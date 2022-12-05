Dutch investigators collect evidence in Ukraine for International Criminal Court

A Dutch forensic investigation team that has been investigating war crimes in Ukraine over the last couple of weeks has returned home with evidence that will be handed over to the prosecutor’s office of the International Criminal Court.

This was stated by the Minister of Defence of the Netherlands, writes European Pravda.

The team consists of forensic experts, investigators from the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee (KMar), and the experts from other defence departments.

"The team carried out its work in very severe conditions. Among other things, they collected evidence, interviewed witnesses and conducted DNA examinations. In addition, the protection of digital information, for example, from cameras and computers, was ensured. Their evidence is being transferred to the International Criminal Court. There, the decision whether to proceed to criminal prosecution will be made," the report said.

This is the second time the Dutch team has worked in Ukraine. They also carried out an investigation earlier this year, in May. The next visit by experts is planned for spring 2023.

"The deployment [of the investigation team - ed.] was certainly not without its risks. The Russians have recently increased the number of missile strikes across the country. With these investigations, the team contributes greatly to the fight against violations of international law," notes the Dutch Government.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that Russian leader Vladimir Putin should be prosecuted for war crimes committed in Ukraine.

