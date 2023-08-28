Dutch Elm Disease prompts tree removal in Great Falls
Dutch Elm Disease prompts tree removal in Great Falls
Dutch Elm Disease prompts tree removal in Great Falls
Get professional pedicure-level tootsies, without ever leaving your home — 33,000+ smooth fans agree.
Shoppers say they've 'struck gold with this machine.'
'Definitely five stars' and perfect for home or work — grab it before the sale ends.
AlphaTauri driver Daniel Ricciardo sustained a broken hand in Friday's practice and will miss this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix.
Ricciardo will be replaced by Liam Lawson.
This gorgeous, versatile vessel bakes, boils, roasts and more — and it's so much lighter than your Dutch oven.
There's a notable change in the CDC recommendations for people who have egg allergies.
F1 returns from its summer break this weekend for round 14 of the 2023 world championship at the Dutch Grand Prix.
Hang out with a bunch of monkeys, play baseball, and so much more.
More than 38,000 Amazon shoppers rave about these comfy wedgie-proof panties.
Dollar Tree tanks as profits get squeezed partly due to higher theft.
The Outback Wilderness gets revised front end styling for 2024, while other versions mostly carry over unchanged.
A rise in COVID cases has many people wondering if they should start wearing masks again. These families never stopped.
There are plenty of end-of-summer and early fall fashion finds in the sale.
Some Ford F-150 owners have been hearing a “sonic boom” or “ear-piercing static.” Sometimes, drivers can turn it off, but other times it lasts way too long.
The EUHOMY 12 Volt Car Refrigerator is an outstanding solution for those seeking portable cooling options for camping, travel, RVs, trucks, and home use
Wing is expanding drone deliveries to a pair of Texas-area Walmart Superstores later this year. The Alphabet-owned drone firm says the two offerings will cover a combined 60,000 homes in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The first location is 8555 Preston Road in Frisco, Texas, a suburb Wing has served since 2021.
While flesh-eating bacteria infections are rare, they can be deadly. Experts say they’re also not going anywhere anytime soon.
You'll be sore in more ways than one if you don't grab 'the best thing on the planet' while it's on mega-sale.
ElevenLabs, the viral AI-powered platform for creating synthetic voices, today launched its platform out of beta with support for more than 30 languages. Using a new AI model developed in-house, ElevenLabs says that its tools are now capable of automatically identifying languages, including Korean, Dutch and Vietnamese, and generating "emotionally rich" speech in those languages. In combination with the new model, ElevenLabs customers can leverage the platform's voice-cloning tool to speak across the almost 30 languages without first having to type text.