AMSTERDAM, March 11 (Reuters) - KLM will cancel all its flights to Milan, Venice and Naples in the coming weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak in Italy, the Dutch airline said on Wednesday.

The Dutch arm of Air France KLM said all flights to Venice's Marco Polo Airport, Malpensa and Linate in Milan and Naples International Airport would be suspended until April 3.

Flights to other destinations in Italy will continue. (Reporting by Bart Meijer; editing by Jason Neely)