Dutch Fork High School student accused of bringing loaded gun to school

A Midlands high school student was charged Thursday with bringing a loaded gun to school, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Around 11 a.m. Thursday, administrators at Dutch Fork High School, in Irmo, received a tip that a male student had brought a gun to school earlier this week and had allegedly been showing other students the gun. The unnamed student was believed to still have the weapon with him, leading administrators to bring him into the office and separate him from his book bag, according to the sheriff’s department.

The student then allegedly admitted to having a gun in his bag. A search of the bag revealed a loaded handgun.

He was charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds, possession of a pistol under the age of 18, and unlawful carry of a firearm.

The student was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Deputies and transported to the juvenile wing at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Dutch Fork High School is in the Lexington and Richland County School District Five.