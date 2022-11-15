Dutch judges to deliver verdicts in MH17 downed plane trial

2
MIKE CORDER and ALEKSANDAR FURTULA
·5 min read

SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — It still happens to Silene Frederiksz-Hoogzand after more than eight years. Walking down the street, she will see a girl with long, dark hair or a young man in a baseball cap and think, that's my son Bryce or his girlfriend, Daisy.

But the grim reality quickly kicks in. Bryce and Daisy were among the 298 people killed on July 17, 2014, when a missile shot down Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 above conflict-torn eastern Ukraine.

“Sometimes, when you are low, you hear them. ‘Pap, pap. Dad, dad,’ and then you remember that this fake. But you feel it,” said Silene's husband, Rob.

The couple have attended almost every day of a drawn-out trial of three Russians and a Ukrainian charged in the Netherlands with murder for their alleged involvement in shooting down the Boeing 777 that was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur.

On Thursday, they will be in court again as the panel of Dutch judges delivers its verdicts in the case. While the outcome is unclear, one thing is certain — none of the four suspects will be there as they have not been arrested and are being tried in their absence. That means that even if they're convicted, they're unlikely to serve any prison sentence.

The verdicts are being delivered against a backdrop of all-out war in Ukraine triggered by Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of its neighbor and the case could set an example for the prosecution by courts in Europe of crimes committed during the war and other conflicts.

None of the suspects is alleged to have actually fired the Buk missile. According to Dutch prosecutors, the three Russians and a Ukrainian worked closely together to procure the missile and launcher, known as a telar, and its crew. It allegedly was fired from an agricultural field in rebel-held territory in Ukraine that was part of a region recently illegally annexed by Russia.

At the time the plane was shot down, scattering wreckage and bodies across fields of sunflowers and rural settlements, pro-Russian separatists were battling Ukrainian forces in the region.

Dutch prosecutors say the missile launcher came from a Russian military base and was driven back there after the plane was shot down. Because of their alleged involvement in organizing the transportation, the four suspects are charged with causing the crash and murdering all 298 people on board the flight. Prosecutors have sought life sentences against all four — the highest sentence possible in the Netherlands.

The most senior defendant is Igor Girkin, a 51-year-old former colonel in the Russian Federal Security Service or FSB. At the time of the downing, he was defense minister and commander of the armed forces of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic — the region where the plane was shot down. Girkin reportedly is currently involved in Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Also on trial is Sergey Dubinskiy, 60, a former officer in the Russian military intelligence service known as the GRU and one of Girkin’s deputies in 2014. Like Girkin, he was in regular contact with Russian officials in 2014 and was also head of intelligence in the breakaway Donetsk republic.

Oleg Pulatov, the only one of the four suspects who was represented by lawyers in the trial, is a 56-year-old former officer in the special units of the GRU, who was a deputy to Dubinskiy at the time MH17 was shot down. He insists he is innocent.

The only Ukrainian among the suspects is Leonid Kharchenko, who prosecutors say was commander of a pro-Russian rebel combat unit in Donetsk in July 2014 and took orders directly from Dubinskiy.

The trial started on March 9, 2020, with a prosecutor solemnly reading out the names of all those killed. It went on to hear evidence of tapped communications between the suspects that prosecutors say point to their guilt, forensic evidence from the crash scene and a reconstruction of the missile's journey through Ukraine pieced together using social media posts and other imagery.

Judges also visited the hangar at a Dutch military air base where wreckage of the doomed passenger jet recovered from Ukraine is still stored.

Pulatov's lawyers sought to discredit the prosecution case and aired alternative theories in an attempt to cast doubt in the minds of the judges that could prevent them from reaching guilty verdicts.

“The defense has argued on ... many aspects of the evidence that is unreliable and should be excluded," said Marieke de Hoon, an assistant professor of international criminal law at the University of Amsterdam who has closely followed the trial.

"It is extremely difficult to have the evidence beyond a reasonable doubt for a conviction. But they did present a case that seemed very convincing to me,” she added.

De Hoon said the use of social media and open-source data by prosecutors could set a precedent.

“A ruling like this with judges deciding on so many different aspects, including how to use digital evidence, will be very useful for practice for prosecutors around the world," she said.

Piet Ploeg, who has led an organization of families of the dead, says he wants the judgments to help people move on.

“I really hope that next of kin after the verdict feel the space for themselves to go on with their lives,” he said.

For Silene and Rob, the verdicts are another milestone in the painful journey since MH17 was shot down, robbing Bryce and Daisy of their futures.

“The only thing that has been changed during those eight years is that we’ve become stronger. That the hurt and the missing and the pain every time, it’s still the same, but it’s more — deeper, deeper in your heart," Silene said. "But it’s always with you. Whatever you do.”

____

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Drone Footage Shows Damaged Russian Equipment at Kherson Airfield

    Drone footage filmed over the airfield at Kherson International Airport near Chornobaivka, Ukraine, on November 12, shows damaged and abandoned Russian equipment.Video filmed by Ukrainian drone operator Roman Buhai shows destroyed vehicles and structures at the airfield, which had been captured by Russian forces early in the invasion.Ukrainian forces took control of Kherson after the Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed the retreat of its armed forces from Kherson city and nearby areas on Friday, November 11.The retreat came just under two months after the Kremlin claimed the annexation of Kherson Oblast following Moscow-controlled referendums in occupied Ukrainian territories.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the city on Monday. Credit: Roman Buhai via Storyful

  • Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls upon Serbia not to broadcast Russia Today channel that justifies genocide of Ukrainians

    Oleh Nikolenko, the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has called upon Serbia not to permit the broadcast of the propagandistic channel Russia Today (RT). Source: European Pravda, Nikolenko on Facebook He reminded the public that in the RT broadcast, "the aggression against Ukraine is constantly being justified and calls for the genocide of Ukrainians are being made.

  • UK's Sunak extends support to Ukraine, awards $4.9 billion contract to BAE Systems

    "Russia's actions put all of us at risk," he said at the summit in Bali, Indonesia. "As we give the Ukrainian people the support they need, we are also harnessing the breadth and depth of UK expertise to protect ourselves and our allies."

  • Daytona Beach Shores residents clash with authorities over the safety of beachfront homes

    Some Daytona Beach Shores residents are blaming overly-cautious authorities, rather than Tropical Storm Nicole, for displacing them their homes.

  • Russia rejects G20 focus on security

    The G20 - a group of the world's largest economies that make up more than 80% of global GDP - is set to meet on the Indonesian island of Bali this week, with Western leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden expected to use the high-profile forum to slam Russia publicly over the war in Ukraine. In a statement issued ahead of the summit, Russia's foreign ministry said it was "fundamentally important that the G20 concentrate its efforts on real, rather than imaginary, threats."

  • Families reunited following Russian retreat in Ukraine

    All had yearned for this same moment — to be reunited with their loved ones after Russian troops withdrew from their villages in southern Ukraine. Now many are seeing one another for the first time in months, after Moscow's latest retreat amid a Ukrainian counteroffensive that has retaken a pocket of territory wedged between the regional capitals of Kherson and Mykolaiv and the Black Sea. The most significant withdrawal was from the city of Kherson itself, but troops also pulled back from nearby villages in recent days.

  • Lindsey Graham Has Surprising Response About Whether He’d Endorse Donald Trump

    Is it possible? Has the former president finally lost the South Carolina Republican?!?

  • The Kremlin Cracks Down on Moscow’s Artists: ‘The Life We Had Before the War Is Over’

    A prominent Russian director on why he was forced to flee the country after criticizing Putin and the war in Ukraine

  • G-20 Latest: Biden, Jokowi to Unveil $20 Billion Climate Funding

    (Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden and Indonesian President Joko Widodo will announce a climate finance deal providing $20 billion to help the Southeast Asian country shift away from coal power.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapRussi

  • China’s movement on Taiwan likely driven by Xi Jinping’s ‘personal and political priorities’: Expert

    Shehzad Qazi, China Beige Book International Managing Director, breaks down the takeaways from President Biden's meeting with China's Xi Jinping, the outlook on superpower tensions surrounding Taiwan, China's zero-COVID policy, and supply chains.

  • These Are the American Cars the Rest of the World Should Have Got

    America has made some pretty good cars over the years, but not every success story Stateside is given a chance to shine on a global stage. And that doesn’t sit right with us.

  • France and UK sign agreement to curb Channel crossings

    The U.K. and French interior ministers signed an agreement on Monday that will see more police patrol beaches in northern France in an attempt to stop people trying to cross the English Channel in small boats — a regular source of friction between the two countries. As scores of people were picked up and brought ashore Monday by a U.K. Border Force vessel, the British government said it had agreed to pay France some 72.2 million euros ($75 million) in 2022-2023 — almost 10 million euros more than under an existing deal — in exchange for France increasing security patrols along the coast by 40%. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the deal would mean “for the first time, British officials embedded in French operations to strengthen coordination and the effectiveness of our operations.”

  • Kate Middleton Stands with Queen Camilla at Solemn Remembrance Sunday Service

    The Princess of Wales has attended the event every year since marrying Prince William in 2011

  • The world's oldest practicing doctor has become a TikTok sensation. At 100 years old, he says he wants to inspire young people to do what they love.

    Dr Howard Tucker holds the Guinness World Record for being the oldest practicing doctor in the world. He never expected to become a TikTok star.

  • Germany's Scholz visits Vietnam as manufacturers eye shift from China

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed energy and trade ties with Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh during a visit to Hanoi on Sunday, the first for a German leader in more than a decade. Scholz's stop in Vietnam on his way to the G20 leaders' summit in Indonesia, highlights Vietnam's growing role in global supply chains as many German firms consider diversifying their manufacturing operations by expanding their presence beyond China, their main hub in Asia.

  • Yung Gravy Revealed That He Took Martha Stewart On A Date And Explained What His Relationship With Addison Rae's Mom, Sheri Easterling, Is Like Now

    "Martha and I are close; we check in often. She's great."View Entire Post ›

  • Ukraine’s Zelensky Visits Newly Recaptured Kherson

    The visit comes after three days of celebration in Kherson following the withdrawal of Russian troops from the only regional capital captured by Moscow during more than eight months of war.

  • Russian forces use MLRS and heavy artillery to attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight

    Valentyn Reznichenko, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, has reported that Russian forces were relentlessly shelling three hromadas in the oblast throughout the night of 13-14 November.

  • FTX Hack or Inside Job? Blockchain Experts Examine Clues and a ‘Stupid Mistake’

    Insolvent crypto exchange FTX suffered a $600 million exploit late Friday after filing for bankruptcy protection.

  • Google to Pay $391 Million Over ‘Crafty’ Location Tracking

    (Bloomberg) -- Google agreed to pay a total of $391.5 million to 40 US states to resolve a probe into controversial location-tracking practices that the Alphabet Inc. unit says it already discarded several years ago, in what state officials are calling the largest such privacy settlement in US history.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to