Dutch court rejects attempt to stop 5G rollout over health concerns

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A court in the Netherlands on Monday rejected a suit brought by a group seeking to halt the country's 5G telecommunications network rollout over possible health concerns.

In a summary ruling, the Hague District Court said that the state did not have to ensure that "every risk" posed by 5G cell towers be prevented, but rather that the risks and benefits had to be assessed in a structured way.

Members of the group Stop5GNL had argued that the auction next month of the frequencies cell providers intend to use for 5G should be halted.





(Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely)