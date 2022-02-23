Dutch Bros. Coffee, KFC chains set grand opening for Barstow locations

KFC, set to open a new Barstow site in March 2022, is among the primary chains owned by Shanghai-based Yum China Holdings Inc., which also owns Taco Bell and Pizza Hut, making the China firm the third-largest restaurant company by revenue in the world as of 2020, behind Starbucks and McDonald’s.

Two more corporate drive-thru chains are about to open shop at the epicenter of fast food and drink on East Main Street in Barstow.

Friday marks opening day for a drive-thru coffee and snack site of Dutch Bros Inc., a Grants Pass, Oregon-based beverage chain that went from “a pushcart by the railroad tracks” in 1992, according to its website, to a publicly-traded security on the New York Stock Exchange last September.

A new Kentucky Fried Chicken site will be all but connected to the Dutch Bros coffee joint and is itself in the final stages of construction. Lovers of the mega-chains Southern-style offerings can expect its new site in Barstow by the halfway point of March, according to city Fire Marshal and Building and Safety Department Director Chris Heldreth.

“KFC’s expected open date is in two to three weeks,” Heldreth said in an email Tuesday.

The coffee- and chicken-focused joints will share a parking lot at the corner of East Main Street and Coolwater Lane (1440 East Main Street), roughly a quarter-mile west of a high-traffic Interstate 15 exit for travelers and truckers who frequently pit-stop in Barstow.

They join heavy competition for hungry drivers, including a Del Taco and Jack in the Box neighboring directly west of it, a Taco Bell directly east of it, and an entrance across the street to the locally prominent Barstow Station that hosts a McDonald’s and Subway.

William H. Winn Jr. — a real-estate investor who runs Irvine-based Starboard Realty Advisors LLC and several other similarly-named entities, according to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings — represented both the Dutch Bros and the KFC in an application to the city for a conditional-use permit pitching them as a tandem project more than a year ago.

Dan DeLeon, manager of acquisitions and investment at Starboard Realty, helped sell the pitch to the Barstow Planning Commission at a meeting on April 12, 2021, where the commission got both drive-thru projects rolling at once by approving the use permit.

One novelty to the Dutch Bros location: You can’t sit down.

“Dutch Brothers Coffee is a drive-thru-only establishment,” DeLeon said at the April 12 meeting. “So there’s no indoor or outdoor seating.”

A Dutch Bros Inc. drive-thru coffee joints plans to open Feb. 25, 2022, at 1440 East Main Street in Barstow, roughly a quarter-mile west of a high-traffic Interstate 15 exit for travelers and truckers who frequently pit-stop in Barstow

Dutch Bros focuses primarily on beverages. The featured drinks on its website are an iced nitro cold-brew, the “Hot Golden Eagle” — a vanilla and caramel breve with caramel drizzle — and the “Blended Strawberry Rebel” — a strawberry smoothie.

Those seeking food from Dutch Bros currently have four menu options: chocolate chip muffin tops, lemon-poppy seed muffin tops, orange cranberry muffin tops and granola bars.

Dutch Bros has expanded in recent years as a drive-thru presence in the High Desert and as a publicly-traded corporation on Wall Street. The company went public in September 2021 and enjoyed an early surge in its first months on the market.

Its stock has fallen from the highs it reached during that time. Dutch Bros traded at $48.16 per share when the stock market closed Tuesday, according to Yahoo Finance, a 4.9% dip from its price at the close of trading last week and nearly 37% lower than the company’s record share price of $76.25 at the close of trading Nov. 1 last year.

The company still held a roughly $2.5 billion market valuation as of Tuesday, and expansions in real-estate and customer base like its new operation in Barstow are a key part of its goal to grow that number.

KFC is among the primary restaurant chains owned by Shanghai-based Yum China Holdings Inc., which also owns Taco Bell and Pizza Hut, making the China firm the third-largest restaurant company by revenue in the world as of 2020, behind Starbucks and McDonald’s.

Barstow has fielded other relatively recent applications from Winn, the principal at Starboard Realty.

Starboard served as the owner in a permit application that the Planning Commission approved in April 2020 for a Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers drive-thru next to another high-traffic I-15 exit in Barstow, off Fisher Boulevard by Lenwood Road.

With that, Winn himself was the applicant for a new conditional-use permit that the Planning Commission approved this past December.

This permit covers another “two quick-serve drive-through restaurants,” the Dec. 13 meeting agenda states, on a lucrative piece of fast-food real estate where a defunct Burger King building now stands. The developers will demolish the defunct Burger King and, in its place, build one new Burger King and another drive-thru that isn’t yet determined.

Those future projects sit just a few hundred feet east of the soon-to-launch Dutch Bros and KFC.

All four restaurants are owned by a separate entity tied to Winn and Starboard.

The Dutch Bros and KFC each sit on connected parcels of land that were created on Jan. 12 of this year as the split of a larger parcel of land, according to county records. Each parcel is owned by Oasis Partners I 1440 LLC, which registered as a business in California last July with the same office address and suite in Irvine as Starboard Realty.

The future Burger King property is owned by an entity registered in 2019 as Oasis Partners I LLC, to which the same connection with Winn and Starboard applies.

