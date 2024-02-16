Dutch leader Rutte: Navalny's death sign of Moscow regime's brutality

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has blamed Russia for the death of leading opposition figure Alexei Navalny.

"It is indicative of the unbelievable brutality of the Russian regime," Rutte posted on Friday on X, the social media plaform formerly known as Twitter. Navalny had fought for democratic values and against corruption in the Russian regime, Rutte wrote.

"He had to pay for his fight with his life while he was detained under the most severe and inhumane conditions," Rutte wrote.

According to Rutte, the harsh critic of President Vladimir Putin was also a symbol of humanity, democracy and freedom.

Navalny's death highlighted how important it was for Russia to lose the war in Ukraine, the prime minister said in The Hague.

A sign reading "In Memoriam Alexei Navalny 16.2.2024" is seen in front of the fence of the former building of the now closed Russian Consulate General in Hamburg. Leading Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny has died in prison on Friday at the age of 47. Rabea Gruber/dpa