As Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) gains 9.3%, insiders who bought last year may be wishing they had bet higher

Last week, Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) insiders, who had purchased shares in the previous 12 months were rewarded handsomely. The shares increased by 9.3% last week, resulting in a US$211m increase in the company's market worth. As a result, their original purchase of US$149k worth of stock is now worth US$262k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Dutch Bros

The Independent Director Stephen Gillett made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$149k worth of shares at a price of US$26.58 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$46.29. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Dutch Bros

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Dutch Bros insiders own 3.3% of the company, currently worth about US$238m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Dutch Bros Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Dutch Bros insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Looks promising! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Dutch Bros and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

