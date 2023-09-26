Dutch Defence Minister reveals when Ukraine will receive F-16s

The Netherlands plans to deliver the first batch of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine in 2024.

Source: Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren in an interview with MSNBC and on X (Twitter)

Details: Ollongren explained that the Netherlands is making the transition to the F-35s, and that is why it can supply the F-16s. She said that the same applies to Norway and Denmark.

The timing of the F-16 delivery will also depend on how long it takes to train Ukrainian pilots. Ollongren said that the training will last from six to eight months. This is much less time than the Netherlands spends on training its pilots.

She also said that a training centre is being set up in Romania, which they are trying to launch as soon as possible.

Nevertheless, the main thing, as Ollongren said, is a signal that the Netherlands are sending not only to Kyiv but also to Moscow and the Kremlin.

Great to be back in the studio of @Morning_Joe to discuss F-16's for Ukraine. It remains vital for Europe and the US to act as one against the blatant Russian aggression. We need to end Putin’s war in Ukraine to prevent future aggression.https://t.co/3S4Jm1AOjU — Kajsa Ollongren (@DefensieMin) September 26, 2023

