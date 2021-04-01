Dustin Johnson just sold his Florida mansion with a private island for $16.5 million after a total renovation

Dustin Johnson sold his Florida home. Courtesy of Waterfront Properties and Club Communities

Dustin Johnson bought a mansion in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, in 2015, for $5 million.

After renovating the home, the pro golfer sold it this week for $16.5 million.

The mansion has a private island, a private boat ramp, and seven bedrooms.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Dustin Johnson bought this mansion in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, in 2015 for $5 million.

The front of the house. Courtesy of Waterfront Properties and Club Communities

Johnson spent years renovating the home and sold it this week for $16.5 million, Miguel Rivera of Waterfront Properties and Club Communities, who sold the home, confirmed to Insider. He could not disclose who bought the renovated home.

The property sold just days before Johnson heads back to Augusta, Georgia, to defend his 2020 Masters title.

The waterfront mansion has a private island and a private boat ramp.

The back of the house and the private island. Courtesy of Waterfront Properties and Club Communities

A long boardwalk connects the island to the main house.

The outside also has an inground, saltwater pool.

The pool and private boat ramp. Courtesy of Waterfront Properties and Club Communities

According to the listing, the pool is 10-feet deep.

Of course, the home also has a putting and chipping green.

In all, the house has seven bedrooms and eight and a half bathrooms.

A bedroom before renovations. Courtesy of Danielle Munson

The master bedroom, pictured before renovations, has a large balcony that overlooks the pool and private island. The room now measures 22 feet by 16 feet, according to the listing.

The kitchen has a large island and a pantry for storage.

The kitchen before renovation. Courtesy of Danielle Munson

The kitchen, also pictured before renovations, measures 18 feet by 16 feet.

Next to the kitchen is the living room, which is another massive space.

The living room before renovation. Courtesy of Danielle Munson

The living room, pictured before renovations, is 24 feet by 20 feet. In all, the house is 13,293 square feet.

Despite spending years renovating the massive property, Johnson decided to sell it.

The exterior of the house. Courtesy of Waterfront Properties and Club Communities

Rivera told Insider that Johnson, who is engaged to his longtime girlfriend Paulina Gretzky, "made the home his own." But eventually, the pro golfer decided it was "not wanted what he wanted in the end."

Johnson's rep declined to comment when reached by Insider.

Read the original article on Insider