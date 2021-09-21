Dutch king's speech outlines limited government plans

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MIKE CORDER
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch king outlined a pared-back government plan for the coming year on Tuesday in his traditional speech opening the new parliamentary term that came amid drawn-out negotiations to form a new ruling coalition.

With the government of Prime Minister Mark Rutte in caretaker mode since a March general election and no simple path to a new administration, no major plans were unveiled in the king's speech that is written by the government.

“Major new long-term choices are for the next Cabinet,” King Willem-Alexander told a joint sitting of both houses of parliament.

Even so, he said the government would invest an extra 7 billion euros ($8.2 billion) for measures to help achieve its planned reduction in emissions including making homes and industry more sustainable and promoting use of electric cars.

He also pledged more funds to tackle housing shortages, for education and to bolster rule of law, warning that organized crime gangs are becoming increasingly violent. He called the murder in July of crime reporter Peter R. de Vries “a new nadir."

For the second straight year, the king's “speech from the throne” was held in a Hague church instead of the historic Knight's Hall due to coronavirus restrictions and there was no horse-drawn carriage ride for members of the royal family through packed streets. As the king and Queen Maxima left the church, a small group of people booed.

Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra was presenting details of the budget to parliament later Tuesday.

On foreign policy, the king said that membership of the European Union, NATO and the United Nations remain “cornerstones of Dutch foreign policy,” but he added that the country has choices to make about its relations with China, Russia and the United States.

“Trans-Atlantic cooperation remains the foundation of Dutch security policy, but at the same time we will have to invest more in European security policy,” he said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Argentina loosens COVID-19 restrictions, will ease open borders

    Argentina on Tuesday unveiled plans to ease COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, including loosening strict border controls, allowing more commercial activities and getting rid of the mandatory wearing of face masks outdoors. Health Minister Carla Vizzotti said the easing of rules would allow more economic, industrial and commercial activities in closed places, while maintaining prevention measures. Argentina, after a slow start to its vaccination campaign, has now administered over 49 million doses, including fully inoculating over 20 million people out of its some 45 million population.

  • In German leadership race, 'Boring Olaf' bets on craving for stability

    Throughout his campaign to become Germany's chancellor, Social Democrat Olaf Scholz has told voters his experience and steadfastness make him Angela Merkel's natural successor. Often labelled "boring", the 63-year-old finance minister has cast himself as a man of action who can be trusted to get things done. The vice chancellor and former Hamburg mayor is the frontrunner in Sunday's national election, with opinion polls https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/german-social-democrats-lead-narrows-days-before-election-2021-09-21 putting the Social Democrats ahead of the conservatives even though their rivals have narrowed the gap.

  • UK apologises for email error revealing Afghan interpreter details

    Britain on Tuesday apologised for a data breach revealing details of people in Afghanistan seeking relocation to Britain after the Taliban retook control of the country when foreign troops withdrew earlier this year. Britain, the United States and other NATO members scrambled to evacuate their own nationals and others who had worked for them after the Taliban wrongfooted the West and seized control of Kabul much sooner than expected. Wallace said an email from Britain's Afghan Relocations Assistance Policy - the scheme used to help interpreters and others who had worked for Britain - had compromised more than 250 recipients by copying, rather than blind-copying their email addresses.

  • Sudanese government says it put down coup attempt

    The Sudanese government announced on Tuesday morning that its military and security services had foiled an attempted coup from within the country’s armed forces.Why it matters: The apparent coup attempt comes with Sudan’s transitional government — in which power is shared between civilians and generals — facing crises on several fronts two years after dictator Omar al-Bashir was toppled in a popular uprising.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscr

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday a second shot of its COVID-19 vaccine given about two months after the first increased its effectiveness to 94% in the United States against moderate to severe forms of the disease. The data will help J&J make its case to U.S. regulators for a booster shot even as the company stresses the durability of its single-shot vaccine. EU says people vaccinated with AstraZeneca shots should be able to travel to U.S.

  • Canada's ruling Liberals projected to form minority government

    Canada's ruling Liberal Party, led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, is set to return to power and form a minority government yet again, news channels projected on Monday, after a tight election race. Elections Canada showed the Liberals leading in 154 electoral districts, based on preliminary counting. The House of Commons holds 338 seats and a party needs to win 170 to hold a majority.

  • Trudeau's Liberals set to form minority government after Canada election win

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government was reelected for a third term in Monday's parliamentary elections, but preliminary results show it failed to win a majority.Why it matters: Trudeau has governed Canada with a minority of legislative support in parliament for the past two years. Last month, he called for an election two years earlier than scheduled in the hope of forming a majority government.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By

  • Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine works in kids ages 5 to 11

    Pfizer said Monday its COVID-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11 and that it will seek U.S. authorization for this age group soon — a key step toward beginning vaccinations for youngsters. The vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech already is available for anyone 12 and older. For elementary school-aged kids, Pfizer tested a much lower dose — a third of the amount that’s in each shot given now.

  • Criticized from all sides, Biden scrambles to address surge of Haitian migrants at southern border

    The administration's response to the most recent influx of migrants has drawn condemnation from both Republican hardliners and Democratic allies.

  • AOC, Ilhan Omar denounce Border Patrol whipping at Haitian migrants as a 'stain on our country' and 'human rights abuses'

    Thousands of Haitian migrants have sought to enter the US as their country faces endemic poverty and violence on top of ongoing political turmoil.

  • Guess what the three Democrats blocking lower medication prices have in common?

    A bill in Congress would allow Medicare to use its bulk-purchasing power to negotiate lower drug prices. Big Pharma is not pleased Congressman Scott Peters is the House’s top recipient of pharmaceutical industry donations in the 2022 election cycle. Photograph: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images The three conservative Democratic lawmakers threatening to kill their party’s drug pricing legislation have raked in roughly $1.6m of campaign cash from donors in the pharmaceutical and health products industr

  • To protect the supreme court’s legitimacy, a conservative justice should step down

    If presidents do not get to replace justices in an election year, then Coney Barrett’s confirmation is illegitimate; if presidents do, then Gorsuch’s is illegitimate. You can’t have it both ways ‘In separate remarks this month, Amy Coney Barrett and Clarence Thomas both sought to assure the public that, in Coney Barret’s words, “this court is not comprised of a bunch of partisan hacks”.’ Photograph: Reuters In Planned Parenthood v Casey, a landmark decision from 1992, the US supreme court memora

  • Lindsey Graham told Trump over the summer 'you f---ed your presidency up,' book claims. Trump hung up.

    Lindsey Graham told Trump over the summer 'you f---ed your presidency up,' book claims. Trump hung up.

  • Mitch McConnell says the GOP will vote for the US to default on its debt

    Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer announced they would attach a debt-ceiling suspension to a government-funding bill, daring the GOP. McConnell answered.

  • Mark Hamill Trolls Pro-Trump 'J6' Rally With A Blunt 'Star Wars' Comparison

    Hamill compared the event to the worst "Star Wars" moment of all time.

  • Charanjit Singh Channi: What Punjab leadership change says about Congress

    The crisis in Punjab sees the party shying from the status quo - is this a sign of things to come?

  • Trump's lawyer says he's not worried prosecutors named Trump personally in the tax-fraud indictment against his namesake company

    Donald Trump's lawyer Ronald Fischetti said he's confident the Manhattan DA's office wouldn't charge the former president as part of its inquiry.

  • Poland refuses to halt disputed coal mine despite EU court penalty

    BRUSSELS/WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland vowed to keep its disputed Turow coal mine running on Monday despite being hit with a order to pay a 500,000 euro ($585,550) daily penalty to the European Commission for defying an earlier court ruling to halt operations. Europe's top court, the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), ordered the penalty on Monday. It followed a request from the Czech Republic, which is locked in a dragging dispute with Poland over the Turow open-pit mine that sits next to their shared border.

  • Factbox-Politicians tipped for Philippines 2022 presidential race

    The Philippines will hold an election in May 2022 to choose a successor to President Rodrigo Duterte, who is ending his single, six-year term. The president's daughter has declared a re-election bid https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/duterte-daughter-seek-re-election-mayor-despite-calls-presidency-run-2021-09-16 as mayor of Davao City next year, despite growing calls for her seek the highest office. With his daughter in charge, Duterte, 76, could be shielded from indictment by a domestic court or the International Criminal Court, which has approved a formal probe https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/philippines-will-not-cooperate-with-icc-probe-war-drugs-spokesperson-2021-09-16 into thousands of killings during his "war on drugs".

  • Letters to the Editor: Angry Republicans in rural California should try understanding urban liberals

    In the far north of the California, there's anger over massive forest fires and the recall blowout. Readers say some self-reflection may be helpful.