Dutch government formation to resume, PM role for Rutte less certain

Debate over remarks the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte made during talks to form a new government following the March 17 national elections, in The Hague
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bart H. Meijer and Toby Sterling
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Bart H. Meijer and Toby Sterling

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's chances of forming a new government suffered a major setback on Friday, as parliament passed a motion disapproving of his behavior and saying he had "not spoken the truth".

Lawmakers called for a new independent investigator to oversee preliminary formation talks after March 17 elections in which Rutte's conserative VVD party took most votes.

Rutte, acting as caretaker prime minister, survived a no-confidence vote and will be allowed to continue in that role as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The investigator, who has not yet been named, will "see what possibilities there are to restore confidence," said the motion filed by the D-66 and Christian Democrat parties, the most likely allies of the VVD Party in a future coalition.

"Parliament has given me a serious message and I will try my very best to win back confidence," a relieved Rutte told reporters after the debate.

The formation of the new government has been set back at least several weeks by the affair and it is no longer clear Rutte will have the respect needed to lead a fourth Cabinet.

Sigrid Kaag, who took the second most votes in the elections that had been seen as a referendum on Rutte's performance during the pandemic, was bluntly skeptical.

"If I were him, I would not continue", she said when asked about Rutte's position.

The crisis became acute on Thursday after Rutte acknowledged having privately discussed what job should go to a prominent member of parliament who had been critical of his previous Cabinet. Rutte had previously said he did not do so, but notes from a meeting emerged showing he had.

"The only thing I can do here is say from the bottom of my heart ... that I never lied," Rutte said in parliament on Thursday.

Rutte, a 54-year-old conservative who has been in office for more than 10 years, pointed to his record and said he hoped to continue leading the country.

Talks on forming a new government were abruptly put on hold on March 25 when one of the chief negotiators unwittingly revealed a sensitive document to a news photographer. She left it in view as she rushed out of parliament after learning that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

The document showed that negotiators were discussing a position "elsewhere" for popular MP Pieter Omtzigt, a prominent Christian Democrat who had been critical of Rutte's previous Cabinet. The cryptic "elsewhere" remark has been interpreted as implying either outside parliament or outside the Netherlands.

Omtzigt, who was sworn in as a member of parliament on Wednesday, said the implication he should be removed was "an affront to the Dutch voter".

(Reporting by Bart Meijer and Toby Sterling; Editing by Michael Perry and Stephen Coates)

Recommended Stories

  • Graham: Passing For the People Act will 'screw' corporate America

    Senate Judiciary Committee member tells 'The Ingraham Angle' comparing Georgia voting law to Jim Crow is 'insulting'

  • Japan's Osaka weighs cancelling leg of Olympic torch relay over virus surge

    Authorities in Japan's Osaka will discuss plans on Friday with organisers of the 2020 Tokyo Games to cancel the western region's leg of the Olympic torch relay, its governor said, to avert a clash with measures to curb a spate of virus infections. The 121-day relay, set to touch Osaka in mid-April, is seen as the first major test of Games organisers' ability to hold a large event under strict coronavirus curbs. "We can't have the Olympic torch relay take place on the public roads of Osaka city," Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura told reporters, adding that the talks with organisers would be held on Friday evening.

  • Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is 90% effective for at least 6 months and protects against South Africa variant, study shows

    Volunteers receiving a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine remained more than 90% protected against symptomatic COVID-19.

  • Stock markets hit new records on Biden spending plan

    Asian markets have edged higher after optimistic investors pushed Wall Street to new highs overnight.

  • Japan gathering information on Nomura, MUFG losses linked to U.S. client

    Japan is looking into the financial losses incurred by MUFG and Nomura through deals related to an unnamed U.S. client, and will gather and share information on the matter with the Bank of Japan and overseas authorities, the finance minister said. Taro Aso's comments come after Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) estimated a loss of around $270 million and Nomura Holdings Inc, Japan's largest investment bank, warned of a possible $2 billion loss - both linked to the U.S. client.

  • One of Taiwan’s Allies Weighs Embracing China for Vaccines

    (Bloomberg) -- As poor nations struggle to get their hands on Covid-19 vaccines, a thinly-populated South American country finds its chances linked to its unexpected role in growing tensions between the U.S. and China.Paraguay’s 63-year-old alliance with Taiwan — forged when both were run by right-wing authoritarians — means the government can’t directly buy from China’s vaccine makers that have supplied other Latin American nations. Officials say they’ve been approached to switch to Beijing to get the doses.U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken phoned President Mario Abdo Benitez to stiffen his spine against such a shift. That led Foreign Minister Euclides Acevedo to speak frankly this week to Washington and Taipei.“Mr. Blinken has been very firm, telling Abdo: ‘Look, your allies are Taiwan and us,’” Acevedo said on television. “But we ask these strategic allies for proof of their love. Before holding hands, you have to at least take us to the movies.”Acevedo warned that “countries with which we don’t have diplomatic relations” are actively courting other nations with vaccines. “President Xi Jinping has a lot of interest in a tie-up with us.”Asked to respond, a State Department spokesperson said the U.S. is working with Paraguay and like-minded partners to support pandemic response efforts and praised Taiwan as a leading democracy and partner.China’s Communist Party views Taiwan as its territory, which must be taken by force if necessary and often shuns countries that recognize it as independent. The government in Taipei rejects Beijing’s claim, insisting Taiwan is already a de facto sovereign nation.“As Taiwan loses allies, China’s claim gains more and more legitimacy,” said Francisco Urdinez, a researcher at the Catholic University of Chile’s Asian studies center and coauthor of a paper on Paraguay’s relationship with Taiwan. “If no country recognizes Taiwan, it will be much easier for China to reclaim possession of the island.”For years, as China developed into one of the world’s biggest markets, the vast majority of capitals chose Beijing over Taipei, meeting symbolic objection from Washington, which was also increasing its Chinese ties. But as Beijing’s global ambitions have grown, the U.S., both under President Donald Trump and now Joe Biden, sees it as a menacing rival, and Taiwan as needing more support.Meanwhile, the U.S. and European Union are holding onto their vaccines while China has provided millions to countries such as Mexico, Chile and El Salvador in a display of soft power.With its hospitals overwhelmed and deaths rising, Paraguay, which has a population of 7 million, has only been able to obtain 163,000 doses, including 23,000 Chinese shots donated by Chile and the United Arab Emirates. Benitez has faced weeks of protests and a failed impeachment motion due to the shortages.The Paraguay China Chamber of Industry and Commerce, known as CPCIC, is one of dozens of intermediaries that have approached the beleaguered administration offering to broker a vaccine deal. While some middlemen have asked for multimillion-dollar down payments, the chamber -- acting on behalf of a local pharmaceutical company -- wants health authorities to sign Chinese paperwork so the firms can start negotiations.“We basically said: If Paraguay’s government wants to fill out the forms, we could submit them for approval by Sinovac or Sinopharm,” the chamber’s president Charles Tang said of a letter CPCIC sent to the health ministry last week. The chamber said the government responded with questions.Paraguay belongs to a shrinking list of 15 countries, including Guatemala and Honduras, that recognize Taiwan. When its foreign ministry said that several third parties hinted that breaking with Taiwan was a precondition to obtain Chinese vaccines, China called it “malicious” misinformation. Taiwan, in turn, accused “some parties” of using vaccines for “political manipulation.”The relationship between the two countries dates back to when anti-communist presidents Alfredo Stroessner and Chiang Kai-shek ruled in Asuncion and Taipei. They never met. Stroessner paid a state visit to Taiwan in 1975 accompanied by his personal secretary, the father of Benitez. Taiwan has showered hundreds of millions of dollars in aid on its ally over the years, but bilateral trade is tiny compared to Paraguay’s other trading partners.Among other things, Taiwan has donated to Paraguay badly needed Covid drugs and medical supplies, allowing the government to redirect housing aid to buy vaccines.Even so, the pandemic is giving fresh impetus to those among the country’s business and political elite who say it’s long past time to abandon Taiwan.Paraguay’s support of Taipei has sidelined it from public works financing under China’s Belt and Road initiative. Last year, China enjoyed a trade surplus of almost $2.9 billion with Paraguay, which can’t directly sell it beef and soy.Over the past year, left-wing and conservative opposition parties have sponsored two non-binding resolutions to establish diplomatic relations or directly negotiate the purchase of medical supplies and vaccines with China. While the ruling Colorado Party voted down or heavily amended the resolutions, some of its lawmakers are starting to question the party’s longstanding support of Taiwan.China’s pandemic aid to its allies made an impression on Jazmin Narvaez, who leads the Colorado Party faction in the lower house loyal to Benitez.“There isn’t a raging debate,” she said by telephone. “But several colleagues have doubts as to which alliance is in Paraguay’s best interests. It’s a situation that has to be studied.”Even the government has signaled that what was once an ironclad relationship could be subject to review. Minister Acevedo left the door open, saying, “That is a political debate that merits an agreement between all branches of government and society.”(Updates with analyst comment in paragraph 8)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil companies defeat New York City appeal over global warming

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A federal appeals court on Thursday rejected New York City's effort to hold five major oil companies liable to help pay the costs of addressing harm caused by global warming. Ruling in favor of BP Plc, Chevron Corp, ConocoPhillips, Exxon Mobil Corp and Royal Dutch Shell Plc, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said the regulation of greenhouse gas emissions should be addressed under federal law and international treaties. It rejected the city's efforts to sue under state nuisance law for damages caused by the companies' "admittedly legal" production and sale of fossil fuels, and said the city's federal common law claims were displaced by the federal Clean Air Act.

  • Taiwan train derails killing dozens

    The train, an express travelling from Taipei to Taitung carrying many tourists at the start of a long weekend, came off the rails north of Hualien in eastern Taiwan, the fire department said.Images of the crash scene show carriages inside the tunnel ripped apart from the impact, while others crumpled, hindering rescuers reaching passengers.The train was full, carrying around 350 people, the fire department said.Between 80 to 100 people were evacuated from the first four carriages of the train, while carriages five to eight have "deformed" and are hard to gain access to, it added.

  • Taiwan: At least 34 killed after train derails inside tunnel

    Dozens more are still trapped in what is feared to be the island's worst rail disaster in decades.

  • Taiwan train crash kills 36 in deadliest rail tragedy in decades

    At least 36 people were killed and some 70 remain trapped in wreckage after a Taiwan train derailed in a tunnel on Friday when it apparently hit a truck. The crash, which also injured more than 40 passengers, is the island's worst rail disaster in at least four decades. The train, an express travelling from Taipei to Taitung carrying many tourists and people heading home at the start of a long weekend, came off the rails north of Hualien in eastern Taiwan, the fire department said.

  • The research is in: People who've already had COVID-19 need just one shot

    Giving people who've already had COVID-19 a second dose may be a waste, since the first one already acts like a booster.

  • Daughter: Bystander disrupted attack on Asian American woman

    The daughter of an Asian American woman attacked in New York City said Thursday that a person not seen on surveillance video helped the woman by screaming to distract her assailant while others watched and did nothing to intervene. Elizabeth Kari, writing on a fundraising webpage she set up for her mother’s care, said the bystander was across the street when a man accosted her 65-year-old mother Vilma Kari, kicked her in the stomach, knocked her to the ground and repeatedly stomped on her face late Monday morning near Times Square. The person, who has remained anonymous, “yelled and screamed to get the assailant’s attention," Elizabeth Kari wrote.

  • Camera traps capture educational clips of Costa Rican wildlife

    Video shared on social media showed animals including a white-tailed deer, nine-banded armadillo, common black hawk, tamandua and an ocelot.The video is part of an ongoing project between Guanacaste Wildlife Monitoring and the local Matapalo School that began in 2019, Guanacaste Wildlife Monitoring told Reuters in an email.The students helped place camera traps in forests around the community to record wildlife and learn about the animals and how the camera traps work, Guanacaste Wildlife Monitoring added.

  • The 'daughter of Bengal' taking on India's PM

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is locked in a fierce election battle with Mr Modi's party.

  • Matt Gaetz reportedly received talking-to about 'acting professionally' in Congress by House staff during first term, per CNN

    A spokesperson for the Florida representative denied any such conversation took place between Gaetz and then-House Speaker Paul Ryan or his staff.

  • The owners of the Ever Given are suing its operators after the massive ship spent 6 days lodged in the Suez Canal

    The owners of the giant container ship filed a lawsuit against the Evergreen Marine Corp. in the High Court in London, according to The Lawyer.

  • Myanmar coup: Six-year-old shot 'as she ran into father's arms'

    Khin Myo Chit was killed by security forces in her home, becoming the crackdown's youngest victim.

  • A first kiss, a battle with addiction: Floyd's girlfriend testifies at Chauvin murder trial

    MINNEAPOLIS (Reuters) -George Floyd's girlfriend took the witness stand on Thursday and described their relationship, from a first kiss to date nights at restaurants, but also spoke about how an addiction to painkillers took hold of their life together. Courteney Ross, 45, was the first witness who personally knew Floyd to testify at the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis policeman charged with murdering the man she loved by kneeling on his neck during an arrest last May. In her testimony, Ross described how her romance with Floyd began in 2017 when he offered to pray with her.

  • I was a 'Law & Order: SVU' superfan. Then my views on the police changed.

    The deaths of Michael Brown, George Floyd, and others, as well as my growing interest in prison abolition, have changed how I view the crime drama.

  • Biden keeps saying 'no one making under $400,000' will see their taxes go up under his proposals. But the threshold applies to households, not individuals.

    Biden says "no one making under $400,000 will see their taxes go up," but the White House says families qualify. That still only hits the richest.