Dutch government to apologise for role in colonial-era slavery

1
·1 min read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch government will apologise later this year for its role in slavery during the nation's colonial past, a member of Prime Minister Mark Rutte's Cabinet said on Friday.

Minister for Legal Protection Franc Weerwind confirmed a report by broadcaster RTL that the government planned to make a formal apology in December.

The government also plans to spend 200 million euros on a fund promoting awareness about the colonial power's role in slavery and 27 million euros to open a slavery museum, RTL reported.

The decision follows the recommendation last year by an advisory panel that the government acknowledge that the 17th-19th century transatlantic slave trade amounted to crimes against humanity, and that the Dutch government apologise.

It is a "big moment and a beautiful moment," Weerwind was quoted by news agency ANP as telling journalists in The Hague on Friday. By apologising, the government will "open the page to a shared future. You do that together and you do that by making this statement."

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; editing by Jason Neely)

Recommended Stories

  • Federal Reserve raises interest rates by aggressive three-quarters of a percentage point

    The Federal Reserve has taken the aggressive step of raising interest rates by another three-quarters of a percentage point. Jeff Taylor, board member at the Mortgage Bankers Association, and CBS News reporter Sarah Ewall-Wice join anchors Errol Barnett and Lana Zak to discuss what this means for the economy.

  • Watch out, Seahawks rookie RB Kenneth Walker III has ‘big games ahead’

    Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is anticipating even bigger and better things from rookie RB Kenneth Walker III once he's really turned loose.

  • Great News for Retirement Savers: Here's What the IRS Just Said

    The IRS is raising the bar for retirement savings in a big way, and it could help you save millions more.

  • An American recalls torture ‘out of a horror film’ while imprisoned in Venezuela

    Osman Khan, a 24-year-old Florida native, tells his story for the first time since being released from imprisonment in Venezuela.

  • Russia says Western media trying to stir Gulf tensions

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told his Iranian counterpart on Wednesday that Western media had launched a campaign that could trigger escalation in the Gulf, his ministry said. In a telephone call with Hossein Amirabdollahian, Lavrov commented on "the harmfulness of the information campaign that has been launched by Western media", the ministry said in a statement summarising his remarks. Lavrov told Amirabdollahian that such actions could result in a dangerous escalation of tension in the strategically important region, the ministry added.

  • Supreme Court more diverse than lawyers who argue before it

    The Supreme Court looks more like America than it ever has. The current two-week session of arguments features 25 men and just two women, an imbalance so stark that the Biden administration's top Supreme Court lawyer made a point of it in her defense of race-conscious college admissions Monday. Prelogar and Morgan Ratner, a lawyer in private practice, are the lone women who began arguments this week as attorneys customarily do, “Mr. Chief Justice, and may it please the court.”

  • Jury begins deliberating in federal case against Trump ally

    A jury started deliberating Wednesday at the federal trial of a Donald Trump loyalist accused of using his access to the Republican former president to secretly promote the interests of the United Arab Emirates. The jurors ended their first day of deliberations without a verdict in the case against Tom Barrack. Barrack, 75, is an old friend of Trump and California billionaire who chaired Trump’s inaugural committee.

  • Trump settles lawsuit filed by protesters who claimed his security attacked them in 2015

    Donald Trump's legal team announced a settlement with a group of protesters who sued the Republican, his presidential campaign and the Trump Organization in 2015.

  • Canada to start targeting draws for skilled immigrants next year

    Canada will do targeted draws for skilled immigrants for the first time starting next year, allowing it to cherry pick applicants with the most in-demand skills for the regions of the country that most need workers, the federal immigration minister told Reuters. A key focus will be on recruiting more doctors and nurses, but only for provinces that make it easier for health workers to validate their foreign credentials and start practicing when they arrive, Minister Sean Fraser said in an interview late on Wednesday. "This means we will be able to bring a greater focus to welcome more healthcare workers ... in jurisdictions that will allow them to practice."

  • In 1 classroom, 4 teachers manage 135 kids -- and love it

    A science teacher checked students’ homework, while an English teacher spoke into a microphone at the front of the classroom, giving instruction, to keep students on track. One hundred thirty-five students, four teachers, one giant classroom: This is what ninth grade looks like at Westwood High School, in Mesa, Arizona’s largest school system. Five years ago, faced with high teacher turnover and declining student enrollment, Westwood’s leaders decided to try something different.

  • Nigeria's Obasanjo clinches unlikely Ethiopia truce

    Olusegun Obasanjo has had mixed results as a mediator of intractable conflicts across Africa since he stepped down as Nigeria's president in 2007, although he has never tired of trying. But on Wednesday the 85-year-old secured a surprise win, leading the team that announced a cessation of hostilities in Ethiopia, marking a diplomatic breakthrough in a conflict that has killed thousands, displaced millions and left many starving. Aware that permanent progress in ending two years of fighting with roots that can be traced far further back in Ethiopia's history, the former army officer struck a cautious note.

  • Exclusive-Crypto exchange Binance helped Iranian firms trade $8 billion despite sanctions

    Crypto giant Binance has processed Iranian transactions with a value of $8 billion since 2018 despite U.S. sanctions intended to cut Iran off from the global financial system, blockchain data show. Nobitex offers guidance on its website on how to skirt sanctions.

  • French parliament halted as MP shouts 'go back to Africa'

    A member of the far-right National Rally made the remark as a black MP talked about immigration.

  • 'I don't want to work with these clowns.' Inside the culture war that Elon Musk has unleashed at Twitter.

    A Twitter employee worries that the old guard's culture of safeguarding the platform is giving way to Elon Musk "ass-kissing."

  • Italy's far-right leader visits EU: "We are not Martians"

    New far-right Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni used her first visit to European Union headquarters in Brussels Thursday to declare that Italy will be a force to reckon with in EU affairs, leaving it unclear whether that was a promise or a threat from one of the bloc's powerful founding members. For some, it brought the far right into the walls of the EU just as the bloc faces crises on many fronts. Meloni emerged energized from the meetings with the EU’s most powerful officials: European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel, the European Council president who chairs all EU summits.

  • World Series: What set ‘Mattress Mack’ off against ‘worst fans ever’ in Philly

    Jim McIngvale responded to the viral video showing him swearing at Phillies fans. He has $10 million in bets riding on the Astros winning the World Series.

  • 17 DASH Diet Snack Ideas for a Healthy Heart

    One of the best eating patterns to support your heart health and help lower blood pressure is the DASH diet (AKA the Dietary Approach to Stop Hypertension). These snack recipes follow the DASH diet, highlighting nutritious ingredients like fruits, veggies, whole grains and nuts. Following our parameters for high blood pressure, these snacks are packed with potassium but low in saturated fats and sodium.

  • GOP’s Oz Edges Past Fetterman in Key Senate Race in Pennsylvania

    (Bloomberg) -- Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz has taken the lead in the US Senate race in Pennsylvania against Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman in the final days before Tuesday’s vote, according to a poll released Thursday. Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secre

  • Matthew McConaughey loves Texas: 'There are certain expectations that come with being a Texan'

    Although he has traveled across the world, the state of Texas has actor Matthew McConaughey's heart. The actor shared how being from Texas has shaped him as an individual.

  • State officials announce mass indictments of gang members

    Attorney General Chris Carr and Governor Brian Kemp announced the indictments of more than a dozen alleged gang members.