Dutch PM anticipates funding decision for Ukraine early in 2024

The Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, believes that EU countries will agree on a multi-year package of financial support for Ukraine in early 2024, which this time was blocked by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Source: European Pravda, citing NOS

Rutte said that he "believes in a breakthrough in the negotiations" regarding a financial support programme for Ukraine in early 2024.

Quote: "We still have time, Ukraine is not out of money in the next few weeks," he said.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán blocked adoption of the EU budget decision at the December leaders' summit which would have included a medium-term aid programme for Ukraine.

In this regard, the leaders agreed to hold an extraordinary summit in January, which will be devoted to this issue.

Background:

European Council President Charles Michel has urged Ukraine to see a positive signal in the vote despite Hungary's position, because all other countries are ready to support the decision.

Michel refused to specify whether the EU would pass a decision to override Orbán's veto, which is possible in financial matters, but emphasised that the EU will fulfil its financial obligations to help Ukraine.

