Zack Morris’ trusty sidekick on “Good Morning, Miss Bliss,” which blossomed into “Saved by the Bell.” The popular series aired on NBC from 1989 to 1993, offering a glimpse into the lives of teenagers at a California high school.

Diamond reprised his role on “Saved by the Bell: The New Class” from 1993 to 2000.

He was hospitalized in mid-January due to his lung cancer diagnosis, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“In that time, it managed to spread rapidly throughout his system; the only mercy it exhibited was its sharp and swift execution,” his representatives said, according to Variety. “Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful.”

Diamond fell out of favor with his “Saved by the Bell” castmates after writing a tell-all book in 2009 titled “Behind the Bell.” When the reboot of the original show was launched on Peacock in 2020, Diamond was not included.

Fans of “Saved by the Bell” reacted on social media Monday following Diamond’s death. Many people thanked him for his role of Screech.

