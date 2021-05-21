Dutch Fastned and Tesla to build fast charging stations in Oxford

(Reuters) - Dutch charging infrastructure company Fastned has teamed up with Tesla to build electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at a hub in the British city of Oxford, it said on Friday.

The hub of 26 charging stations, built also in cooperation with EDF Renewables' unit Pivot Power, Spain's Wenea and Oxford City Council, will include 14 Fastned fast chargers and 12 Tesla Supercharger stalls.

The Fastned charging station will be able to charge 10 EVs simultaneously at rates allowing divers to add up to 300 miles of range in just 20 minutes, the company said.

"Big stations are the only way to provide charging capacity to the exponentially growing number of EVs coming to our roads," Fastned's Chief Executive Michiel Langezaal said in a statement.

Last month, data from Britain's Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders showed battery EVs and plug-in hybrid vehicles' market share grew to 13.9% over January-March.

The hub will be Europe's most powerful electric vehicle charging hub with up to 10 megawatts of power available for future expansion, Fastned said.

The company, based in Amsterdam, has so far built 137 fast charging stations across the Netherlands, Germany, Britain, Belgium and Switzerland, and is looking to expand into France.

It plans to build at least 40 stations across its markets in 2021 and increase the number substantially in 2022.

The hub, located on Oxford's ring road and integrated with the Redbridge Park and Ride facility, is due to open at the end of 2021.

(Reporting by Piotr Lipinski in Gdansk)

