Dutch export rules on China in focus ahead of ASML results

ASML Holding logo is seen at company's headquarters in Eindhoven
Toby Sterling and Stephanie van den Berg
·3 min read

By Toby Sterling and Stephanie van den Berg

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Expectations that the Dutch government will further limit sales to China by chip equipment giant ASML Holding NV may overshadow what are expected to be strong fourth quarter results due next week.

The Hague is expected to impose at least some additional restrictions on ASML's exports to China, a Dutch government source familiar with security discussions between the United States and Netherlands told Reuters, though they could not give a timeframe.

ASML, a key supplier to chipmakers, generates about 15% of its sales in China, an important growth market even after it was restricted from selling its most advanced machines there under U.S. pressure in 2019.

Tensions between Washington and Beijing over semiconductors have since steadily worsened.

Washington in October imposed export restrictions on its own chip equipment companies aimed at hobbling China's ability to make chips and to blunt its military progress.

U.S. officials say they expect the Netherlands to follow suit.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Jan. 17 said he expected a "good outcome" to discussions with the United States on the matter after meeting with President Joe Biden in Washington.

But Dutch trade minister Liesje Schreinemacher has underlined the Netherlands will not simply adopt U.S. rules.

"I know there's a lot of pressure internationally but I will be fighting for open trade and against protectionism," she told a panel in Davos on Jan. 19.

The government source said The Hague has been working to resolve several concerns.

One is making sure Dutch rules are drafted in such a way that they are not actually more restrictive for ASML than for U.S. companies.

Another is that Japan, home to ASML competitor Nikon, have similar rules, and a third is that new restrictions do not upend the global chip market, which is just emerging from COVID-19 era shortages and needs Chinese production, especially for less-advanced chips.

"We will figure it out," the source said.

EARNINGSThe Dutch Foreign Affairs Ministry, which oversees export controls, declined to comment. ASML also declined to comment citing a quiet period ahead of earnings due on Jan. 25.

ASML is expected to post fourth-quarter net income of 1.68 billion euros ($1.82 billion) on record revenue of 6.37 billion euros, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

In November ASML raised its annual revenue estimates by 25% to at least 30 billion euros by 2025.

The company's top customers including TSMC, Samsung and Intel are engaged in major expansions, so any loss of Chinese sales could initially be offset elsewhere.

Still, the U.S. restrictions are expected to impact 5% of ASML's 38-billion-euro order backlog.

There could be further losses from tougher Dutch rules, if for example, limits are re-applied to sales to China of older technology deep ultraviolet lithography (DUV) equipment.

ASML has sold more than 8 billion euros worth of such equipment in China since 2014, when DUV was removed from international lists of goods deemed of possible military use.

The government would need to expand its definition of sensitive technology to include DUV in order to restrict it and may not specify that such a move is targeting China.

($1 = 0.9223 euros)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely)

Recommended Stories

  • Feds send $930 million to curb 'crisis' of US West wildfires

    The U.S. is directing $930 million toward reducing wildfire dangers in 10 western states by clearing trees and underbrush from national forests, the Biden administration announced Thursday, as officials struggle to protect communities from destructive infernos being made worse by climate change. Under a strategy now entering its second year, the U.S. Forest Service is trying to prevent out-of-control fires that start on public lands from raging through communities.

  • Murders. Grief. Emptiness. Horrific California crimes cut lives short and devalue us all | Opinion

    A teen mom is shot dead, and each of us dies a bit, too. We must not leave it there.

  • Fact check: Biden wasn't banned from 'simple' papal funeral. He honored late pope's wishes

    Pope Benedict XVI wanted a “simple” funeral, so few world leaders were invited. President Biden was not among them, but he was not banned.

  • Macron, Sanchez agree joint approach to US trade dispute

    French President Emmanuel Macron and Spain's Pedro Sanchez on Thursday joined forces to call for a "proactive" European response to a brewing trade dispute with Washington over alleged protectionism.Speaking in Barcelona following a Franco-Spanish summit, the two leaders said they had reached a common position on how to respond to Washington's massive investment plan to accelerate the US transition to green energy.&nbsp;"We are both aware of the fact that we need to react in a very proactive way" to Washington's so-called Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), Macron said after signing a friendship treaty with the Spanish prime minister.&nbsp;Europe fears that the plan, which will pour billions of dollars into climate-friendly technologies, will distort transatlantic trade to give American companies an unfair advantage."Europe is facing a critical moment because of the (Ukraine) war, but also because of trade decisions being taken by Europe's allies such as the United States," said Sanchez.&nbsp;While Europe welcomed Washington's shift towards green energy, "we have to reach an agreement in which this commitment... does not mean the deindustrialisation of Europe," the Spanish leader said.Macron, who has branded Washington's plan as "super aggressive", wants Brussels to follow suit with a similar initiative to avoid a flight of European companies relocating to take advantage of the US subsidies.&nbsp;Seeking Madrid's support for his stance was a central aim of Macron's Barcelona visit. He will meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday to drum up further backing.- Macron defends pension reform -The high-profile meeting took place as France was gripped by nationwide strikes and protests over a controversial pension reform drive in which Macron's government is seeking to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64.Speaking during a joint news conference with Sanchez at the end of the summit, Macron said he hoped the demonstrations would take place "without excesses, violence or destruction". The deeply unpopular reform was "democratically proposed and approved", he insisted.And he stressed the "determination" of his government to ensure that the reform was implemented in a way that was "above all fair and responsible".Amid warnings of a "hellish" day of protest and fears the mass mobilisation could turn ugly, the interior ministry said it had deployed 10,000 police officers across the country, more than a third of them in Paris.With tens of thousands of protesters marching in the streets and strikes that have disrupted public transport and shuttered schools across France, organisers are hoping the pressure will force the government to back down.- Treaty of friendship -Earlier Thursday, Macron and Sanchez held talks at the National Art Museum of Catalonia and signed a friendship and cooperation treaty reinforcing bilateral ties on issues such as migration, defence and energy.With the treaty, Paris is seeking to cement stronger ties with neighbours other than Germany, notably those in southern Europe, at a moment when the Paris-Berlin alliance underpinning EU unity is showing signs of strain.The Macron-Sanchez summit comes just three months after Paris, Madrid and Lisbon agreed to build a massive underwater hydrogen pipeline connecting Barcelona and Marseille that will be key for the EU's energy independence.Barcelona was chosen as the venue for its importance to the hydrogen project, but also because Madrid wanted to show the situation in the Catalonia region had normalised since separatists there staged a failed independence bid in 2017.&nbsp;But more than 6,000 pro-independence protesters rallied outside the museum on Thursday, shouting "Independence!" and waving separatist flags, police and an AFP correspondent said.&nbsp;"The Spanish government wanted to show they've beaten us and that we've given up on independence. But this is to show them that we haven't given up on anything," David Garcia, a 52-year-old economist, told AFP.&nbsp;burs-hmw/CHZ/jj

  • Google parent Alphabet cuts 6% of its workforce impacting 12,000 people, saying it had 'hired for a different economic reality'

    Alphabet, parent holding company of Google, has announced that it's cutting around 6% of its global workforce. In an open letter published by Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, the narrative followed a similar trajectory to that of other companies that have downsized in recent months, noting that the company had "hired for a different economic reality" than what it's up against today. "We’ve undertaken a rigorous review across product areas and functions to ensure that our people and roles are aligned with our highest priorities as a company," Pichai wrote, adding that the layoffs will impact units across Alphabet, not just Google, and that all regions and product areas will be affected.

  • 22 Screenshots Of Hilarious Internet Comments That Made Me Spit-Take All Over My Desk

    "NEVER READ THE COMMENTS?!" HA! WHAT ABOUT THESE?!View Entire Post ›

  • Kremlin Spars With Ukrainian President Zelensky Over Whether Putin Is Still Alive

    GettyNearly a year into Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, the Kremlin has gotten into a bizarre bickering match with Ukraine’s leader over whether or not Vladimir Putin is still alive.The squabble started when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told an audience at Davos that he’s not entirely convinced the Russian leader is still among the living.“I don’t quite understand who to speak with and about what. I’m not sure the president of Russia, who sometimes appears against a green scre

  • New York Republican Takes Down 'Sad' George Santos With 1 Highly Decorated Diss

    Lee Zeldin, a former Republican House member from Long Island, said Santos voter outrage is "certainly very genuine."

  • Trump calls for Politico journalists to be jailed after Supreme Court investigators couldn't determine who leaked the draft abortion ruling

    "Arrest the reporter, publisher, editor - you'll get your answer fast," Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.

  • Lukashenko tells Lavrov he was "pleasantly surprised" by Ukraine

    Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, said that Ukraine "pleasantly surprises him" because it does not engage in any provocations against Belarus, although "it is actively being pushed.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says Ukraine could be an ‘inflection point for the Western world’: ‘The only thing that matters for the future of the world is how this thing plays out’

    A recession may be on the way, but Jamie Dimon says the Ukraine war is still the world's most challenging crisis.

  • Pompeo Claims Trump Told Him to ‘Shut the Hell Up’ about China’s Covid Response

    Former president Donald Trump reportedly told former secretary of state Mike Pompeo to "shut the hell up for a while" about Beijing's Covid response so as not to upset Chinese president Xi Jinping.

  • Judge rejects Navarro’s motion to dismiss contempt of Congress case

    A federal judge on Thursday rejected a last-minute bid by former Trump adviser Peter Navarro to get his contempt of Congress case dismissed, ruling that Navarro failed to produce evidence that former President Trump wanted him to claim executive privilege. Navarro pleaded not guilty to two counts of contempt of Congress in June for failing…

  • ‘No sense’ in transferring Abrams tanks to Ukraine for now, Pentagon says

    As it currently stands, there is “no sense” in supplying Ukraine with U.S.-made M1 Abrams main battle tanks, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary, Sabrina Singh, said at a briefing on Jan. 19.

  • Poland reviews security after divers found near key port

    Poland's prime minister said Thursday that the country was reviewing the supervision of its gas and oil installations and other strategic locations after a weekend incident in which three foreign divers had to be rescued from near a key oil port where they had no authorization to be. Premier Mateusz Morawiecki also said he had requested the secret security services to produce a detailed report on the incident. Police in northern Poland are facing questions over why they released the three divers rescued from near the Gdansk oil port without conducting a detailed interrogation of them.

  • Sen. Kyrsten Sinema dressed as a sheep at Davos – and made everyone else look like fools

    Kyrsten Sinema, Arizona's senior senator, sticks out at Davos with another loud fashion statement that says more about others than herself.

  • Trump thought an old picture of E. Jean Carroll was his ex-wife Marla Maples, despite saying the columnist suing him for sexual assault and defamation was 'not his type'

    E. Jean Carroll is suing Trump for defamation and sexual assault. In a deposition, Trump appeared to mistake a photo of Carroll for Marla Maples.

  • Kremlin Threatens ‘Whole New Level’ of War Over Western Weapons

    Sputnik/Ilya Pitalyov/Pool via Reuters Russia is on edge as American and European leaders meet in Europe to discuss delivering more weapons and military aid packages to Ukraine, with the Kremlin warning that more deliveries of weaponry to Kyiv will bring the conflict to a “new level.”“This will mean taking the conflict to a whole new level, which certainly will not bode well in terms of global European security,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, according to TASS. “Naturally, the very di

  • Congo President Demands More From $6.2 Billion China Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi criticized a $6.2 billion minerals-for-infrastructure contract with China, saying the world’s largest producer of a key battery metal hasn’t benefited from the deal.Most Read from BloombergMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesGoogle to Cut 12,000 Jobs in 6% Slash to Global WorkforceNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationHolmes Should Be in Prison, Not $13,000-a-Month Estate, US SaysTreasu

  • Nigerian presidential candidate Bola Tinubu did not issue Nigeria’s first-ever state bond

    With election fever ramping up in Nigeria, leading members of each party are drumming up support for their candidates. Roads and housing minister Babatunde Fashola, who supports the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), recently claimed that its presidential candidate Bola Tinubu issued Nigeria’s first state bond for infrastructure and development when he was Lagos state governor. However, this is false: multiple other states issued bonds to finance infrastructure and development long before T