A Dutch judge who sought to influence the investigation into the destruction of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 has resigned, Dutch media reported on July 25.

Charlotte van Rijnberk’s resignation was confirmed by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, where she worked as an adviser.

Van Rijnberk was reprimanded by the Dutch Supreme Court earlier this month for trying to bring her brother's conspiracy theories regarding the disaster to the attention of judges presiding over the case.

Her brother, writing under the pen name of ‘Lodewijk van Maaseik’ wrote a book titled ‘A False Flag Terror Attack,’ which falsely claimed that flight MH17 was not shot down by a Russian missile. Van Rijnberk distributed her brother's book to judges and prosecutors involved in the case.

As a result, she was banned from conducting criminal cases. The woman called the conclusions of the Dutch Security Council and the prosecutor's office " deliberate and transparent concealment" involving "manipulation and lies".

The Supreme Court ruled that her decisions undermined confidence in the authority and impartiality of the judicial system. They added that the judge can express her opinion, but must take into account " the impact of these statements."

Flight MH17, a Boeing 777, was shot down on July 17, 2014, near Torez, Donetsk Oblast, during Russia’’s armed aggression in eastern Ukraine.

An international investigation established that the plane was shot down by a Russian Buk anti-aircraft missile system. As a result of the disaster, all 298 people on board were killed.

The ICC sentenced three defendants to life imprisonment in absentia on November 17, 2022. One, Igor Girkin, commonly known as ‘Strelkov,’ was recently detained in Russia on unrelated charges.

