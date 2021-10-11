Dutch data centres feel the pinch of electricity price surge

FILE PHOTO: Power-generating windmill turbines are seen at the Eneco Luchterduinen offshore wind farm near Amsterdam
·1 min read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Surging electricity prices are hurting smaller data centre operators in the Netherlands, an industry association said on Monday as it called for financial support from the government.

The Dutch Data Center Association asked political leaders to cap electricity prices, provide corporate tax breaks or introduce subsidies in support of businesses investing in cleaner energy, amid a global energy crisis https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/global-energy-shortage-or-coincidence-regional-crises-2021-09-29.

"Nearly every business relies on a data centre, so they shouldn't take this lightly," the association's spokesperson, Stijn Grove, said. "This is a sector of critical importance. We should not wait too long to do something about these prices because there could be a knock-on effect."

Roughly 60 data centre operators in the Netherlands make up around 2.3 percent of national electricity consumption, making them highly exposed to recent price spikes.

While larger companies are less vulnerable to price fluctuations, Grove said smaller companies generally do not hedge against energy costs. They are now being forced to pass them along to clients and scale back investments.

"A price increase of nearly tenfold is causing cashflow problems and is also problematic for investments in sustainable energy projects. They are coming under pressure at these levels because you need to have that cash," Grove said.

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • COVID pandemic demonstrates why U.S. should fund more tuberculosis prevention work

    Our work with COVID vaccine risks steering funding away from critical efforts also to rid world of tuberculosis, a reader writes. | Opinion

  • The Latest: Sri Lanka to start vaccinating schoolchildren

    Sri Lankan authorities have decided to inoculate schoolchildren for COVID-19 starting next week. According to the Health Ministry, inoculations will begin on Oct. 21 and initially, the vaccine will be given to students in the age group of 18 and 19 years. Sri Lanka lifted a six-week lockdown on Oct. 1 after COVID-19 cases and deaths showed a rapid decline.

  • 4 detained during massive pro-EU protest in Poland

    Police in Warsaw said Monday that four people, including a nephew of the prime minister, were detained during a massive protest against government policy that critics say could cost Poland its European Union membership. Organizers and Warsaw authorities say that up to 100,000 people took part in the protest in downtown Warsaw Sunday to show their support for the EU. A nephew of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki alleged that a police officer kicked him in the head while he was on the ground being detained.

  • Austin cheers Tesla's headquarters move, but local home buyers left on edge

    Austin prides itself on "keeping it weird," but the city's success at luring more big companies such as Tesla Inc has some residents wary of getting priced out of their unique culture. Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk, said on Thursday the electric car maker will move its headquarters https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/tesla-moving-headquarters-austin-texas-says-ceo-musk-2021-10-07 from Palo Alto, California, to Austin, Texas. Housing prices in the Austin metro area have skyrocketed in recent years, with large tech firms including Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc's Google and Oracle Corp building new campuses in and around the city.

  • Analysis-'It's a madhouse': Organic U.S. soy prices hit record, fuel food inflation

    U.S. prices for organic soybeans used to feed livestock and manufacture soy milk have surged to record highs as imports that make up most of the country's supply have declined, triggering price increases for food including organically raised chicken. The costly soybeans and higher-priced organic products are fueling food inflation at a time consumers are eager to eat better and focus on health during the COVID-19 pandemic. The $56 billion U.S. organic food sector is also grappling with a shortage of shipping containers and a tight labor market as global food prices hit a 10-year high.

  • Merck seeks first U.S. FDA authorization for COVID-19 tablet

    Its authorization could help change clinical management of COVID-19 as the pill can be taken at home. The interim efficacy data on the drug, which has been developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, had heavily impacted the shares of COVID-19 vaccine makers when it was released last week. Existing drugs from Gilead Sciences Inc's infused antiviral remdesivir and generic steroid dexamethasone are generally given only once a patient is hospitalized.

  • Why India is on the brink of an unprecedented power crisis

    More than half of India's 135 coal-fired power plants are running on fumes - as coal stocks run low.

  • Big box stores are taking drastic steps to avert shipping delays. Small retailers are hoping for a holiday miracle.

    Big box stores are taking drastic steps to avert shipping delays. Small retailers are hoping for a holiday miracle.

  • California law bans small off-road gas engines, including lawnmowers and chainsaws

    California took another step toward its goal of ridding the state of all gas-powered engines thanks to a new bill signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday.

  • Woman Severely Burned Trying To Save Dog From Near-Boiling Hot Spring

    Laiha Slayton was flown to an Idaho hospital after her attempt to save her dog, Rusty, from a thermal spring at Yellowstone National Park.

  • Disturbances forecast to bring rain to Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, other parts of Caribbean

    Forecasters are monitoring two disturbances that could bring heavy rain to parts of the Caribbean this week. A system off the coast of North Carolina is also being monitored though its development chance remains low.

  • Bitmain Confirms Halting Its Shipment of Antminers to Chinese Customers

    The mining rig supplier will still ship globally.

  • Shiba Inu – Daily Tech Analysis – October 11th, 2021

    Following last week’s breakout, a move back through to $0.000030 levels would signal another bullish week ahead.

  • 50 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire

    If you're like most people facing retirement, you don't have an unlimited budget. Even so, that doesn't mean that you have to settle for living out what are supposed to be your golden years in a...

  • Electric heat pumps use much less energy than furnaces, and can cool houses too – here's how they work

    Heating or cooling? I do both. FanFan61618/Flickr, CC BY-SATo help curb climate change, President Biden has set a goal of lowering U.S. greenhouse gas emissions 50%-52% below 2005 levels by 2030. Meeting this target will require rapidly converting as many fossil fuel-powered activities to electricity as possible, and then generating that electricity from low-carbon and carbon-free sources such as wind, solar, hydropower and nuclear energy. The buildings that people live and work in consume subst

  • The future of China's work culture

    In a late-August ruling, China’s supreme court declared one of the country’s most infamous work practices illegal. Indeed, while the August 26 Supreme Court decision and issuance of guidelines from the Ministry of Human Resources will impact tech firms and their well-educated, well-compensated employees, the case itself dealt with a worker much farther down the digital economy hierarchy: a logistics worker making a salary of 8,000RMB (roughly $1,240) per month, which is just slightly below the average of the country’s 37 largest cities. China’s regulators appear to be sending a message to employers and employees alike that the rules that define their relationship must change.

  • Flooding could shut down a quarter of all critical infrastructure in the U.S.

    About 25%, or 1 in 4 units of critical infrastructure, such as police stations, airports and hospitals, are at risk of being rendered inoperable due to flooding, a comprehensive new report finds. The report points to climate change for heightening risks. Why it matters: The new national inventory of flood risk during the next thirty years, which takes into account climate change-driven increases in sea levels and heavy precipitation events, is the first of its kind.Stay on top of the latest mark

  • These New Eco-Friendly Homes in Upstate New York Turn Wood Into a Luxury Material

    The 17 custom-designed single-family homes are built to be carbon neutral. Prices start at $895,000.

  • Pope Francis bows out of climate summit

    Pope Francis is no longer planning to attend the critical United Nations climate summit that begins in three weeks in Glasgow, Scotland, the Vatican announced Friday.Why it matters: Francis' attendance, given his global stature, could have helped provide momentum to what are expected to be difficult talks aimed at spurring more aggressive steps to cut greenhouse gas emissions.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeEmissions and finance

  • Hydropower decline adds strain to power grids in drought

    After water levels at a California dam fell to historic lows this summer, the main hydropower plant it feeds was shut down. If extreme drought persists, federal officials say a dam in Arizona could stop producing electricity in coming years. Severe drought across the West drained reservoirs this year, slashing hydropower production and further stressing the region’s power grids.