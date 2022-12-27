Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad's (KLSE:DLADY) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad (KLSE:DLADY) has had a rough month with its share price down 2.8%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. In this article, we decided to focus on Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad is:

58% = RM250m ÷ RM433m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.58.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad's Earnings Growth And 58% ROE

First thing first, we like that Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 11% the company's ROE is quite impressive. This probably laid the groundwork for Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad's moderate 13% net income growth seen over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 14% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 60% (or a retention ratio of 40%) for Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Moreover, Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 34% over the next three years. However, Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad's future ROE is expected to decline to 20% despite the expected decline in its payout ratio. We infer that there could be other factors that could be steering the foreseen decline in the company's ROE.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad's performance. Especially the high ROE, Which has contributed to the impressive growth seen in earnings. Despite the company reinvesting only a small portion of its profits, it still has managed to grow its earnings so that is appreciable. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

