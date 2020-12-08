Dutch PM: Social curbs through holidays due to rising infections

  • Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and newly appointed Health Minister Hugo De Jonge hold a joint news conference in the Hague
  • Amsterdam begins an "experiment" with mandatory face masks in the busiest streets of the city
1 / 2

Dutch PM: Social curbs through holidays due to rising infections

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and newly appointed Health Minister Hugo De Jonge hold a joint news conference in the Hague

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Social curbs in the Netherlands will be extended through the end-of-year holidays due to stubbornly high COVID-19 infection rates, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday.

Rutte made the announcement after figures showed that infection rates on a weekly basis rose for the first time since October.

"It's really not going well - not with the infection rate and not at the hospitals," Rutte said in a live TV broadcast. "I don't exclude that I will be back here before Christmas to announce further (lockdown) measures."

The Netherlands has been in what the government calls a "partial lockdown" since Oct. 13, under which people are advised to work from home and non-essential travel and public gatherings are banned.

Rutte had hoped an improvement in infections would enable an easing of restrictions during Christmas and New Year's Eve celebrations.

But the government decided on Tuesday to extend a limit of three adult visitors per household by one month until Jan. 15, while restaurants and bars will remain closed.

There were 43,103 new infections registered in the week ended Dec. 8, the National Institute for Health RIVM said in its weekly update, up 27% from 33,949 in the week before.

The Netherlands has recorded more than 500,000 COVID-19 infections and nearly 10,000 deaths.

The RIVM called the weekly increase in new cases "worrying" and noted that hospitalizations had also increased to 1,229 from 1,007 the week before.

Rutte's government, which rejected World Health Organization advice from June to recommend using non-medical masks in public places, reversed course in November. Wearing masks became mandatory in public buildings on Dec. 1.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Writing by Anthony Deutsch; editing by Catherine Evans, Philippa Fletcher and Marguerita Choy)

Latest Stories

  • FBI warns state, local police about China targeting people on U.S. soil

    The warning concerns China’s long-standing policy of reaching beyond its borders to target people it accuses of financial crimes, even if they are permanently living abroad.

  • Pfizer's CEO says skipping the second dose of its coronavirus vaccine would be 'a very big mistake,' despite data suggesting partial protection from a single shot

    The vaccine is about 95% effective at preventing COVID-19, as long as people get both doses.

  • Tuesday's 'safe harbor' deadline essentially ends Trump's doomed election challenges

    President Trump's janky legal and political campaign to overturn his loss to President-elect Joe Biden through the courts and state legislatures effectively dies Tuesday, when the "safe harbor" deadline presumptively locks in certified vote counts. As of Monday night, 47 states and the District of Columbia have certified their results, giving Biden electoral votes to spare, according to Reuters' tally. When the Electoral College formally casts ballots on Dec. 14, Biden should have 306 electoral votes to Trump's 232.Under the 1887 Electoral Count Act, each state's slate of electors chosen by the "safe harbor" date "is final and presumptively cannot be challenged in court or in Congress," CNN's Elie Honig explains. "The states are not required to finalize their electoral votes by the safe harbor date — but if they do, those determinations are protected by federal law," so this "should effectively extinguish any dying embers of hope even for the last few remaining election denialists.""Trump's legal team publicly says the safe harbor deadline is meaningless and they'll simply disregard it," since it isn't enshrined in the Constitution, Politico reports. "But the campaign's legal filings tell another story," and "as Trump attempts to bludgeon his way to a second term, judges and lawyers for both sides have also treated the safe-harbor deadline as a cause for urgency." There will still be a bit of drama as Trump allies in Congress challenge the final results Jan. 6, and Trump may have other reasons for publicly keeping up his losing fight.> Per its FEC report yesterday, Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the election have cost his campaign about $8.8 million so far, including about $2.3 million on lawyers. > > But they've helped him raise $207 million. https://t.co/lYZ63XODg8 https://t.co/3eR3uB1WYJ> > — Brad Heath (@bradheath) December 4, 2020But "Trump's allies have increasingly acknowledged their losing legal hand," Politico reports, and the accumulating losses "have all underscored a reality that seems to be sinking in inside Trump's orbit: It's over."More stories from theweek.com Fox's Lou Dobbs berates Stephen Miller for the White House not jumping on Ted Cruz's Supreme Court offer Arizona's Republican Party asks followers if they're willing to die to 'Stop the Steal' The post-Mitch McConnell GOP is going to be a carnival of madness

  • Former Florida health official posts video of state police entering her home, drawing their weapons

    Rebekah Jones, a former Florida Health Department official, tweeted a video in which it appears state police entered her home to confiscate her computer and other devices. The video appears to show police drawing their weapons.

  • Israeli guards shoot unarmed Palestinian man at crossing

    Israeli police said Monday that private security guards shot and wounded an unarmed Palestinian man at a checkpoint in the West Bank. In a statement, police said the guards at the Qalandia crossing ordered the man to stop. Amateur video captured by a passerby and shown on Israel's Channel 13 TV showed the man falling down after being shot, then hopping toward the security men and being shot again.

  • German prosecutors 'have evidence' suspect killed Madeleine McCann

    There is compelling evidence the German prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann killed her but it cannot be shared with the public, German prosecutors said on Tuesday. “If you knew the evidence we had you would come to the same conclusion as I do,” Hans Christian Wolters, the prosecutor in charge of the case told the BBC. “But I can't give you details because we don't want the accused to know what we have on him — these are tactical considerations.” Christian Brückner, a 43-year-old convicted paedophile and rapist, was named as a suspect in the toddler’s disappearance in June, but is yet to be charged in connection with the case. German prosecutors say that while they have evidence against him it is not yet enough to secure a conviction. “I can't promise, I can't guarantee that we have enough to bring a charge but I'm very confident because what we have so far doesn't allow any other conclusion at all,” Mr Wolters told the BBC. The claim comes days after Scotland Yard said it had yet to see any evidence that Madeleine was dead or had been murdered, and that it was still treating her case as a missing persons inquiry. “I would not expect necessarily, every single piece of material to be shared with us. I'm sure they're sharing the relevant things at the relevant times with us. We are working really, really closely with them,” Dame Cressida Dick, the Metropolitan Police Commissioner said. Last month, an internal Portuguese police memo was leaked to the press which described its officers as “shocked” after a briefing from German prosecutors on their evidence against Brückner. Portuguese police left the meeting convinced the Germans have “no evidence, just speculation” and were determined to “keep Brückner in prison at all costs”, according to the memo.

  • EU to discuss measures against Turkey in eastern Mediterranean row: Germany

    European foreign ministers will discuss measures against Turkey at their meeting on Monday as there has been no de-escalation in the conflict in the eastern Mediterranean in the past months, Germany's foreign minister said on Monday. "Germany has worked hard to facilitate a dialogue between the European Union and Turkey over the past months," Heiko Maas said before meeting his European Union counterparts.

  • Mohammed bin Salman rejected claims he sent an elite hit squad to kill a Saudi spy chief exiled in Canada, arguing he's immune from prosecution anyway

    Saad al-Jabri sued Crown Prince Mohammed in Washington, DC, in August, claiming he was targeted because he knew damning secrets about the royal court.

  • Fired cybersecurity official Christopher Krebs is suing the Trump lawyer who said he should be shot

    Fired cybersecurity official Christopher Krebs is suing President's Trump lawyer who said he should be shot — and he has a message for Republicans facing similar abuse.As the head of the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Krebs had been debunking claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election, leading Trump to fire him last month. Krebs continued speaking out, prompting Trump's campaign lawyer Joe diGenova to tell the right-wing TV network Newsmax that Krebs should be "taken out at dawn and shot." On Tuesday, Krebs sued diGenova, the Trump campaign, and Newsmax for defamation and emotional distress, claiming they've been working together to harm Krebs.In his lawsuit, Krebs seeks monetary damages and for Newsmax to take the video down. The lawsuit then says Trump, his lawyers, and NewsMax have organized "a calculated and pernicious conspiracy" aimed at defaming Krebs and other Republicans who stand up to Trump's false claims. "Newsmax disseminates and amplifies the campaign's and DiGenova's attacks on perceived political threats and allegations of election stealing," leading to "endorsements" from Trump and, in return, boosted ratings and more money for Newsmax, the lawsuit says.Krebs told The New York Times that his lawsuit is a message to fellow Republicans, telling them not to be "intimidated into silence." "We need to make it clear that these behaviors are not acceptable in a civil society," he added.More stories from theweek.com Fox's Lou Dobbs berates Stephen Miller for the White House not jumping on Ted Cruz's Supreme Court offer Arizona's Republican Party asks followers if they're willing to die to 'Stop the Steal' The post-Mitch McConnell GOP is going to be a carnival of madness

  • The Latest: Trump questions Pa. speaker on electoral votes

    President Donald Trump is continuing his futile appeal to battleground state lawmakers to subvert the votes of their constituents. The president has reached out twice to Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler, a Republican, to see what might be possible for Trump to do about the state's presidential vote. A person briefed on the matter said Trump pressed for the state’s legislature to replace the electors for President-elect Joe Biden with those loyal to Trump.

  • Hundreds pay respects at funeral of Chechen refugee who beheaded French teacher

    Several hundred people paid their respects last week at a funeral in Russia for the Chechnyan teenager who beheaded a teacher in France over cartoons mocking the Prophet Muhammad. Samuel Paty, a 47-year old history teacher, became the target of a hostile online campaign after discussing the cartoons in a class on freedom of speech and was eventually attacked and murdered by Abdoulakh Anzorov, an 18-year-old Chechen refugee, in October. Anzorov was shot dead by police shortly after the attack on October 16. His body was repatriated to Russia last week to allow his family to bury him in his ancestral village in the predominantly Muslim region of Chechnya. Several hundred people attended the funeral on Friday in the village of Shalazhi, chanting prayers on their way to the cemetery, a video released by several media outlets showed. Salman Magamadov, the village chief, insisted in an interview with the Podyem media outlet on Monday that Anzorov received an ordinary burial without “any special honours”. Prominent Muslim clerics in Russia have used the attack to condemn French authorities for mocking their religion. Ramzan Kadyrov, the strongman leader of Chechnya, said French President Emmanuel Macron was to blame for allegedly encouraging insults against Muslims. Mr Kadyrov later sought to distance his region from the attack, insisting that the teenager, an ethnic Chechen, was born in Moscow and moved to France when he was a small child.

  • 10 Indoor Plant Stands That Seriously Stand Out

    Take your home garden to the next level this winterOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • South Korea to buy millions of coronavirus vaccine doses but sees no need to hurry

    South Korea said on Tuesday it had signed deals to provide coronavirus vaccines for 44 million people next year but it would not hurry inoculation to allow more time to observe potential side effects. Its cautious approach comes as the country of almost 52 million people battles surging COVID-19 infections that health authorities say threaten to overwhelm the medical system. Other countries are moving ahead to grant emergency use approval for the vaccines in a bid to contain virus transmission.

  • ‘Devil Worshiper’ Charged With Another Murder—Just Months After Release on Bail

    After spending four years behind bars awaiting trial for allegedly killing his teenage friend, Edward O’Neal was temporarily granted his freedom when his bond was reduced over the summer.But just four months after posting bail, Texas authorities say the alleged devil worshipper has killed again—fatally shooting his cousin’s ex-boyfriend before admitting the crime to his mother.“I told the DA he should not get out. He killed my son, he’ll be killing again,” Christa Roberts, the mother of the 16-year-old whom O’Neal fatally stabbed in 2016, told ABC13. “I’m sorry you had to go through this. Justice is going to be served.”O’Neal, 23, now faces a second murder charge for killing Derrick Mike on Nov. 28 outside his cousin’s Houston apartment complex when the 39-year-old showed up to retrieve his belongings after the breakup, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. Mike, who was still conscious when a police officer rushed him to the hospital, died the next day.A Missile Engineer’s ‘Dark Fantasy’ and Alleged Revenge PlotThe 23-year-old, who allegedly told police he killed Mike at his cousin’s request, is now back in custody in Harris County Jail without bail. He faces separate trials for Mike and Ryan Roberts’ murder.“Our prosecutors told the judge in court that we opposed bond being lowered for this defendant and we twice filed motions asking the judge to set conditions on the defendant's bond if he were to be released pending trial,” the district attorney’s office said in a statement to The Daily Beast. “We also let the judge know the facts of the original murder, to ensure the court was aware of our concerns for public safety.”In the high-profile 2016 case, O’Neal was charged with fatally stabbing Ryan Roberts, a freshman at Jefferson Davis High School, then dumping his body in a wooded area behind his apartment complex.Authorities say Ryan’s mother filed a missing persons report in January 2016 after her son didn’t come home from school. Days later, authorities say they learned that O’Neal, then 19, had admitted to a friend that he had murdered Ryan. The teen’s body was eventually found by Texas EquuSearch.‘Pointed a Gun in My Face’: Florida Police Raid Home of Fired COVID-19 Dashboard ArchitectAround the same time as the murder, according to court documents first obtained by the Houston Chronicle, O’Neal had tried to take his own life and was checked into the psychiatric unit at Ben Taub Hospital. In a police interview, O’Neal’s mother revealed that her son also confessed to “stabbing Ryan Roberts to death and carrying his body into some nearby woods.”O’Neal’s mother also told ABC13 at the time that her son worshiped the devil and that the murder was a “satanic act.” She said he’d killed several family pets in the past.His father, Edward O’Neal Sr., added to KHOU after his son’s arrest that he has a history of mental illness and was into devil-worshipping.“Oh I know that he’s worshiping the devil and stuff,” O’Neal said in 2016, while maintaining his son was innocent. “He didn’t tell me nothing. He didn’t say nothing about doing nothing.”O’Neal also admitted to KPRC 2 during a jailhouse 2016 interview that he worshipped the devil— but insisted he didn’t kill Roberts and that another friend was responsible.“Why would I kill my best friend who did nothing to me?” he told the outlet.Over the next four years, O’Neal remained in Harris County Jail on a $50,000 bond awaiting his trial that was still pending due to his mental competency. During his time in jail, O’Neal’s lawyers revealed he had “a diagnosis of schizoaffective disorder and has a history of mental health issues.” In his own letter to the court months after his arrest, the 23-year-old stated he was hearing voices and feeling suicidal.An assessment concluded in 2019 found that O’Neal either had a mental illness or an intellectual disability, the Houston Chronicle reported.Delaware Teens Lured a Classmate Into the Woods—Then Murdered Her With a Baseball Bat: ProsecutorsDespite O’Neal’s mental health issues, the 23-year-old’s bond was lowered to $25,000 in June at the request of his defense attorney and approved by Felony Mental Health Court Judge Mark Kent Ellis with several conditions, including no contact with the Roberts family, an 8 p.m. curfew, and a GPS ankle monitor. Two months later, O’Neal made bond and was released.But despite the slew of conditions intended to monitor O’Neal’s every move, authorities were called to his cousin’s apartment complex at around 11 p.m. in north Houston after reports Mike had been shot. Authorities say O’Neal shot the 39-year-old several times.According to the probable cause affidavit, O’Neal’s cousin told authorities Mike had gone over to collect his belongings and move out of the apartment. His mother told authorities her son confessed to the murder, saying that he committed the grisly crime at the behest of his cousin, who believed Mike had cheated on her.The mom then told authorities “that her son has mental issues and that she is afraid of what else he may do.”The cousin, who has not been identified, also told investigators she had a handgun in her apartment that was missing after the slaying. She claimed she heard gunfire, but did not actually see the shooting.“She looked out the window and saw her cousin running away,” investigators wrote in the affidavit. “She thinks Edward had taken her gun.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • We just got our best look yet at the side effects of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine. Here's what you should expect if you get the shot.

    New detailed data released Tuesday indicated Pfizer's vaccine had no major safety concerns but could cause temporary and minor side effects.

  • Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis reportedly has coronavirus, days after coming uninvited to a White House party

    Another member of President Trump's legal team has reportedly come down with coronavirus.Jenna Ellis, who is among the lawyers stirring up unproven claims about voter fraud in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election results, is telling associates she has COVID-19, multiple sources tell Axios. The news reportedly has the West Wing worried, seeing as Ellis attended a White House Christmas party on Friday.Ellis attended Friday's party as a guest of Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro and wasn't spotted wearing a mask, sources at the event tell Axios. "She had the nerve to show up at the senior staff Christmas party knowing everyone was furious with her for constantly stirring Trump up with nonsense," one senior administration official said. Officials are now even more angry with Ellis after hearing of her diagnosis, the official added. Ellis did not confirm her diagnosis to Axios.Rudy Giuliani, who is leading the legal effort to somehow secure Trump the election, tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend and was hospitalized on Sunday. Giuliani tweeted a video from Trump on Tuesday saying the former New York City mayor was "doing well." > Thank you, @realDonaldTrump! I am doing very well. Full steam ahead! pic.twitter.com/fckckW1EXR> > -- Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 8, 2020More stories from theweek.com Fox's Lou Dobbs berates Stephen Miller for the White House not jumping on Ted Cruz's Supreme Court offer Arizona's Republican Party asks followers if they're willing to die to 'Stop the Steal' The post-Mitch McConnell GOP is going to be a carnival of madness

  • Legislative election leaves Venezuela in political standoff

    President Nicolás Maduro has cemented formal control over all major institutions of power in Venezuela with authorities reporting Monday that his political alliance easily won a majority in congress. Maduro’s domestic adversaries, however, are also scrambling to assert their own relevance after boycotting elections for the National Assembly that has been their stronghold for five years. Opposition groups led by Juan Guaidó launched a risky referendum on Monday, betting some of their prestige on hopes they hope can reignite a campaign to oust Maduro in a nation suffering unprecedented economic and political crises that have spurred millions to flee abroad.

  • Hong Kong politician who fled to UK has bank accounts frozen

    A Hong Kong pro-democracy politician who abruptly fled the city last week fearing jail has had his some of bank accounts frozen amid a national security law investigation. Ted Hui Chi-fung, 38, who was one of the 15 former pro-democracy lawmakers who resigned from Hong Kong’s Legislative Council in November, left the former British colony last week amid a political crackdown that has seen the recent imprisonment of high profile pro-democracy activists such as Joshua Wong and Jimmy Lai. Hui, who was facing at least nine charges prior to leaving, including criminal damage and perverting the course of justice, initially travelled to Denmark after receiving an invitation from Danish lawmakers. On arrival, he declared his exile on Facebook. Shortly after Hui’s arrival he discovered that Hong Kong authorities had initially frozen several of his family’s bank accounts, including an account with HSBC. “It is obvious that the regime has made political retaliation through economic oppression and has used the law to suppress my family in order to force the voices of opposition,” he wrote on Facebook. According to the local reports, Hong Kong police said on Sunday they were investigating whether Hui had breached the national security law or laundered money with a crowdfunding campaign, and had frozen some accounts with a total of $850,000 (HKD) (£81,886).

  • San Francisco officer who seriously injured suspect indicted

    Accused burglar, whose leg was amputated after arrest, also charged; DA declines to give details before arraignment.

  • Uzbekistan repatriates 98 people from Syrian camps

    Uzbekistan brought home 25 women and 73 children on Tuesday from Syria where they had been staying at camps with other families of Islamic State fighters, the Tashkent government said. A government source said last month dozens of ethnic Uzbeks remained in the Al-Hol and Roj camps in the Kurdish-controlled part of Syria "in deplorable conditions". Kurdish fighters have seized much of northern and eastern Syria from Islamic State and have since held thousands of militants in prisons, while their wives and children - numbering tens of thousands - are living in camps.