Dutch extend COVID lockdown; school holidays to start early

A protestor holds a placard reading "COVID Vaccin Dead" with a tally for the Netherlands, the EU and the U.S., as he walks into a court building in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MIKE CORDER
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government on Tuesday ordered elementary schools to close a week early for Christmas holidays as authorities battle to rein in coronavirus infections amid concerns about the swift spread of the new omicron variant.

Caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte also extended the country's existing lockdown until Jan. 14, saying the government has to be alert for the new variant.

“That is of course not the good news you hope for at Christmas time,” Rutte said in a nationally televised news conference. “So yes, a disappointing but perhaps not very big surprise.”

Rutte said school holidays will be extended from two weeks to three, starting Dec. 20. Young children registered the steepest rises in infections in a recent coronavirus surge in the Netherlands.

That surge has ebbed slightly since lockdown measures were introduced last month. Bars, restaurants and other public meeting places such as theaters and cinemas have been shutting their doors at 5 p.m. since Nov. 28 and will now have to continue through the holiday season.

Rutte said that continuing high pressure on the health care system combined with the looming threat of the omicron variant made measures unavoidable.

"We still don’t know much about it, but this new variant is spreading considerably faster than the current delta variant,” he said.

Earlier Tuesday, the country's public health institute in its weekly coronavirus update said that positive tests declined by 21% over the past week to 116,477. Hospital admissions were down 10% and intensive care units edged lower by 4%.

However, the institute warned that the omicron variant is expected to cause more infections and could in turn lead to an increase in hospital admissions.

Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said the country's booster campaign will be accelerated so that every adult who wants a booster shot will be able to get one by the second half of January.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Dutch COVID-19 restrictions extended through Christmas holidays

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -The Netherlands will extend COVID-19 restrictions through the Christmas holidays, including the early closure of schools, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday. The rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, which is making up roughly 1% of new infections in the country, "is a reason to be concerned and to be cautious," Rutte said in a televised comments. Elementary schools will close a week early to try to prevent children from infecting older family members during Christmas as hospitals struggle with a wave of COVID-19 patients. Rutte said a second Christmas "during which grandparents couldn't hug their grandkids under the tree" was a painful necessity.

  • Norway in partial lockdown as Omicron 'changes the rules', PM says

    OSLO (Reuters) -Norway will further tighten restrictions and speed up vaccination in a bid to limit an expected surge of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said on Monday. Norway's new restrictions could cast doubt on the central bank's plan to raise interest rates later this week, DNB Markets said. To speed up vaccination with booster doses, the government said the armed forces, as well as pharmacies, would assist in the inoculation campaign. Norway is setting record highs both in terms of new COVID-19 infections and hospitalisations, partly due to the spread of Omicron, which is expected to become the dominant variant in the coming days.

  • Italy extends COVID-19 state of emergency, imposes swab for EU visitors

    ROME (Reuters) -Italy on Tuesday extended a COVID-19 state of emergency to March 31 and ruled that all visitors from EU countries must take a test before departure, amid concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The state of emergency, which was introduced in January last year, gives greater powers to the central government, making it easier for officials to bypass the bureaucracy that smothers much decision-making in Italy. The Health Ministry's decision to impose a test on people arriving from European Union countries from Dec. 16 to Jan. 31 extends a requirement which was already in force for many non-EU countries.

  • California's new indoor mask mandate: What you need to know

    California has announced a statewide mask mandate for indoor public spaces. Here is what you need to know.

  • Man whose wife won a court battle to treat his COVID-19 with ivermectin has died

    Keith Smith, who had been on a ventilator, received two doses of the controversial drug before his condition worsened. He died Sunday at age 52.

  • If You Notice This on Your Fingers, Have Your Kidneys Checked, Experts Warn

    Over 37 million Americans are living with kidney disease, also known as renal disease, a progressive condition that causes a gradual loss of normal kidney function over time. However, experts warn that the vast majority of those with the condition are unaware of their diagnosis. In fact, according to Joseph Vassalotti, MD, Chief Medical Officer at the National Kidney Foundation (NKF), just "10 percent of people with chronic kidney disease know that they have it."That's because symptoms tend to b

  • More pain reliever recalled for a problem that can cause ‘severe morbidity... even death’

    This is the third recall of lidocaine in just over a year.

  • "My Therapist Taught Me This": People Are Sharing The Habits And Techniques That Help Them Keep Their Anxiety At Bay

    "This doesn't always work perfectly, but it does help me not to dwell on things for a long time in the lead-up."View Entire Post ›

  • What Are High-Histamine Foods—and Should You Avoid Them?

    We asked a doctor and dietitian to explain who needs to watch out for high-histamine foods.

  • The unvaccinated should be at the back of the line for emergency care: Letters

    Letter writers seem to be losing patience with those who won't get vaccinated against COVID-19. And a Portsmouth couple pays tribute to Jim Splaine.

  • Please Stop With the Omicron Panic

    Surely we can do better than this headline based on a CDC study of 43 reported cases.

  • Man whose wife won a lawsuit to treat his COVID-19 with ivermectin has died

    Keith Smith, who had been on a ventilator, received two doses of the controversial drug before his condition worsened. He died Sunday at age 52.

  • At 43, January Jones Teases Her Totally Toned Abs In A Cutout Bodysuit

    January Jones, 43, shows off her toned abs in a cutout bodysuit in new Christmas-themed Instagram photo dump. The actress does yoga and Pilates to stay fit.

  • Commentary: New Hampshire, can we talk? Time for honesty. Here's how bad COVID is right now

    ​​​​​​​A personal narrative from Michael S. Calderwood MD, MPH, infectious diseases physician and chief Quality officer at Dartmouth-Hitchcock.

  • Lab tests: Eli Lilly, Regeneron antibody therapies lose out against Omicron

    German researchers have found that COVID-19 therapies developed by Eli Lilly and Regeneron lose most of their effectiveness when exposed in laboratory tests to the Omicron variant of coronavirus, likely reducing treatment options if the new variant prevails. Two groups of Germany based scientists separately found that protection from GlaxoSmithKline and Vir's antibody cocktail Xevudy held up when exposed to Omicron in lab experiments, but that this was not the case for Lilly's antibodies, bamlanivimab and etesevimab, and the antibodies in Regeneron's Ronapreve drug. "The neutralizing activity of several monoclonal antibodies is strongly affected against the Omicron variant and will limit treatment options for Omicron-induced COVID-19," one of the groups, comprising Cologne and Berlin-based scientists, said in their paper that was posted online on Tuesday.

  • Two-dose vaccines induce lower antibodies against Omicron, study finds

    Researchers from the University of Oxford published results on Monday from a study yet to be peer-reviewed, where they analysed blood samples from participants who were given doses from AstraZeneca-Oxford or Pfizer-BioNTech in a large study looking into mixing of vaccines. The results come a day after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that two shots will not be enough to contain Omicron, following findings from the UK health agency last week that boosters significantly restore protection against the variant. The Oxford study said that there was no evidence yet that the lower level of infection-fighting antibodies against Omicron could lead to higher risk of severe disease, hospitalisation or death in those who have got two doses of approved vaccines.

  • More than 40% of people with COVID-19 never show symptoms, study finds. What experts have learned about these cases.

    Researchers looked at 95 studies from Jan. 2020 to Feb. 2021 consisting of nearly 30M people in Asia, Europe, North America, South America and Africa.

  • A nutritionist shares the best things to order at Panera — and what to skip

    Is Panera a healthier option? Here's what a nutritionist wants you to know about the chain's popular menu items.

  • Polish woman tests positive for Omicron in China

    A Polish woman has tested positive for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in China, Poland's health ministry said on Tuesday, after Chinese media reported that the first case on the county's mainland had been detected in a Pole. The first case of Omicron in mainland China was detected in the northern port city of Tianjin in a traveller who arrived in the city from overseas on Dec. 9, the state-run Tianjin Daily reported on Monday. The Global Times said the first Omicron infection on the mainland was of a Pole who arrived in Tianjin from Warsaw.

  • Supermarket heiress dies 5 years after early-onset Alzheimer's diagnosis

    Alzheimer's disease is early onset when it affects a person under 65. Symptoms include memory problems, trouble handling money. Diagnosis can be difficult.