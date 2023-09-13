Dustin J. Kelley pleads not guilty in death of 16-month-old Topeka boy, girlfriend's son

Topekan Dustin J. Kelley, 41, pleaded not guilty Tuesday by standing silent in Shawnee County District Court to charges that include first-degree murder, which are linked to the death last January here of a toddler.

District Judge Cheryl Rios scheduled Kelley's trial to begin at 9 a.m. April 29. It is expected to last five days.

Kelley was bound over at a July 26 preliminary hearing on one felony count each of first-degree murder in the commission of a felony, child abuse and aggravated child endangerment.

Weston Tilton held his younger brother, Jackson Tilton, who died Jan. 8 at 16 months. A date was set Tuesday for the trial to begin for the man charged with killing Jackson.

The charges Kelley faces are linked to the death of Jackson Tilton.

Jackson was 16 months old when he died Jan. 8, four days after being admitted to a hospital with brain injuries, said his father, Raymond Tilton. Jackson was the son of Raymond Tilton and his former wife, Sarah Snipes.

Kelley was the boyfriend of Jackson's mother and Tilton's former wife, Raymond Tilton said.

Kelley had served time in prison for burglary committed in 2011 in Dickinson County and aggravated battery committed in 2016 in Shawnee County, records show.

