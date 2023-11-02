Dutch Defence Minister visits Ukraine and speaks with Zelenskyy

Kajsa Ollongren , the Dutch Defence Minister, has come to Kyiv and held a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy .

Source: European Pravda

Details: Ollongren's visit to Ukraine became known from the announcement by the Office of the President about her meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The president thanked the Dutch Defence Minister for her great attention to Ukraine, the role of her country in the F-16 coalition and the transfer of other important types of weapons, and "highly appreciated" the results of the conversation with Mark Rutte, the Dutch Prime Minister, which took place on 30 October.

At the meeting, Zelenskyy told Ollongren about the situation at the contact line.

At the end of the meeting, Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the minister with the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise of III degree, "for a significant personal contribution to strengthening interstate cooperation, support of independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine".

Photo: Office of the President

Background:

Recently, Ukraine started bilateral negotiations with the Netherlands on security guarantees.

In mid-October, Mark Rutte made an unannounced visit to Odesa, where he met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and promised that Ukraine would receive additional missiles for the Patriot air defence system and patrol boats.

Read and watch also the interview of Kajsa Ollongren to European Pravda during her September visit: "To Send F-16s to Ukraine, Preconditions Yet to Be Met". Interview with Dutch Minister of Defence"

