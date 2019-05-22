Dutch Crypto Conman Scams Dozens in $2.2 Million Bitcoin Mining Fraud

The Dutch man duped dozens of investors by soliciting finance in exchange for high returns through bitcoin mining. | Source: Shutterstock

By CCN: Authorities in the Netherlands have arrested a suspect who allegedly operated a bitcoin mining investment scam, according to Dutch daily De Gelrderlander. The fraudulent scheme which was reportedly started in 2017 earned the man named Berry van Mourik at least €2 million ($2.24 million). Berry was apprehended in Apeldoorn, a city in the Dutch province of Gelderland.

Per the publication, van Mourik was a senior executive of two firms which sold bitcoin mining rigs. He sought investors to buy rigs with the understanding that he would operate the bitcoin mining operations on their behalf. The suspect promised the investors monthly returns of 0.3 bitcoin. At the current prices this is about $2,382.

However, the investors neither got the promised returns nor the mining rigs they purchased. Investigations have revealed that the mining rigs were never bought. van Mourik is believed to have spent the money on a lavish lifestyle. This included gambling, travelling and buying luxury cars and motorbikes. The home and business premises belong to van Mourik were raided last year and some of his possessions seized.

Not His First Bitcoin Scam

Per the Dutch anti-fraud agency, FIOD, about 100 people are estimated to have been defrauded by Berry.

This is not the first time that van Mourik is getting into trouble with the law. In February 2018, an Amsterdam court declared his bitcoin mining firm Koinz Trading bankrupt.

Dutch bitcoin mining farm Koinz Trading declared bankrupt https://t.co/PSJhQINYtd — Ikki (@ShadeStar81) February 16, 2018





