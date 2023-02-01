Dutch, Japanese curbs on chip equipment to China may not be tough enough -industry group

FILE PHOTO: Semicon China trade fair for semiconductor technology, in Shanghai
Karen Freifeld
·2 min read

By Karen Freifeld

(Reuters) - A chip industry group is warning that if U.S. allies do not adopt curbs on semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China that are comparable to U.S. controls, they will not be effective.

The warning came after news of an agreement by the Netherlands and Japan to curb chipmaking exports to China to align with rules the Biden Administration imposed in October. Details of the deal have not been made public.

SEMI, which represents the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing supply chain, said it had a shared interest in strengthening U.S. national security and welcomed the agreement with Japan and the Netherlands.

However, in a lengthy comment dated Jan. 31 on the October regulations, the group expressed concern that the allies' curbs would not be nearly as restrictive as the U.S. controls.

Even if Japan, the Netherlands and other allies adopt restrictions on specific tools, SEMI said, they will be "largely ineffective" unless international partners agree to broader controls on Chinese fabrication facilities, or fabs, that produce advanced chips. SEMI also said allies need to restrict their engineers and others from supporting China's high-end fabs.

If the allies' controls are not as strong, the United States should grant licenses for more equipment to go to Chinese customers that are not tied to the military, SEMI said, after factoring in foreign availability.

The U.S. rules restrict shipments of certain chipmaking tools to China. They also effectively bar China's advanced chipmaking factories from receiving any American technology, and keep Americans from supporting the fabs. The U.S. created the rules in an effort to slow Beijing's technological and military advances.

Without the additional restrictions, advanced semiconductor production in China "will still be able to occur with existing equipment, Chinese-made equipment, and the other uncontrolled items with the benefit of know-how and services non-U.S. persons can provide," SEMI wrote.

It noted that U.S. equipment companies' share of the Chinese market has eroded for the past two years, as Chinese companies anticipated the new curbs. The erosion sped up since October, it said, with some firms reportedly experienced a 20% decline in market share in recent months.

"These lost sales are destined for firms from countries that are not bound" by the new rules, SEMI said, adding that unilateral controls will divert billions of dollars in sales that would have gone to U.S. companies to competitors.

The U.S. Department of Commerce, which issued the October rules and has been working with allies, had no immediate comment.

SEMI has over 2,500 members worldwide, including leading U.S. equipment makers Lam Research and Applied Materials.

(Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Editing by Alexandra Alper and Josie Kao)

Recommended Stories

  • Eagle man, driving drunk when he killed woman, earned retrial. Jury returned same verdict

    Adam Paulson struck and killed a 24-year-old woman on Eagle Road in 2017. His sentence after the first trial was controversial.

  • This Lavish Private Jet Trip Takes You on a Monthlong Tour of the World’s Best Distilleries

    Sample spirits from around the world on this luxe adventure, from Louisville's Bourbon Trail to the whiskies of the Scottish Highlands.

  • Deer Could Be a Reservoir of Old Coronavirus Variants, Study Suggests

    The alpha and gamma variants of the coronavirus continued to circulate and evolve in white-tailed deer, even after they stopped spreading widely among people, a new study suggests. Whether the variants are still circulating in deer remains unknown. “That’s the big question,” said Dr. Diego Diel, a virus expert at Cornell University and an author of the study, which was published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences on Tuesday. But the findings, which are based on samples collected

  • NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors’ hanging on for road win vs. Thunder, 128-120

    After the Warriors notched their third consecutive victory with a road win over the Thunder, NBA Twitter weighed in with different reactions.

  • In U.S. visit, Taiwan speaker stresses importance of defending island from China

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The speaker of Taiwan's parliament during a forum for international religious freedom in Washington on Wednesday stressed the importance of defending the island's democracy in the face of pressure from China. In an address to the International Religious Freedom Summit, You Si-kun sharply criticized Beijing's suppression of religious minorities and described Taiwan as the only democracy in the Chinese-speaking world. "So it's very important to safeguard Taiwan, especially its democracy," he said.

  • Meet the Women Trying to Avoid a Spending Train Wreck in Congress

    WASHINGTON — Inside a grand committee room in the Capitol on a recent afternoon, Sen. Patty Murray paused at the end of the 31-foot conference table to reenact how, as a rank-and-file lawmaker years ago, she would have to stand up and wave to catch the attention of the men running negotiations from the center of the room. Now it is Murray, D-Wash., whose name is etched in gold cursive at the center of the table, set among frescoes of Roman goddesses and a multitiered crystal chandelier, signifyi

  • Investigators search Kolomoisky, Avakov, incumbent top officials in unprecedented raid

    Law enforcement agencies on Feb.

  • Why Black Families Are Leaving New York, and What It Means for the City

    NEW YORK — Athenia Rodney is a product of the upward mobility New York City once promised Black Americans. She grew up in mostly Black neighborhoods in Brooklyn, graduated from public schools and attended a liberal arts college on a full scholarship. She went on to start her own event-planning business in the city. But as Rodney’s own family grew, she found herself living in a cramped one-bedroom rental, where her three children shared a bunk bed in the living room. It was hard to get them into

  • As Tesla ignites an EV price war, suppliers brace for Musk seeking givebacks

    Tesla Inc suppliers are bracing for pressure from Chief Executive Elon Musk and his team to cut their prices further after the electric car leader aggressively slashed vehicle prices in a slowing economy, industry officials who work with the automaker and its suppliers said. The suppliers saw as ominous last month's comments by Tesla Chief Financial Officer Zach Kirkhorn that the carmaker was "attacking every other area of cost" including the supply chain, and would work closely with suppliers. During Tesla's earnings conference call last week, Musk said a recession could lead to "meaningful decreases" in almost all its input costs.

  • Stormy Daniels thanks Trump for accidentally appearing to admit that an affair with her 'happened a long time ago'

    Daniels tweeted a snarky rebuttal after Trump on January 31 called her a "horseface" on Truth Social.

  • Judge Gives Trump Lawyers Second Chance in New York Trial Showdown

    Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty ImagesAfter exhausting a New York judge with incessant lying and legal delay games, the Trump family will get a second chance to answer a lawsuit from the New York Attorney General that threatens to bankrupt the real estate empire that bears the ex-president’s name.“Whatever we do today, I am determined to start the trial on October 2, 2023, come hell or high water. And pardon my French,” Justice Arthur F. Engoron said in a Manhattan court on Wednesday.After filing rea

  • McDonalds President Says It Might Be 'Impossible' to Operate in These Key States

    While the pandemic accelerated both discussions and movement of businesses, talk of how California's high tax rates and liberal leadership has made it "impossible" to do business in the state is anything but new. In 1933, one state official wrote that "if we set up a tax on one of their supercolossal $7,000,000 productions, [the movie industry] would no doubt transfer their operations to" Florida. Similar fears of a business exodus to Nevada pushed local legislators to give a property tax break to equipment manufacturers in the 1960s.

  • A conservative judge who helped stop Trump on Jan. 6 wants to finish the job

    Late one night in the spring of 1994, a 40-year-old federal judge was startled awake by loud pounding at the front door of his home in Vienna, Va. The sound was so jarring, so insistent, so out of character for his quiet Washington suburb that it unnerved J. Michael Luttig, a product of Northeast Texas who had put down deep roots in Beltway power circles.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Luttig told his wife, Elizabeth,

  • Intel Reveals Putin on Thin Ice in Panicked Hunt for Troops

    GettyRussia is scrounging around for new ways to boost its military’s numbers in Ukraine without kicking off domestic backlash, according to a new British government intelligence assessment.“The Russian leadership highly likely continues to search for ways to meet the high number of personnel required to resource any future major offensive in Ukraine, while minimizing domestic dissent,” the intelligence analysis, shared on Monday, said.“Russian authorities are likely keeping open the option of a

  • Ukrainian military says Russia suffered huge losses in Bakhmut in past day

    Invading Russian forces lost more than 500 people killed and wounded near the town of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, over the past day, spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Serhiy Cherevatyi said on Ukrainian national television on Jan. 31.

  • These jobs are most likely to be replaced by ChatGPT and AI

    New bots and other AI tools are likely to supplant people in performing certain workplace tasks, experts say.

  • When China Took Issue Over US Military Vessel Reportedly Entering Territorial Waters

    China took issue with an American guided-missile destroyer that was spotted near the disputed Paracel Islands in the South China Sea in July. USS Benfold had been navigating through the waters under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, which allows a vessel to conduct an innocent passage if it does not harm the peace, order or security of a coastal state. The US Seventh Fleet said restrictions on innocent passage imposed by China and other claimants to the islands breached international law.

  • Company to lay off hundreds after Tesla contract terminated

    Until a couple of weeks ago, ABM Texas General Services Inc. had the contract to handle janitorial and maintenance services at Tesla's gigafactory east of Austin. Soon, 255 ABM employees will be laid off — but a new contractor may sweep up many of the laid-off workers.

  • China will lose half its population by the end of the century — and the ripple effects will be catastrophic

    Fewer children = fewer workers = a shrinking economy. China's declining population will have catastrophic ripple effects on the global economy.

  • Trump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview Recordings

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump is suing journalist Bob Woodward for releasing recordings of interviews that he gave to the journalist in 2019 and 2020, claiming he never agreed to those tapes being shared with the public.Most Read from BloombergSony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-Orders DisappointPutin’s War in Ukraine Pushes Ex-Soviet States Toward New AlliesMicrosoft Studio Behind Halo Faces a Reboot on Years of TurmoilBrexit Is Costing the UK £100 Billion a Yea