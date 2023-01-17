Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad's (KLSE:DLADY) Shares Lagging The Market But So Is The Business

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 7.6x Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad (KLSE:DLADY) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Malaysia have P/E ratios greater than 14x and even P/E's higher than 24x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent times have been advantageous for Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

See our latest analysis for Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad

pe

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad.

Is There Any Growth For Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 195% gain to the company's bottom line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 135% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the two analysts covering the company suggest earnings growth is heading into negative territory, declining 64% over the next year. Meanwhile, the broader market is forecast to expand by 8.7%, which paints a poor picture.

In light of this, it's understandable that Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad's P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. However, shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

Story continues

The Bottom Line On Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad's P/E

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad that you should be aware of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here